94 people vaccinated with COVID-19 at a clinic held after the funeral of Deputy Pork County, who died of the virus
Polk County, Florida (WFLA) — Immediately after Family, friends and loved ones said their final farewell to the adjutant in Pork County on Monday. Some of the people who died of COVID-19 were lined up to be vaccinated against the virus.
A memorial service was held on Monday morning at Victory Church in Lakeland for 32-year-old Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead.Vice-member of Pork County and five fathers Died on Monday, August 23, after a week-long battle with COVID-19..
Pork County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 vaccine Post-service clinic at the request of Deputy Broadhead’s family. The clinic was also held at Victory Church.
A total of 94 people were vaccinated after the funeral, according to county health officials. Seven people were vaccinated in the church and 87 were vaccinated in the sheriff’s office.
Deputy Sheriff Dustin Pantalon of Pork County and his fiancé were one of the people vaccinated in the church.
“We’ve been standing on the fence about it. With Chris’s death, it was definitely amazing to us,” Pantalon said. “Chris and I were intimately hired together and went through the academy together. We’re happy that our roads crossed just a few weeks ago. It’s been a long time ago we worked together during the patrol. was.”
Sheriff Grady Judd of Pork County has not disclosed whether Deputy Secretary Broadhead was vaccinated. However, during a memorial service on Monday, a friend of Broadhead said that several friends and family had been vaccinated since his death.
Sheriff Judd also took the time to work on the vaccine during his speech at the monument.
“Chris may have left us, but he also left us with a legacy of his broad life. His colleagues and friends wanted to be like him. Set an example for others to follow, “Jud said. “I pray that we will never forget a selfless and truly wise man. After all, he had to be-he was a Florida gator. Chris is with us today. If so, he would look around the room and say, “Vaccine.” “
Sheriff Judd has Publicly urged the community to get the vaccine Several times since Broadhead’s death.
“This virus is real and deadly. Christopher is a poster child about how deadly it is. He was only 32 years old.” Judd said the day after Broadhead’s death..
Sheriffs said last week that 50 of his 2,000 employees were infected with COVID-19, five were infected with hospitals, and one civilian was infected with ventilators.
