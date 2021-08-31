Studies say the Moderna vaccine produces twice as many antibodies as Pfizer





By Jason Gale and Robert Langless | Bloomberg Moderna Inc.’s Covid vaccine is Pfizer Inc. in a study comparing the immune responses evoked by two inoculations. And BioNTech SE produced more than twice as many antibodies as similar shots. This study is one of the first to compare the levels of antibodies produced by two vaccines, which are considered to be one of the key components of the immune response. We did not investigate whether differences in antibodies would result in differences in efficacy over time between the two shots. Both were more than 90% effective in final-stage clinical trials. The study examined antibody levels against coronavirus peaplomers in approximately 1,600 workers in Belgium’s major hospital system. Blood samples from this hospital were analyzed 6-10 weeks after vaccination. Participants were not infected with the coronavirus before being vaccinated. The level of those who received two doses of Moderna vaccine averaged 2,881 units per milliliter, compared to 1,108 units per milliliter of those who received two doses of Pfizer. Results published in a letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday differ in that the amount of active ingredient in the Moderna vaccine is high (100 micrograms for 30 micrograms of Pfizer-BioNTech) or slightly longer. Suggests that may be explained. Moderna vaccine dosing interval — 4 weeks, 3 weeks vs. Pfizer-BioNTech. External researchers said it was premature to conclude that differences in antibody levels were medically important. David Benkeser, a biostatistician at Emory University, said in an email: “Such a conclusion requires many assumptions that have not yet been evaluated.” Both vaccines produce high levels of antibody, and other studies have shown that even relatively low levels of antibody are protective. Nevertheless, higher initial antibody levels may provide longer protection against mild breakthrough infections, said Deborah Steensels, a microbiologist at Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg, a large Belgian hospital, who is the lead author of the study. She also said that the Moderna vaccine may be better for immunocompromised people who do not respond well to the vaccine if higher antibody levels are confirmed to be important. Pfizer said in a statement that the vaccine “continues to be very effective” in preventing Covid-19, including in severe cases and hospitalizations. According to pharmaceutical companies, ongoing analysis of final-stage studies has shown that efficacy for symptomatic treatment diminishes over time, but initial study data show that at least the first two doses have been administered. It has also been shown that a third dose of existing vaccine after 6 months significantly increases neutralization at antibody levels. A review of people from the Mayo Clinic Health System in the United States from January to July showed that the Moderna vaccine halves the risk of a breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the Pfizer vaccine. It has decreased. The results were reported in the August 9 sunrise edition and another study published prior to the peer review. More stories like this are available at Bloomberg.com © 2021 Bloomberg LP

