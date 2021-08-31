Georgia hospitals in crisis as COVID patient load sets records





Back in January, when “code blues” sounded relentlessly to summon teams for medical emergencies and morgues deployed mobile units for extra space to store bodies, Georgia got a reprieve. Cases soon plunged as holiday travel ended and many of the elderly became vaccinated. This time, with vaccination rates stubbornly low and the highly contagious delta variant pervasive, hospitals expect the trendline to keep climbing well into September. As the numbers swell, hospital beds are being filled with younger, unvaccinated adults as well as children. On Tuesday, the state reported that hospitals had 5,656 COVID patients, about 50 patients below the January peak of 5,709. But at some hours in recent days, according to the Georgia Hospital Association, the number has topped 5,900. That is forcing hospitals to make difficult decisions about how to care for patients when there aren’t enough beds or staff. “I don’t mean to sound super doomsday-ish, but I think that if this growth continues, that we’re going to be risking regional hospital system collapse,” said Amber Schmidtke, a health care data researcher, who tracks Georgia’s COVID-19 trends. Explore How hospitals are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic Schmidtke said she doesn’t use the word “collapse” lightly. “I know that that will scare people,” Schmidtke said. “But I think that that is what we’re risking. I’ve had M.D.s that are on the ground tell me the same thing: ‘This is unsustainable. We’re already at a point where we’re having to sort of triage care and decide who gets what based on limited resources and personnel.’” The coming days could bring further delays in care for people sickened with COVID-19 or with other medical emergencies. Atlanta’s large children’s hospitals at times were so packed Tuesday that they were limiting transfers from other hospitals. ICUs are full at many hospitals, creating risks for all those who have to wait for a critical care bed, whether they have COVID or not. A critical nursing shortage means adding more beds in some hospitals will be pointless: There aren’t any more nurses available to staff them. It’s already hard or impossible to transfer patients from small hospitals to larger ones that can provide advanced care. That has resulted in shortages of oxygen in recent days at some of the state’s rural hospitals, as they had to treat COVID-19 patients short of breath instead of transferring them. The shortage prompted Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday to loosen regulations for shipping compressed oxygen amid supply shortages. “I don’t mean to sound super doomsday-ish, but I think that if this growth continues, that we’re going to be risking regional hospital system collapse.” – Amber Schmidtke, a health care data researcher Doctors and nurses have pleaded with Georgians to get vaccinated to protect their families, save their own lives and prevent the state’s healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed to the point of dysfunction. Yet almost all COVID-19 patients who are sick enough to reach the ICU or die are unvaccinated. ‘A very tenuous situation’ South Georgia’s hospitals close to the border of hard-hit Florida were the first to be overwhelmed with patients in this recent surge. Some set new records days ago for their number of COVID-19 patients. Phoebe Putney Health System, based in Albany in southwestern Georgia made international headlines in spring 2020 as it handled what was for a time one of the most intense outbreaks on the globe. This wave is worse. Phoebe Putney has surpassed all its previous records, forcing it to once again take over other hospital space to create two additional intensive care units. Employees across the system are picking up duties wherever they can to free up clinically trained staff. The CEO has logged time in the ICU as a gofer, stocking supplies, helping bag trash, running specimens to the lab, gowning and escorting family members to visit patients. Caption Staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany care for a patient on the COVID-19 unit in this undated photo. The hospital made international headlines in spring 2020 as it handled what was for a time one of the most intense outbreaks on the globe. In this wave, what the hospital has handled is worse. (Photo courtesy of Phoebe Putney) Helicopter teams stand ready to transfer patients out to lighten the load. But other hospitals can’t take them, either. “So we’re taking care of the patients here,” said Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s medical director of emergency medicine. “We’re creating and opening new wings and ICUs as staffing and space permit.” Where there’s no space or staff, patients wait, overflowing. People no longer seem afraid of approaching the hospital for non-COVID-19 ailments, so the emergency room is swamped with them, too. It is housing in ER beds patients who should be admitted but for whom there are no inpatient beds. “It’s a very tenuous situation,” he said. Black said he likes to keep the ratio of patients to ER doctors at around 12 to 14 patients per physician. Now, it’s going as high as 18 or 20. Explore Georgia nursing shortage at crisis levels “And the problem is, there’s not a good mixture of some that are real sick and some that are not so sick,” he said. Those taken back for ER treatment are almost all “extremely ill.” “So it tests your limits, obviously,” he said, “of what you’re able to manage effectively.” A bigger, more intense surge While Phoebe Putney’s staff has already been dealing with its largest volume ever of COVID-19 patients, the rest of the hospitals in Georgia are preparing to do the same— if they haven’t already broken their pandemic records. Already, metro Atlanta hospitals are over capacity, deluged by patients and short of staff. As non-COVID patients also continue to seek care, these hospitals in north metro Atlanta’s region “D” have already surpassed their overall peak patient numbers from January. With COVID-19 numbers continuing to grow, it’s unclear what will unfold inside. What’s already there is troubling. Caption Medical workers move between buildings at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta last week. Already, metro Atlanta hospitals are over capacity, deluged by patients and short of staff. (PHOTO by John Spink / [email protected]) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Since the delta variant surged, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, even as it overflows with patients, has regularly shut down sections of its emergency room simply for lack of staff, clinical workers said. Piedmont Healthcare paused elective surgeries at some of its hospitals because of crowding and braced for what is coming. “Increasingly we are now seeing younger patients in our hospitals,” said Dr. Andy Jaffal, chief medical officer at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, at a press conference in August. “Those patients are getting sicker much sooner, they are on the ventilator much quicker. I watched a 28-year-old previously healthy, unvaccinated patient die from COVID complications.” Even metro Atlanta’s largest hospitals have routinely resorted to diverting ambulance traffic because their ERs and ICUs are so full. On maps showing hospital capacity, Atlanta is part of broad, dark swaths of the state stretching border to border—from Florida to the north Georgia mountains, and from Alabama to South Carolina—with hospitals crowded by COVID-19. Explore Gov. Kemp boosts National Guard support for hard-hit hospitals “We can already see in some ways that this surge is bigger and more intense — it’s faster — than what we saw with previous surges that had a little bit of a slow build. This one has taken off very quickly,” Schmidtke said. She said she was particularly concerned about what effect school reopenings may be having on the surge in hospitalizations. Schools across the state have recently come back in person, and reports of infection clusters are widespread. The worst of them may hit hospitals about three to five weeks after initial spread. “It remains to be seen how big of a driver of cases that will be,” Schmidtke said. “Unlike a young adult who may be able to go home and quarantine on their own, these kids are part of families; their infection doesn’t stop with them.” