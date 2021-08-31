COVID-Locally available antibody treatment; can reduce hospitalization and mortality by 70-85 percent

Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients, but they are underutilized treatments.

Treatment is available in Georgia but should be given within the first 10 days of illness and before COVID-19 patients require oxygenation or hospitalization.

Piedmont Healthcare operates six fluid centers for Regeneron Combined Monoclonal Antibody Therapy (REGEN-COV), but Coweta does not. Some Kauetans are being treated at the Piemon Center in Columbus. Currently, there are three different monoclonal antibody therapies that have been granted an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fouch, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House and Director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, talked about monoclonal antibody therapy.

Must be done early

Studies show that early treatment can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 70 to 85 percent, he said.

“It’s important to emphasize that this must be done early in the infection,” he said.

“We want people around the world, including doctors and potential patients, to realize the benefits of this highly effective method of treating early infections,” said Forch, as treatments are underutilized. Stated.

In addition to the Piedmont Infusion Center, several nearby hospitals also provide treatment and can be given with a referral from your healthcare provider.

Several states, including Florida, have dramatically expanded access to monoclonal antibody therapies. The city of Dalton in northern Georgia has opened a center where people can be treated without a doctor’s referral, although reservations are required.

Monoclonal antibodies can be used both for the treatment of early COVID-19 and for the prevention of infection in high-risk people with known exposure to COVID-19, but Piemonte tests positive rather than after exposure. We use treatment only for those who receive it. prevention.

Treatment is for people 12 years and older who are considered to be at high risk for severe COVID-19. When antibody therapies were first announced last year, the criteria for giving them were more stringent. However, the FDA loosened those standards in June.

Extended standards

Criteria that can be used to determine if someone is at high risk include one of the following: 65 years of age or older. BMI of 25 (minimum overweight) or higher; children aged 12 to 17 years with a BMI of age and gender above the 85th percentile. Chronic kidney disease; diabetes, pregnancy; bite erythema; cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension; chronic lung disease; immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive therapy; disorders or other conditions that result in medical complexity Alternatively, there are medical-related technical addictions such as cardiovascular incision, gastrostomy, and positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19).

People who test positive to meet the criteria are advised to ask their doctor about antibody treatment.

Nicole Dillon, a spokeswoman for Piedmont Newnan Hospital, said Piemont will accept orders from all healthcare providers to receive treatment, not just those related to Piedmont.

Patients must have a document that is positive for the COVID-19 test. Previously, Piedmont needed a positive PCR test, but now it accepts rapid testing, Dillon said.

The COVID-19 treatment information on the Piedmont website now contains old standards for monoclonal antibodies, but that information has been updated, Dillon said.

One Coweta couple experienced the problem of getting a doctor to approve treatment without a PCR test. It took several days for the PCR test results to come back, and her husband’s treatment was approved on the 10th day of symptoms. And that was due to the tenacity of the family.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult to get treatment for a patient,” the wife said.

4 injections over 15 minutes

Monoclonal antibodies are traditionally given by injection via IV. But in June, the FDA announced that instead, treatment could be done with four injections in just a few minutes.

According to Dillon, Piedmont switched antibody treatment from IV to injection on August 19. Four injections of 2.5 ml each take about 15 minutes. After that, the patient should be observed for 1 hour.

“This short treatment time increased Piedmont’s capacity by 50 percent,” said Dillon.

A variety of monoclonal antibody therapies have been available since last fall, and Piedmont began offering them in December. Piedmont has reduced its capacity as the number of proceedings in Georgia has decreased.

“During the current surge, we increased capacity to meet the needs of our patients,” Dillon said. She said the drug was well supplied. However, due to the national shortage of health care workers, the challenges are logistics and staffing.

“In addition, we are in the midst of the biggest COVID surge and need all the employees who have to treat sick patients in the hospital,” Dillon said.

When people get infected or vaccinated, their bodies produce polyclonal antibodies, Fauci explained last week. These polyclonal antibodies are effective against all aspects of COVID-19 “peplomer”. However, obtaining a single cloned antibody (monoclonal) against a very specific portion of the peplomer can significantly improve the concentration and affinity of the antibody. And it can have a significant effect on prevention and treatment.

Treatment with monoclonal antibodies may interfere with the immune response to future COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, people should wait at least 90 days after treatment before vaccination. According to the REGEN-COV Patient Fact Sheet, it is positive that treatment can interfere with your body’s ability to fight future infections with COVID-19. No specific studies have been conducted to address these possible risks.

According to the REGEN-COV website, administration of monoclonal antibodies to inpatients who require high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation may be associated with worse results, and REGEN-COV has theirs. Not allowed for patients.

In addition, there are reports that COVID-19 symptoms worsen after treatment, but it is unclear whether the event was treatment-related or COVID-19 progression-related.