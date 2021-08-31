Four more children were hospitalized.The case is stable





With the increasing number of delta variant COVID cases in Leon County, more children are hospitalized with the virus than ever before. On Tuesday, the number of COVID-positive children in Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare surged from four to eight, three of whom belong to the “severe” category and require intensive care, according to a TMH snapshot. Due to this upheaval, the total number of children under the age of 17 hospitalized with COVID-19 has exceeded 70 since the pandemic began. In addition, TMH experienced two COVID-related deaths on Monday and admitted 14 new COVID patients. Nearly 70 COVID patients have died since the first day of August. This is the highest number hospitals have ever seen. January held the record for the previous month with 43 deaths. Other TMH articles: The total number of COVID patients at Tallahassee Hospital is 24, divided into 141 TMHs (46 of whom are “severe” and overwhelmingly unvaccinated) and 100 at the Capital Regional Medical Center. All Capital Regional COVID patients are adults, said spokesman Rachel Styles. State-wide appearance Florida reported new cases of 151,760 coronaviruses from 150,740 in the previous week of the virus causing COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. Florida ranks second among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 5.4% from the previous week, with 1,086,936 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 13.96% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 39 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Leon County reported 1,800 cases last week. A week ago, 1,787 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 44,354 cases have been reported.

Gadsden County reported 301 cases last week. A week ago, 305 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 7,659 cases have been reported.

Wakulla County reported 342 cases last week. A week ago, 330 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 5,277 cases have been reported.

Jefferson County reported 139 cases last week. A week ago, 129 cases were reported. 2,117 cases have been reported through the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 126 cases last week. A week ago, 89 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 1,953 cases have been reported.

Jackson County reported 379 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 408 cases. Through the pandemic, 8,834 cases have been reported. Florida no longer publishes county-level death data. Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per capita was in Taylor County, with 1,915 per 100,000 per capita cases per week. 1,611 Hardy County. And Suwannee County has 1,299 people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 16,621 cases. Hillsborough County, 11,887 cases. Broward County has 11,655 people. Weekly cases increased in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the counties of Lee, Escanbia and Hillsboro. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Florida ranks 19th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 63.6% of residents vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 61.6%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Florida reported an additional 499,983 vaccinations, including 210,202 initial doses. Last week, the state received 642,282 vaccinations, including 306,035 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 24,748,548 doses. Throughout Florida, cases fell in 21 counties, the most in Miami-Dade County, from 20,033 cases a week ago to 16,621 cases. In Broward County, there are 13,536 to 11,655 cases. In Palm Beach County, there were 9,294 to 8,608. In Florida, 1,727 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 1,486 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,223,249 people have been coronavirus-positive and 43,979 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 38,796,746 people are positive and 637,531 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, August 29th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 16,103

The week before: 17,838

4 weeks ago: 13,377 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 130,817

Week before: 126,409

4 weeks ago: 83,804 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