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday morning went on diversion for some ambulances seeking to transfer children from another hospital. Officials said that was because the system’s pediatric ICU attending physicians were evaluating transfer requests before accepting children from an outside hospital. The officials also said that their emergency departments were dealing with “extremely high volumes” due to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, though the departments were still accepting all emergency cases. As of Tuesday, the hospitals had 34 patients with active COVID-19 cases and 25 more patients continuing to receive care for COVID-19 related conditions. At Northeast Georgia Health System, Dr. John Delzell already lived through a surge in January that tested the Gainesville-based system’s limits. The system set up beds in its gym. Patients were in hallways, and doctors went out to the ambulance bays to triage patients since there wasn’t space to immediately bring them inside. On its peak day in the January surge, the system’s hospitals and other medical facilities took care of 355 COVID-19 patients. NGHS expects to surpass that number in the weeks to come. Explore Explainer: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity? “The good that came out of January is that people know that we can take care of a lot more patients than we thought we could,” Delzell said. “But I do know people are really tired, and they’re tired of this. There is probably more frustration now because this feels more preventable at this point. In January, we couldn’t do anything about it. Now, it’s happening because people aren’t getting vaccinated.” Delzell, vice president and incident commander for the system, said its emergency departments are already seeing record numbers of patients. Urgent care clinics are packed, too. “I don’t expect we’re going to slow down anytime soon,” he said. The system is looking at every possible place it could add beds, knowing they will need more space than they did last time. It’s tapping into its staff to see how people can be shifted from what they normally do to caring for all the patients coming in, or helping support those who are providing the care. Delzell says that somehow the health system will find a way to get through the coming weeks. “We are the hospital for this area and our commitment is to take care of all the patients in our community,” Delzell said. “The reality is there is no place else for them to go.”

n”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1432829501214449664″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630449916967},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”GOKD7O2L6VHLLJBLVIIROCH6MU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630448972974},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s unclear what prompted the interstate closure, which caused heavy delays back to Midtown. Police began reopening the lanes just before 6:40 p.m., but southbound traffic is heavily affected, the Traffic Center reported.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630449916969}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1432834339142832128″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”MBR5UDLAUNGP5EQVI4PDJFRUJ4″,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”AJC WSB Traffic”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1432834339142832128″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic”,”width”:550,”html”:”

Atlanta: Traffic still jammed on I-75/85/sb out of Midtown getting down to Courtland St (Exit 249) where all lanes have re-opened from earlier police activity. https://t.co/2hvjWkI3bV #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ho9ao1RrSV — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) August 31, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1432834339142832128″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630449916969},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”C7S7XJFYBFCKLNGZQ7E76342J4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630449916970},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Drivers looking to avoid the backups are urged to take Northside Drive, Peachtree Street or I-285, according to the Traffic Center.”},{“_id”:”SEE4MAUDKVFSNHNWSDGCVNLGGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630448972975},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”},{“_id”:”B32DHKIJTFCFDIKZND7ZYEJGZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630448972976},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T22:47:41.658Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays remain on Downtown Connector after police activity”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T22:31:04.219Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”traffic”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T22:47:41.866Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/traffic-alert-police-activity-blocking-downtown-connector/WIWG3Z27RNF6BCQH4WWXKAZZVA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”Connector Blocked”,”width”:1105,”caption”:”Police activity blocked the southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector during Tuesday evening’s commute.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XTDRQDRHENEPLLT7BKN3C7VAA4.jpg”,”height”:702}},”_id”:”WIWG3Z27RNF6BCQH4WWXKAZZVA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”XVYCWHTRUFGA5OJY42IWNLDC7E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629737658824},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patients seriously ill with COVID-19 are now taking up a third of all Georgia hospital beds — a pandemic record. Adult ventilator use has far outpaced the previous peak in January.”},{“_id”:”35YOHQDVANDCFEXAZAHS5AGQOI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435417952},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state’s official count of COVID-19 patients in Georgia’s hospitals on Tuesday was just below the January peak number, but at times it has swelled past it. And every hospital across Georgia is now full to the point of overflowing.”},{“_id”:”5FK3NNBF25DPNHFTH6DUXJSPAQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639249},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Some have seen their COVID numbers drop, but that’s in large part because patients are dying.”},{“_id”:”E3ICNXCV4ZERHLSRNKLT3EZXUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435417955},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We learned early in the pandemic that a spike in COVID hospitalizations is typically followed by a spike in deaths two to three weeks later,” Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, that is what we are seeing now. Just since Friday, we have lost 24 patients, including nine yesterday. We grieve with these families, and we ask our community to keep them and our care teams in your prayers.””},{“_id”:”CSXAFJHKHFD5NOLV2I2IPO6GGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639251},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s a picture of hospital systems in crisis. And the worst may be ahead.”},{“_id”:”M2QS3Q5MANCUNKINUMALXCAPUY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639252},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Back in January, when “code blues” sounded relentlessly to summon teams for medical emergencies and morgues deployed mobile units for extra space to store bodies, Georgia got a reprieve. Cases soon plunged as holiday travel ended and many of the elderly became vaccinated.”