High viral load in the lungs causes the deadly COVID-19





Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Large amount Lung coronavirus Is a major cause of death in COVID-19 patients, new studies show. The findings disagree with the previous theory of co-infection: pneumonia Or overreaction of the body Immune system Researchers say it is an important cause of death from COVID-19. To reach that conclusion, researchers analyzed bacterial and fungal samples from lung Of 589 inpatient COVID-19 patients who were severely ill and required mechanical ventilation. On average, patients who died had 10 times more virus in their lower respiratory tract than those who survived the disease. “Our findings suggest that physical failure to cope with the large number of viruses that infect the lungs is a major cause of death from COVID-19. Pandemic“. Dr. Imran Sulaiman, an adjunct professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, the author of the lead study, said. There was no secondary evidence Bacterial infection As the cause of death, but this may be due to the patient receiving a large amount of antibiotics, the author of a study published online in the journal on August 31 said. Nature microbiology.. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines do not recommend the administration of antiviral drugs, such as remdesivir, to critically ill COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation, but these findings indicate these drugs. Suggests that may actually benefit these patients. “These results suggest that problems with the adaptive immune system prevent an effective fight against the coronavirus,” said Dr. Leopoldo Segal, an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone and a senior author of the study. If we can identify the cause of this problem, we may be able to find an effective cure by strengthening our own defenses. ” Segal found that the study included only patients who survived the first two weeks of hospitalization, so bacterial infections or autoimmune responses could play a major role in premature COVID-19 death. Said. The research team’s next step is to investigate how microbial communities and immune responses in the lungs of COVID-19 patients change over time, Seagull said. The mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in the United States who must wear a mechanical respirator is approximately 70%. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Treatment of COVID-19.. Source: NYU Langone Health, News Release, August 31, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210831/high-viral-load-in-lungs-drives-fatal-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

