Minnesota records an additional 3,882 new infections – Twin Cities





The coronavirus continues to spread throughout Minnesota, as health officials recorded 3,882 new infections on Tuesday. Higher numbers than other daily reports have increased since Tuesday, a week before 3,838 cases were reported, due to the inclusion of new weekend cases. This week’s infection was recorded from over 65,000 tests. Health officials have warned Minnesotan to continue precautions against the virus, as delta variants have become established in all parts of the state. The counties with the newest cases are: Hennepin County: 707 new infections.

707 new infections. Ramsey County: 320 new cases.

320 new cases. Anoka County: 259 new cases.

259 new cases. Dakota County: 248 new cases.

248 new cases. Washington County: 172 new cases.

172 new cases. Olmsted County: 145 new cases.

145 new cases. Stearns County: 135 new cases.

135 new cases. Winona County: 105 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 649,964 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Minnesota. Of them, 630,243 no longer need to be separated to prevent them from spreading to others. Pandemic deadly toll Health officials reported on Tuesday that another six people were killed in the pandemic. One of the latest is Dakota County, which lived in the 1980s. Others include three residents in Hennepin County and one each in Rice County and Stearns County. In recent cases, the state has killed 7,811 people since the outbreak of the pandemic. In our hospital The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals has dropped from 591, recorded on Monday, to 579, according to Tuesday’s report. However, the number of severe cases being treated in the state intensive care unit increased to 164 on Tuesday by one patient. Health officials have pointed out how the recent wave of infections is filling local hospitals. Of the state’s 7,432 hospital beds, 6,784 are occupied, or about 91 percent. Of the 1,206 intensive care units in the state, 1,118 are occupied, or about 93 percent. Currently, 27 surge beds are used throughout the state. Vaccination There have been 6,181,806 vaccines administered in Minnesota since its launch. Of those who are eligible to receive one of the vaccines, 3,313,854 have received at least one dose, or 70.5 percent.