},{“_id”:”2BTJZWTY3BA6PG6REM7W35FEDI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639253},”type”:”text”,”content”:”This time, with vaccination rates stubbornly low and the highly contagious delta variant pervasive, hospitals expect the trendline to keep climbing well into September. As the numbers swell, hospital beds are being filled with younger, unvaccinated adults as well as children. On Tuesday, the state reported that hospitals had 5,656 COVID patients, about 50 patients below the January peak of 5,709. But at some hours in recent days, according to the Georgia Hospital Association, the number has topped 5,900.”},{“_id”:”LSUOK7RHPVB5HKTGDLOZBUMCNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629912895269},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That is forcing hospitals to make difficult decisions about how to care for patients when there aren’t enough beds or staff.”},{“_id”:”673DRMQMJRBQRDCE5EPIGUDKI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629750130159},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I don’t mean to sound super doomsday-ish, but I think that if this growth continues, that we’re going to be risking regional hospital system collapse,” said Amber Schmidtke, a health care data researcher, who tracks Georgia’s COVID-19 trends.”},{“_id”:”5FF6ZKAB2JCQ7NCAMCLD7IBOEA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AOODBZHYXVEDHPDP4ES2AYCH3E”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”How hospitals are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus-georgia-hospitals”},{“_id”:”673DRMQMJRBQRDCE5EPIGUDKI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629750130159},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Schmidtke said she doesn’t use the word “collapse” lightly.”},{“_id”:”NANJGCFG5RG6NFQ72YTA6JU6BI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629743806462},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I know that that will scare people,” Schmidtke said. “But I think that that is what we’re risking. I’ve had M.D.s that are on the ground tell me the same thing: ‘This is unsustainable. We’re already at a point where we’re having to sort of triage care and decide who gets what based on limited resources and personnel.’””},{“_id”:”JL4VNECRQVFNTIOXF4PX7355Y4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629750130162},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The coming days could bring further delays in care for people sickened with COVID-19 or with other medical emergencies. Atlanta’s large children’s hospitals at times were so packed Tuesday that they were limiting transfers from other hospitals. ICUs are full at many hospitals, creating risks for all those who have to wait for a critical care bed, whether they have COVID or not. A critical nursing shortage means adding more beds in some hospitals will be pointless: There aren’t any more nurses available to staff them. It’s already hard or impossible to transfer patients from small hospitals to larger ones that can provide advanced care.”},{“_id”:”Q73N4BT32JAVFCTX46UVLLMBHI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639260},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That has resulted in shortages of oxygen in recent days at some of the state’s rural hospitals, as they had to treat COVID-19 patients short of breath instead of transferring them. The shortage prompted Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday to loosen regulations for shipping compressed oxygen amid supply shortages.”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”IG4WOOUZIRCDRDXTZBHPINHDZM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I don’t mean to sound super doomsday-ish, but I think that if this growth continues, that we’re going to be risking regional hospital system collapse.””}],”citation”:{“type”:”text”,”content”:”Amber Schmidtke, a health care data researcher”},”subtype”:”pullquote”,”_id”:”757UXABFBZEI7ESAOFLSANVNY4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”44WP76M3SBGXDN4ZWP6IJRUGUM”},”type”:”quote”},{“_id”:”6JAQKOVIU5DMXGFM25E727VNKQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745368},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Doctors and nurses have pleaded with Georgians to get vaccinated to protect their families, save their own lives and prevent the state’s healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed to the point of dysfunction. Yet almost all COVID-19 patients who are sick enough to reach the ICU or die are unvaccinated.”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”K6MMLW35SFE4DBTDRWKLHIP33I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629903622494},”type”:”header”,”content”:”‘A very tenuous situation’“},{“_id”:”BY5SRO2WRRDTZDGE36HUMYFDGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629750130163},”type”:”text”,”content”:”South Georgia’s hospitals close to the border of hard-hit Florida were the first to be overwhelmed with patients in this recent surge. Some set new records days ago for their number of COVID-19 patients.”},{“_id”:”FQHKUOAP3JCGXKCMPD7CLFUPJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412377},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Phoebe Putney Health System, based in Albany in southwestern Georgia made international headlines in spring 2020 as it handled what was for a time one of the most intense outbreaks on the globe.”},{“_id”:”F4OH4RFXW5AIPKGBVSVZU73FOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629903622497},”type”:”text”,”content”:”This wave is worse.”},{“_id”:”W5ODBVFNUZGQRMS7I4CHKG7MWM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412378},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Phoebe Putney has surpassed all its previous records, forcing it to once again take over other hospital space to create two additional intensive care units. Employees across the system are picking up duties wherever they can to free up clinically trained staff. The CEO has logged time in the ICU as a gofer, stocking supplies, helping bag trash, running specimens to the lab, gowning and escorting family members to visit patients.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany care for a patient on the COVID-19 unit in this undated photo. The hospital made international headlines in spring 2020 as it handled what was for a time one of the most intense outbreaks on the globe. In this wave, what the hospital has handled is worse. (Photo courtesy of Phoebe Putney)”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”COVID-19 unit at north campus of Phoebe Putney”,”width”:2400,”_id”:”ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Fa_vYE9-ctJ4yANSWU_enYNUXAM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Fa_vYE9-ctJ4yANSWU_enYNUXAM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”takenOn”:”2016-09-08T00:00:00Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Fa_vYE9-ctJ4yANSWU_enYNUXAM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/LHtFRuAM6j9OSqKOcH56chhMS2U=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ETZYSEVDFBD57MP5DQH24LMI6U.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”DSC00174 (2).JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”TYAN63AHNFEIVGW2ODDDL2DY7M”},”created_date”:”2021-08-13T19:32:41Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-13T19:32:41Z”,”height”:1351,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”UFUIHMBYOVHGBPYAPNZ72BKOIU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412379},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Helicopter teams stand ready to transfer patients out to lighten the load. But other hospitals can’t take them, either.”