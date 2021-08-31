21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Waterloo region where major vaccination clinics have been completed

The Waterloo Regional Public Health Service reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as major vaccination clinics are scheduled to end.

Currently, there are 154 COVID-19 activities in the region, an increase of 1 from the previous day’s total.

Today’s cases include 10 concerned mutants, compared to a total of 5,060 concerned mutants throughout the pandemic.

No new deaths have been reported today. The death toll during the pandemic remains 289.

There are seven COVID-19-infected persons in three hospitals in the region. Meanwhile, five people are in the intensive care unit (ICU). People in the ICU may no longer be infected with COVID-19, but they still need special care.

There are six active outbreaks in the region:

There are two hospitality companies.

One is a hair salon and there are two cases.

There are eight cases, one in the retirement home of Conestuga Lodge. One is a staff member and seven are non-staff members.

One in an independent living center in one case.

Two in a collective setting in three cases.

Starting September 4, the Cambridge Pine Bush Vaccine Clinic will be operational two days a week, according to a news release from the Regional Vaccine Task Force. (Tomasz Adamski / Waterloo region)

With the new cases, the total COVID-19 in the Waterloo region is 18,957 confirmed cases, of which 18,510 are marked as resolved.

Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic Completed

in the meantime, Cambridge Pinebush, Waterloo’s largest vaccination clinic, plans to reduce surgery after Tuesday.

Starting September 4, the Cambridge Pine Bush site will only be operational two days a week, according to a news release from the Vaccine Task Force in the region.

Those who still need a first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna can attend the Cambridge Pine Bush Vaccination Clinic Wednesday from 9 am to 6 pm or Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm ..

“We are very grateful to everyone who has made the Cambridge Pinebush Vaccine Clinic a huge success,” said Vicky Murray, Operations Leader of the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

“From the beginning of the vaccine deployment when we began to immunize the most vulnerable residents in medical professionals and hospitals, until recently, we have vaccinated thousands of residents weekly at the Cambridge Painebush site. By that time, hundreds of clinic staff and volunteers had a significant life-saving impact on the inhabitants of our community.

“We would like to especially thank all the doctors, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, students and volunteers at Grand River Hospital and other organizations in the Waterloo region for celebrating the overwhelming success of the Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic. “Murray added.

The clinic can be vaccinated 3,000 times a day

The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic was capable of delivering approximately 3,000 doses of vaccine per day.

The vaccination clinic not only keeps working two days a week to reduce the number of people who need a first or second dose, but it also has the ability to intensify surgery as needed.

Shirley Hilton, Deputy Head of Waterloo Regional Police Services and Head of Waterloo Regional Vaccines, said: Distribution task force.

“We thank everyone who stood up from Grand River Hospital and other local hospitals, including those who were late to take care of their patients while their colleagues participated in the vaccine deployment. I am. “

The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic will be closed from September 1st to 3rd. New business days and hours will take effect on Saturday, September 4th.