Five unvaccinated California nurses die of COVID-19 one week after delivery





According to the family, five Yucaipa mothers who worked as registered nurses in the Kaiser Permanente delivery ward in Fontana died last week from a complication of COVID-19. Davy Macias was 37 years old and had children under the age of 7 including newborns. She died on August 26th. “She’s the type of person who lights up when she enters the room,” Brother Vong Serey said in a telephone interview on Monday, August 30th. “Everyone pays attention to her because she is such a wonderful person. She has a very good atmosphere. A very affectionate and caring mother. “Such a wonderful person.” Yucaipa’s Davy Mathias was a registered nurse in the delivery ward of Kaiser Permanente in Fontana. She died of complications from COVID-19 on August 26th. She was 37 years old. (Provided photo)

The Mathias family took a vacation on the beach at the end of July and visited the indoor water park on their way home. Davy Mathias in the center died on August 26th at COVID-19. (Provided photo)

Daniel and Davy Mathias, seen here in this family photo, were admitted to the emergency room with COVID every 19 days in August. Davy Mathias died on August 26th. She was 37 years old. (Provided photo) Mathias and her husband, Daniel, took their family on a beach vacation towards the end of July, Serry said. The last stop before I got home was the Orange County indoor water park. About a week later, in early August, Serry said Daniel Mathias had sent him a text message that his wife had been admitted to the emergency room with COVID-19. Within a few days, Daniel Mathias was also in the hospital fighting the disease, Serry said. In a Facebook post on August 12, Davy Macias wrote: It was especially hard not to see my children in these last days. I was hospitalized with covid in 32 weeks. I’m currently using 10L of oxygen to maintain it, but I hope it will be withdrawn soon. I was just exhausted and ran out of energy. He runs this course a few days after me, so I still pray for Hubby’s health. “ The post includes a photo of her children and a graphic that says “Today, 32 weeks pregnant with COVID.” On August 18, six weeks before the Mathias deadline, doctors gave birth to a child, Serry said. The baby girl is currently healthy. The condition of Mathias deteriorated shortly thereafter, her brother said. Mathias had not been vaccinated, Serry said, and she hesitated to be shot because she was pregnant. Serry didn’t know if her husband had been vaccinated. Daniel Mathias is still in crisis, Serry said. According to Serry, the five Mathias children, who experienced flu-like symptoms after vacation but said they had recovered soon, are now being cared for by family friends. Seri, who lives in Laburn, Launched GoFundMe Helps cover various costs. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 31, more than $ 105,000 had been raised. “I was overwhelmed by the support and was amazed at how fast and fast the volume rose,” Serry said. Serry finally met and talked to her sister in June after her wedding anniversary gathering. Serry said his sister was the only family member who died of COVID-19. “She kept her family together,” he said. “It was her to take care of the children. She took care of them and did a really good job with them.”