},{“_id”:”O43M7O543NAZ3MTTWC4RAF4K3M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412380},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“So we’re taking care of the patients here,” said Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s medical director of emergency medicine. “We’re creating and opening new wings and ICUs as staffing and space permit.””},{“_id”:”6DLVD52RXJCXVCQ6T4NGBHZPJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629917890939},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Where there’s no space or staff, patients wait, overflowing.”},{“_id”:”23G3VREUVJCMRPIGMI6CANYKSI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412381},”type”:”text”,”content”:”People no longer seem afraid of approaching the hospital for non-COVID-19 ailments, so the emergency room is swamped with them, too. It is housing in ER beds patients who should be admitted but for whom there are no inpatient beds. “It’s a very tenuous situation,” he said.”},{“_id”:”JSKZDUHBABDHLP5J3W5J2TWJNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412382},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Black said he likes to keep the ratio of patients to ER doctors at around 12 to 14 patients per physician. Now, it’s going as high as 18 or 20.”},{“_id”:”MEWB6RP365HK3ONGYZHTWPPIRY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”XC5FTM7ZFNC6LI4IX5K2PU6QSA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Georgia nursing shortage at crisis levels”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/georgia-nursing-shortage-at-crisis-levels/G37X6GW2HRDEXGWB6OS6OBA5KE/”},{“_id”:”BGBIDRUABJGAPAQT2GF4ZMQQ3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412383},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“And the problem is, there’s not a good mixture of some that are real sick and some that are not so sick,” he said. Those taken back for ER treatment are almost all “extremely ill.””},{“_id”:”3OO3TZFIS5FJNOJUG5Z4RYHGOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629827876332},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“So it tests your limits, obviously,” he said, “of what you’re able to manage effectively.””},{“level”:3,”_id”:”MQS5FGBDYBCN5EVGR2S6BYSAS4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629822412384},”type”:”header”,”content”:”A bigger, more intense surge“},{“_id”:”FQN2472UPNGRZPFUWKTU6ML4QM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630098086282},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While Phoebe Putney’s staff has already been dealing with its largest volume ever of COVID-19 patients, the rest of the hospitals in Georgia are preparing to do the same— if they haven’t already broken their pandemic records.”},{“_id”:”7GK6EPYZDJAB3DSIVGZGE3FNJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629912895289},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Already, metro Atlanta hospitals are over capacity, deluged by patients and short of staff. As non-COVID patients also continue to seek care, these hospitals in north metro Atlanta’s region “D” have already surpassed their overall peak patient numbers from January. With COVID-19 numbers continuing to grow, it’s unclear what will unfold inside. What’s already there is troubling.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”© 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”address”:{“locality”:”Atlanta”,”region”:”Georgia”},”caption”:”Medical workers move between buildings at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta last week. Already, metro Atlanta hospitals are over capacity, deluged by patients and short of staff. (PHOTO by John Spink / [email protected])”,”source”:{“system”:”AJC Freelancer”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/082721 covid 1.jpg”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“6127bb2c8d476401d0d6791b”],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”AAJC 082721 covid”,”width”:3355,”_id”:”ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/MTrn6QJR_YmGI4nu3gzmigvm77g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”iptc_source”:”AJC”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”6127bb2c8d476401d0d6791b”,”keywords”:[“ambulances”,”atlanta”,”covid-19″,”doctors”,”grady memorial hospital”,”medical workers”,”nurses”,”AJC Freelancer”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/MTrn6QJR_YmGI4nu3gzmigvm77g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-01-04T14:58:16Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/MTrn6QJR_YmGI4nu3gzmigvm77g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/n87PgGTCoF-7LYTEyNWXjGxF644=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ONNRTFDBORX6B7BNXCNWSHEXJ4.jpg”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/082721 covid 1.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”4LPWIZ6ODVCTTKDE4LL2YNBIKY”,”iptc_title”:”Staff”},”created_date”:”2021-08-26T16:47:58Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-27T20:16:35Z”,”height”:3370,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”ZTZPN6A7NBGZRFMIYBK7QDNFWM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629914272391},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Since the delta variant surged, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, even as it overflows with patients, has regularly shut down sections of its emergency room simply for lack of staff, clinical workers said. Piedmont Healthcare paused elective surgeries at some of its hospitals because of crowding and braced for what is coming.”},{“_id”:”ZVMG45NHKNGGHJS4AY77HTOLCQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639282},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Increasingly we are now seeing younger patients in our hospitals,” said Dr. Andy Jaffal, chief medical officer at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, at a press conference in August. “Those patients are getting sicker much sooner, they are on the ventilator much quicker. I watched a 28-year-old previously healthy, unvaccinated patient die from COVID complications.””},{“_id”:”REU2MQ5OQZH4NPGCWHUZCS26KY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435417989},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Even metro Atlanta’s largest hospitals have routinely resorted to diverting ambulance traffic because their ERs and ICUs are so full.”},{“_id”:”7FHP2WCGVRCPNHMDIXUJUPIFTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629912895290},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On maps showing hospital capacity, Atlanta is part of broad, dark swaths of the state stretching border to border—from Florida to the north Georgia mountains, and from Alabama to South Carolina—with hospitals crowded by COVID-19.”},{“_id”:”YLAB6FKWO5DV7P3HOOFY5ZJTEU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5TC2DQBXMNDN5JD6TTIHUM5BYI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Gov. Kemp boosts National Guard support for hard-hit hospitals”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/kemp-to-deploy-more-national-guard-troops-as-coronavirus-surges-in-georgia/JK3M5DOR7RDWPM2L3DTTODL3YY/”},{“_id”:”E3VUCV7NKZA4VJY4FOX66TUNGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629903622507},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We can already see in some ways that this surge is bigger and more intense — it’s faster — than what we saw with previous surges that had a little bit of a slow build. This one has taken off very quickly,” Schmidtke said.”},{“_id”:”LUNOCFXOT5CS3D5SPMGKO4OAXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629743806460},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She said she was particularly concerned about what effect school reopenings may be having on the surge in hospitalizations. Schools across the state have recently come back in person, and reports of infection clusters are widespread. The worst of them may hit hospitals about three to five weeks after initial spread.”