Poison Control Center reports a surge in people taking ivermectin, despite no evidence that ivermectin is effective against COVID

Health officials warn that ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, should not be taken to prevent or treat COVID-19.

For months, ivermectin has been touted by those who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19, but scientific evidence that the drug has some effect on disease prevention. there is no. The US Food and Drug Administration does not approve ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, toxicology centers across the country have tripled the number of calls related to exposure to ivermectin in January compared to the pre-pandemic period. According to the CDC, as of July, “the call for ivermectin has increased sharply and has increased five-fold” even before the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, outpatient retail pharmacies across the country dispensed 3,600 ivermectin prescriptions a week. By early August, pharmacies were dispensing more than 88,000 prescriptions a week, a 24-fold increase, according to the CDC.

“In some cases, I have ingested ivermectin-containing products purchased without a prescription, including topical and veterinary products.” This includes those intended for use with large animals such as horses, sheep and cows. Overdose when used by humans, “said the CDC Health Recommendation.

“People who take improperly high doses of ivermectin beyond the FDA’s recommended dose may experience toxic effects,” the CDC warned. There are also increasing reports of visits to emergency rooms and hospitals related to ivermectin overdose.

Dr. Clayton Chau, director and health officer of Orange County Healthcare Agency, recently urged people not to take ivermectin, which was manufactured for use as a lotion for topical treatments such as the treatment of human head lice.

“Don’t swallow ivermectin products that should be used on the skin,” Chau said. Also, do not take ivermectin products intended for use in animals.

Symptoms of ivermectin poisoning include vomiting, nausea, and seizures, Chau said.

According to the CDC, overdose is also associated with hypotension, loss of consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death.

According to the CDC, an adult recently took an injectable version of ivermectin for use in cattle and thought it would prevent coronavirus infection, suffering from confusion, drowsiness, hallucinations, tremors, and rapid breathing. Said. The patient required hospitalization for 9 days.

Another adult had to be hospitalized for 5 days after taking 5 tablets of ivermectin of unknown intensity daily. An adult who was confused and had difficulty answering questions was hospitalized.

If you are experiencing symptoms of ivermectin overdose, see your doctor right away or call the Toxicology Hotline at (800) 222-1222 to see your doctor.

In addition to veterinary use, ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for humans as an oral formulation for the treatment of diseases caused by parasites. “River blindness” is a disease caused by worms that are transmitted by gnat bites and are transmitted in Africa and South America. Strongyloidiasis in which roundworm parasites infect the body.

Manufactured for topical treatment, ivermectin can be used to treat head lice, rosacea, and skin conditions.

Ivermectin is not a drug that treats the virus, the FDA said in a March recommendation.

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” the FDA said. “Never use animal drugs. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans …

“Veterinary drugs are often used in large animals such as horses and cows, so they are often in high concentrations. These animals are much heavier than us and can weigh more than a ton. Such high doses can be very toxic to humans, “says the FDA.

