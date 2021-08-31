Health
Concerns as Covid-19 cases exercising in the underground parking lot of Grand Mercure Wellington
Wellington’s Covid-19 case is allowed to exercise in the underground car park, raising concerns that MIQ workers are at unnecessary risk.
All cases of the Delta variant identified by Wellington are admitted to the Grand Mercure Hotel, except for at least one in the hospital.
Aerosol chemists say that the enclosed air in underground parking increases the likelihood of transmission, but public health experts say the hotel does not appear to be suitable for operating as a quarantine facility.
Brigadier General Rose King, co-head of controlled quarantine and quarantine, said that people staying at Grand Mercure Wellington could continue to use the underground parking lot, which is the hotel’s “fresh air” area.
This is despite a positive Covid-19 test and an increased infection rate for the Delta variant.
“Controlled sequestration or quarantine is a difficult time affecting people who pass through it in different ways,” said King.
“Access to fresh air supports their well-being.
“Infection prevention and control protocols are implemented in areas of fresh air, returnees always wear the provided medical face mask, disinfect their hands before and after entering the exercise area, and from others 2 You need to keep a physical distance of meters. “”
Dr. Joel Lindelaub, an aerosol chemist at the University of Auckland, said he was sympathetic to the people being quarantined in Wellington.
However, he said these measures were not always sufficient to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially Delta variants.
“These are definitely useful, but they are not 100 percent perfect, as we have seen in past types of aerosol propagation at MIQ facilities,” Linderaub said.
“If you take these corridors and confined spaces, which are known to have no maximum airflow, to places where ventilation is not regulated, how many air changes occur per hour in these places. I don’t know if there is, there is a risk of aerosol propagation. “
RNZ understands that to get to the underground car park, people need to leave the room and be guided by MIQ staff, usually Wehrmacht soldiers, to the elevator to get off the car park.
Brigadier General King said air filtration units were installed in corridors and elevators, and each room occupied by positive cases was equipped with HEPA-only filters.
Linderaub said it was a good standard, but using the underground car park for exercise was still very dangerous.
“It can’t even pass the odor test,” he said.
“If you are in some of these closed parking lots, you can smell the smoke of the remaining cars from people passing by.
“Whenever you are in that environment, parking is far more risky than a real outdoor environment that takes in fresh air, as it is known that there is not enough ventilation to allow fresh air to flow there. Will be higher. Environment. “
Professor Nick Wilson, a public health expert at the University of Otago, said he didn’t want to be near the underground car park during the positive cases.
“I don’t think it’s fair for MIQ workers to be involved in the process because masks are good but not perfect, so MIQ workers are unnecessarily at risk. “
Restoration work is ongoing
Although filters have been installed in occupied rooms and common areas, Grand Mercure is still working on ventilation restorations in some of the hotels that are still in use.
Brigadier General King said the second phase of work would soon begin and be completed earlier this month, on the other side of the hotel, which is currently unused.
Operations include cleaning ventilation ducts, replacing failed exhaust fans, and replacing window seals.
Wilson said Grand Mercure should not be used as it is not suitable for the purpose.
“This sounds like a problem, which means the repair work should have been done,” Wilson said.
“If people who are known to be positive and infectious are exercising in an underground car park, which is probably very poorly ventilated, it sounds very problematic. Therefore, this is very unsatisfactory. It looks like a situation. “
According to Wilson, people staying at Grand Mercure need to provide exercise bikes and other exercise equipment for use in the room rather than entering and exiting the underground car park.
Brigadier General King said the MIQ Technical Advisory Group calculated that the risk of ventilation problems in the facility was low.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/450473/concerns-as-covid-19-cases-exercising-in-grand-mercure-wellington-s-underground-car-park
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]