},{“_id”:”PJ7PKBTYSZG4XBUNZU4W7B2FRM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639288},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It remains to be seen how big of a driver of cases that will be,” Schmidtke said. “Unlike a young adult who may be able to go home and quarantine on their own, these kids are part of families; their infection doesn’t stop with them.””},{“_id”:”3O6MTXUG6NDGXAR6EDD7ENXKLM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435417994},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday morning went on diversion for some ambulances seeking to transfer children from another hospital. Officials said that was because the system’s pediatric ICU attending physicians were evaluating transfer requests before accepting children from an outside hospital. The officials also said that their emergency departments were dealing with “extremely high volumes” due to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, though the departments were still accepting all emergency cases.”},{“_id”:”KY6CDJ7LL5ALXCYYCIUFHUKTCY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443639290},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As of Tuesday, the hospitals had 34 patients with active COVID-19 cases and 25 more patients continuing to receive care for COVID-19 related conditions.”},{“_id”:”23NBW3UXRVF6PDHXFIYFNFFTFI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435417995},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At Northeast Georgia Health System, Dr. John Delzell already lived through a surge in January that tested the Gainesville-based system’s limits. The system set up beds in its gym. Patients were in hallways, and doctors went out to the ambulance bays to triage patients since there wasn’t space to immediately bring them inside. On its peak day in the January surge, the system’s hospitals and other medical facilities took care of 355 COVID-19 patients.”},{“_id”:”KR3K55ZQZZHFBHZFOCSV4ZEFBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745386},”type”:”text”,”content”:”NGHS expects to surpass that number in the weeks to come.”},{“_id”:”Q4HKKIAFIZCORP6IWE6VZMJC64″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”S5URSVO46RE6DBF6HUWIUDKL4I”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Explainer: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/explainer-what-happens-when-an-icu-reaches-capacity/ZXJ4FCQX65D45KHTRVORO7FZPY/”},{“_id”:”NV3N77DEDZG7NLWYOWF5G5VYNE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745387},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The good that came out of January is that people know that we can take care of a lot more patients than we thought we could,” Delzell said. “But I do know people are really tired, and they’re tired of this. There is probably more frustration now because this feels more preventable at this point. In January, we couldn’t do anything about it. Now, it’s happening because people aren’t getting vaccinated.””},{“_id”:”273COLDR2ZFVHOVWYGWBME5GKM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745388},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Delzell, vice president and incident commander for the system, said its emergency departments are already seeing record numbers of patients. Urgent care clinics are packed, too. “I don’t expect we’re going to slow down anytime soon,” he said.”},{“_id”:”UMCAFQU7DZB7ZGXNT5NTBX4WDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745389},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The system is looking at every possible place it could add beds, knowing they will need more space than they did last time. It’s tapping into its staff to see how people can be shifted from what they normally do to caring for all the patients coming in, or helping support those who are providing the care. Delzell says that somehow the health system will find a way to get through the coming weeks.”},{“_id”:”Q4NDLKQA4VGYZFPHS2XIK2HFCY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629834745390},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We are the hospital for this area and our commitment is to take care of all the patients in our community,” Delzell said. “The reality is there is no place else for them to go.””},{“_id”:”JJMQFBZLQZHZ5E6DLZFYWFUS4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629840356582},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T21:57:57.493Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Georgia hospitals in crisis as COVID patient load sets records”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T21:57:57.493Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”COVID-19″,”description”:”Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis”,”_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus outbreak: complete coverage”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”COVID-19″},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”COVID-19″,”_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2008,”default”:2008,”SectionMap”:1118,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1005,”TopicsBar”:1003,”ComposerNav”:1081}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/coronavirus”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/georgia-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”description”:”This page does not exist”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”This page does not exist”,”site_title”:”Georgia News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Georgia News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2012,”default”:2012,”SectionMap”:1152,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2002,”ComposerNav”:1085}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/georgia-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”teamlois”},{“text”:”coronavirus-hospitals”},{“text”:”coronavirus-vaccine”},{“text”:”healthcare”},{“text”:”watchdog news”},{“text”:”investigative.ajc”},{“text”:”news.naviga”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T22:03:14.284Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/georgia-hospitals-in-crisis-as-covid-patient-load-sets-records/I7H6DGLNF5AIJANFOZ66XGZVSM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / AJC”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”John Spink / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”AAJC 082721 covid”,”width”:4597,”caption”:”Georgia has reached pandemic peaks for the share of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients and the number of adult patients on ventilators, making this surge worse for hospitals than the one in January. Yet hospitals expect COVID-19 patient numbers to grow into September. (John Spink / [email protected])”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ISR6FESIOJ33C4R3UUN2QJZF7I.jpg”,”height”:2426}},”_id”:”I7H6DGLNF5AIJANFOZ66XGZVSM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”DIOWO3PTA5DNZNVBM633HAIO3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 70-year-old Covington man is behind bars after authorities said he shot and killed his wife over the weekend.”},{“_id”:”QG567VZUQ5FHDLURGFL3CPANAY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443158796},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Albert Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and pointing a gun at another, online records show.”},{“_id”:”K2IGYZ226JGW7M53TV2GHV5EP4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443158797},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Newton County deputy was called to Johnson’s home along Spring Valley Way about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to conduct a wellness check, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Shortly before arriving, however, the deputy learned that Johnson had turned himself in at the Chatham County jail in Savannah nearly 220 miles away.