Johnson and Johnson HIV Vaccine Test Fails

August 31, 2021

Johnson & Johnson has completed clinical trials of an HIV vaccine because it failed to provide adequate protection for young women in sub-Saharan Africa who are at high risk of becoming infected with HIV.

The study, called Imbokodo, involved 2,600 women in five countries: Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the company said. news release.. The vaccine did no harm and was well tolerated, but provided only 25.2% efficacy.

“Based on these results, the Imbokodo study will not continue,” the news release said.

Johnson & Johnson said the search for HIV vaccines would not stop.

“Disappointed that vaccine candidates did not provide adequate levels of protection against HIV infection in the Imbokodo trial, this study is an important scientific finding in the ongoing pursuit of vaccines to prevent HIV. Will give, “said Paul Stoffels, MD. , Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson.

“This is certainly not the research result we wanted, but we need to apply the knowledge we learned from the Imbokodo trial,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). increase. news release On the National Institutes of Health website.

The vaccine in the Imbokodo trial uses the same adenovirus platform used in J & J’s COVID-19 shots.

The company said the study participants were informed of the findings and had follow-up visits with the researchers.

Reuters Last year, HIV, the cause of AIDS, killed 680,000 people and reported that the vaccine test was being closely watched. Some drugs can relieve the disease, but eradication requires an effective vaccine.

In the five sub-Saharan countries surveyed, women and girls accounted for 63% of all new HIV infections in 2020.