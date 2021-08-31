180 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Church Events in Illinois Related to 5 Hospitalizations





By August, 180 Covid-19 cases had been traced back to June’s five-day night church camp for teens and a two-day men’s conference. Five people were hospitalized.

A study conducted by the Illinois Public Health Service and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that few camps had pandemic prevention measures in place.

The church camp took place in mid-June for four days. On June 13, 294 campers from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri arrived at a sleeping camp in western Illinois, and 41 staff took care of them.

The camper lived in a large group, ate together and participated in multiple group activities. No evidence of Covid-19 vaccination or testing was required to attend the camp.

Survey published in CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports, “The list of items suggested to bring to the camp did not include the mask.” The first camper tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16 after leaving the camp with fever and respiratory symptoms. By August 13, 87 camp participants tested positive for Covid-19. Six staff members of the camp, who later tested positive, attended a two-day men’s meeting hosted elsewhere by the same church group. Like the sleeping camp, the meeting did not require vaccinations, tests or masks. Of the 500 attendees and 30 staff members of the conference, 35 tested positive for Covid-19. The effects of the two events extended beyond the participants. Almost one-third of all conference and camp-related cases were secondary infections. In other words, it was a close contact with someone who attended either event. Researchers determined that 1,127 people were exposed to the virus through these two events in 18 counties in four states. In Adams County, Illinois, where the event occurred, the average number of new cases per day after the last secondary case was found increased by 68% compared to the week before the event. CDC researchers have determined that the outbreak is associated with a delta variant of the coronavirus, but it is not complete. They reported that delta variants accounted for 87% of all sequenced viruses from development, and alpha variants were identified in 10% of sequenced samples. In eight samples sequenced from vaccinated people, seven were delta variants and one was alpha. According to researchers, the variety of mutations present is likely to indicate that there were multiple “introductions to SARS-CoV-2” into the camp, rather than the one that caused the infection. “The study confirmed most of the reported cases of COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals, but SARS-CoV-2 from unvaccinated individuals to both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. The infection may have occurred, “the researchers wrote. The results of this study add more evidence about the need for vaccination, testing, and other mitigation measures, especially as the more contagious delta mutants spread. The study also sheds particular light on the spread in the camp, the researchers said. “As of August 7, Illinois has reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in at least 21 night camps, including pre-arrival and screening testing programs to identify infected individuals and other consistent implementations. The importance of COVID-19 preventative measures in camps is increasing. Preventive efforts, including vaccination, masking, and physical distance. “