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Albert Johnson”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Newton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Newton County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Newton County Sheriff’s Office”}]},”subtitle”:”Deadly shooting”,”width”:1000,”creditIPTC”:”Newton County Sheriff’s Office”,”_id”:”KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/OJzcLbJLpWSsrGuVHS1lkvZtq_c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/OJzcLbJLpWSsrGuVHS1lkvZtq_c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/OJzcLbJLpWSsrGuVHS1lkvZtq_c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/mZDqxE9CnKcQ0sW1r5guTIo3y1M=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KA7XWS4DAVC3FFHZSFR6ZK2WAY.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Albert Johnson.JPG_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”E2LWHY3SXZCP7GK5GQWIIRYC5I”},”created_date”:”2021-08-31T21:17:19Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T21:17:19Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”MPHQDFQTMFCIXPEKHVR6HJY46I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630445552955},”type”:”text”,”content”:”According to the incident report, Johnson told authorities that “a crime had been committed” and gave his home address. When Newton County deputies entered his house, they discovered the body of Diane Johnson, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.”},{“_id”:”S4C7DJZAQFHXFNX76SLXOQZATE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AAZ7GLA25NDMZNXJQ6OGV5L65A”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”UYWYBWKXXRACVG2Q45IT64NY6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443158798},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fatal shooting or who placed the call that prompted the initial wellness check. It’s also unclear exactly when Diane Johnson was killed.”},{“_id”:”3QITU3HHW5E2PJYIDDFQKXFN2U”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JXRTHPNKGFFGNBTVSCSYSSJCQM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Johns Creek woman accused of fatally stabbing husband”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/johns-creek-woman-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-husband/LEPJP3BO55BDFJ7FK6N7QJCVUY/”},{“_id”:”OPS5766DYBAYFACREARQVQ33KE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630445552959},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Albert Johnson was brought back to the Newton County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon without bond.”},{“_id”:”MUN4PWSKRRHMJNC5LBCPQFBFHY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630445552960},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T21:47:19.142Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Covington man, 70, charged in wife’s fatal shooting”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T21:47:19.142Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”newton county”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T21:47:19.509Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/covington-man-70-charged-in-wifes-fatal-shooting/IDV3K6UR4RB3FPGQLP5QKCOGGA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Atlanta Now stock images”,”width”:500,”caption”:”A 70-year-old Covington man faces a murder charge in the shooting of his wife, authorities said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/DSX5UBKCU5GPPCX6465CAPFRWA.jpg”,”height”:334}},”_id”:”IDV3K6UR4RB3FPGQLP5QKCOGGA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”EN3NMHDHHRHLLC2Q5OTPM2KRMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412893},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A North Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he admitted to robbing multiple stores at gunpoint and making off with thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”QOFNE4STE5DQFEINWKCZAIJBCA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412894},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A federal judge also ordered Giovanni Annucci-Romero to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to the three stores prosecutors said he robbed between January and May of last year, according to an indictment.”},{“_id”:”FRF5C4TCE5BNZAV2EHWG657FGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412895},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Annucci-Romero, 24, of Gainesville, was convicted on multiple counts May 19, just over a year after he was arrested in connection with the string of armed robberies in Gainesville and Cleveland, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.”},{“_id”:”HWW7FZQIPRFDRMLKLUZW6OVQUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412896},”type”:”text”,”content”:”During the first of the incidents, which happened Jan. 23, 2020, Annucci-Romero walked into the Meeks Grocery store on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville armed with two handguns, the indictment said. The man threatened at least one employee with a firearm before stealing about $1,943, court records said.”},{“_id”:”Z6IISNVG3BFE7BHZH6NYFFQ2KY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412898},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The next day, Annucci-Romero robbed an Exxon Food Mart off Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, the indictment said. On that occasion, he stole about $30,000.”},{“_id”:”7MV4KWGEWVG6VN3BD5VP2AV55A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412899},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He was arrested May 23, 2020, just hours after authorities said he committed another armed robbery at a Chevron on East Kytle Street in Cleveland. It is not clear how much he is believed to have taken from that gas station, but Erskine said Annucci-Romero was arrested in a vehicle “after the deputy saw him sitting on the cash he had just stolen.””},{“_id”:”7HPCO42ZXJBCZM6J4ABENUCTQU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630443412900},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Annucci-Romero pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by threat or violence and one count of violent crime. Upon his release, he will serve four years of supervised release.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T21:13:49.283Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Man earns federal prison time for string of armed robberies in North Georgia “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T21:13:49.283Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”},{“text”:”georgia news”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T21:13:49.715Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/man-earns-federal-prison-time-for-string-of-armed-robberies-in-north-georgia/BH2FOWJN7ZBCVBLV4G6SYSHVGA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”File photo”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”File photo”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”File photo”}]},”subtitle”:”Gavel”,”width”:800,”caption”:”The man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $31,000 from three different stores.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/IIPQ4DKZVIEMJXKAV6MUN74NHI.jpg”,”height”:419}},”_id”:”BH2FOWJN7ZBCVBLV4G6SYSHVGA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”VCSGEDTWMBFZPHC5OW2QKX4YF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190721},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Atlanta Police Department is investigating 109 homicides as of Aug. 30 of this year. Three of those cases involve incidents from previous years, but the deaths were ruled homicides in 2021. These are the victims of this year’s homicides:”},{“_id”:”KAXMIRQY2ZBLRCINR5PHKILJ4I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”109″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630442421709},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 30: At approximately 6:44 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of 617 Joseph E Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. There, officers found 28-year-old Markeece V. Jenkins of Orlando, Florida, with gunshot wounds. Jenkins was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries. The case remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”IKN56ZS3HFCVFCAUF7AP7PXJYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”108″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630442421710},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 23: Gabriel Parker, 38, was killed during a July 25 shooting, which happened during a reunion event near the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta, investigators said. Officials said an Atlanta police officer returned fire when he heard gunshots ring out in the crowd, prompting the GBI to investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting. About a month later, Parker’s death was ruled a homicide.”