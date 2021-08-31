Health
COVID: 5,498 new cases, more than 75 victims-English
(ANSA)-Rome, August 31-There have been 5,498 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, with an additional 75 victims of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.
This is compared to an increase of 4,257 new cases and 53 casualties on Monday.
Approximately 307,643 tests were performed compared to 109,803 on Monday.
The positive rate has dropped from 3.88% to 1.80%.
The number of cases in the intensive care unit decreased by 4 to 544, and the number of hospitalizations decreased from 12 to 4,252.
The number of cases since the start of the epidemic is currently 4,539,991 and the death toll is 129,221.
Recovery and emissions were 4,272,845, an increase of 8,885 on Monday.
The current plus is 137,925, down 3,468 on Monday.