},{“_id”:”D5XN2VCMJFBVFN4HGQU26RMV5Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”107″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630442421711},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 24: Officers were sent to the 500 block of Whitehall Street just before 8 p.m. and found Anthony Flowers, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigators. The Riverdale man later died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.”},{“_id”:”K27CU4PC7BCRHLP3UXUYXECLNY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”106″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435791820},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 24: Keesha Jordan was shot to death during a domestic dispute in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators. Two men were also shot inside an apartment on Thomasville Boulevard. Later that day, 43-year-old Andrea Rivers was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.”},{“_id”:”M4IRO5QJRREPRO5OQMUJH6PTAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”105″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435791821},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 23: A man, identified as 60-year-old Frederick Mayson of La Fayette, Illinois., was shot outside the Circle K on Hollywood Road and ran out into the street before collapsing on Perry Boulevard. Three brothers were arrested in the case the following night. Bobby Yancey, 62, Gerry Yancey, 57, and Gregory Yancey, 55, were each charged with murder and the youngest Yancey is also facing additional weapons charges.”},{“_id”:”SW7E6BES6ZCP3EDKD3TWZ5DRF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”104″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630442421714},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 23: A man shot July 15 at the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road died more than five weeks later. The death was the year’s 104th homicide, according to Atlanta police. Antonio Waller, 19, was charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”J4VL3DWNJFGUFMRGADOZLEEXQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”101,102,103″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435791822},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 22: Just before 1 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Those killed include Rumondo Swinney, 43, and 29-year-old Darrius Gray. The identity of the third victim was withheld pending next-of-kin notification.”},{“_id”:”JRO5JFDEIJCWZC74JMGSOHFNZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”100″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629599141770},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 21: At around 3:55 p.m., officers were called to 803 Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta on a report of a person shot. There, officers found 28-year-old Johnathan Pennington inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pennington was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his wounds.”},{“_id”:”B7HK5NFBJVEAVHMS2MMIUANVNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”9798″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629572223065},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 20: Siblings Robert Bankston Jr., 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35, were found shot to death on Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta, according to police. LaMorris Willie Godfrey, 35, was charged with murder. Investigators believe the three were involved in a fight before the shooting.”},{“_id”:”5JCPJNIFJRC2DPJRUZJOVNCS6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”98Aug. 19: One person was killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, according to police. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to the Villages of East Lake apartments on Greenhaven Drive. There, officers found one man with a gunshot wound, police said. Moments later, a second gunshot victim was found.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629513119399},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”D2AK6YZGOJCOBNZQRB25Y7ACZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”99″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629513119400},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 19: Andre Clements, 28, was killed in a shooting on Marietta Street, Atlanta police said.”},{“_id”:”WAPYSRCHHJCGRKERP24H4PHWXM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629513119401},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to 469 Marietta Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Clements died after being taken to a local hospital, according to police.”},{“_id”:”GQTQYDUJEJHYFCLW4XOWSVWK6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”96″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629397172939},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 17: Jerome McKibbens, 33, was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, according to investigators. Officers were called to the intersection about 11:30 p.m. McKibbens was already dead.”},{“_id”:”U466TESAXVBOXDUELBQZZKSASI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”95″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629397172940},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 14: Omar Whatley, 39, was found with a gunshot wound inside of a car in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue just before 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police said. He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.”},{“_id”:”TZ2YS766I5GIFEV25TOF2YT7TI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”94″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629397172941},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 14: Officers were called to Andrew J. Hairston Boulevard just after 10 a.m. and found Dontrez D. Lewis, 23, of Mobile, Alabama, who had been shot repeatedly, police said. Lewis was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but later died of his injuries.”},{“_id”:”3IPTRKIYF5EUBHWA663NLWHQEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”93″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629409794069},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug.14: Around 5:29 am, officers responded to a person shot at 497 Oakdale Rd NE. There, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to Grady in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.”},{“_id”:”FZPISXPABVHTDFX63MFZUC5UPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”92″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1629226621704},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 13: Mariam Abdulrab’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta, four hours after she was reported kidnapped. Abdulrab, 27, had been shot multiple times and was left near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood. DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, was charged with her murder.”},{“_id”:”D3BODWN3TVCEPEM32FZ57TDSOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”91″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 10: Zerrick Monson, 27, was found shot to death on a south Atlanta sidewalk. Authorities were called to the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight. Two days later, 30-year-old Deyanciss Burnett was charged with felony murder.”},{“_id”:”YSXNYIIYXJGONITBEHQZASZQIU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”90″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468220},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 7: Kenon Jennings, 31, was shot near a Buckhead bar. Officers found Jennings near Hide Kitchen and Cocktails in the 3100 block of Roswell Road about 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police. The case remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”AYOPQO4YAZEBLLRBUH6OWW2MXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”89″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468219},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 5: Lorenzo Capers, 22, was shot in the 2100 block of Forrest Park Road. Investigators believe Capers, of Stockbridge, was walking in the area and was involved in a short verbal dispute with another man before shots were fired. Capers was the father of a 1-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page.”},{“_id”:”WH2SSOAKDFEJPPG4XFRGWU22SM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”88″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468218},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 5: Taurean Sanders, 35, was shot July 23 during a fight in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators initially believed the gunman acted in self-defense when he shot Sanders, who lived in Conyers. But Messiah Yaled-Bashaar was later charged with murder, according to police.”},{“_id”:”6I3LBODO65ARRLLR54VJOHVEGM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”87″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468217},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 4: Lawrence Hicks, 33, shot at the Providence at Cascade apartments on Fairburn Road. When officers arrived about 10:20 p.m., they found two people with gunshot wounds. The other person survived.”},{“_id”:”CTH5WGI5BFCX7KGMP34FGNNA7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”86″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468216},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 4: Jaquan Montgomery, 21, shot at the Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta, police said. Officers found Montgomery about 9:40 p.m. at the complex in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard. No arrests have been made.”},{“_id”:”4AJ7ACSXEZBHBDRQMFDFL26PPY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”85″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468215},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Aug. 1: Darrell Owens, 53, shot at a nightclub in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue. He was found in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”address”:{“locality”:”Atlanta”},”caption”:”Flowers and dog treats are left near the location where stabbing victim Katherine Janness’s body was found in Piedmont Park, according to Atlanta police.STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”,”source”:{“system”:”AJC Freelancer”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/SPINK’~5.JPG”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“6102cc6b8d476401d0d02920″],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Steve Schaefer”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”Spink’s shift 07/29/21 standalone”,”width”:4000,”_id”:”PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/QA1McJzo6q8sg_wadHPsoUxwWBg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”6102cc6b8d476401d0d02920″,”keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/QA1McJzo6q8sg_wadHPsoUxwWBg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”takenOn”:”2021-07-29T00:00:00Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/QA1McJzo6q8sg_wadHPsoUxwWBg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/0CzxiVGqPsMqKIinsscBU1pYmpE=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PV5N25XWJCE4KCJMKL4WLKC5ZY.JPG”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/SPINK’~5.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”XLXBKFVNGFF4XDSSDRQVIJCX6U”},”created_date”:”2021-07-29T16:12:48Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-29T18:41:39Z”,”height”:2667},{“_id”:”LY2GYUGMAFBEBIFZAYOCPPJDDM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”84″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468214},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 28: Katherine Janess, 40, had been stabbed multiple times when she was found dead near the entrance to Piedmont Park. Janess and her dog had gone on a late-night walk. But when they didn’t return, her girlfriend used a cellphone tracker to find Janess, a local bartender. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Ja’kari Dillard, shown as an 8th grader, would have been a senior in high school. He was shot to death Saturday at an Atlanta swimming pool.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Family photo”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Family photo”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Family photo”}]},”subtitle”:”Teen killed at Atlanta pool”,”width”:720,”creditIPTC”:”Family photo”,”_id”:”3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/ftaKPlJ4oLVrWwUBk2sEinOtsmA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/ftaKPlJ4oLVrWwUBk2sEinOtsmA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/ftaKPlJ4oLVrWwUBk2sEinOtsmA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/AyPlSUFnalW2xH0RYf9E1keYMR4=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/3LS2WINIDJAHVFKUM5OMNEGBNY.jpeg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Ja’karri2.jpeg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”HKV4G5TZFRF3HG5DWLIGAQNFZY”},”created_date”:”2021-07-26T22:38:32Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-26T22:38:32Z”,”height”:405,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”35TULSRVCNB3PO37NWBPKU2QIU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”83″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468213},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 24: Ja’kari Dillard, 17, was shot after an argument between others escalated to gunfire at Anderson Pool in northwest Atlanta. Ja’kari, who would have been in the 12th grade at Life Christian Academy in Forest Park, had recently told his mom he was looking forward to his senior prom. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect, whose name was not released.”},{“_id”:”XCD5RLTD3RB43F7PHZ5VC3IAUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”82″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468210},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 24: Javarian Benton, 28, shot on Argus Circle in northwest Atlanta. Two others were also shot, according to police. Investigators later identified a suspect. Unterio Ponds was charged with murder and arrested Aug. 6.”},{“_id”:”XCD5RLTD3RB43F7PHZ5VC3IAUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”81″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468210},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 24: Bernard Harvey, 55, was found dead inside a North Avenue apartment. Few details were released on the case, which remains an open investigation.”},{“_id”:”FE4TZW4IXZAWBLWC2QT6UFGKPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”80″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468209},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 20: Nicholas Brown, 32, was shot after a fight with a woman in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way, police said. Within minutes, investigators identified a suspect. Tynessia Lashun Naji, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault.”},{“_id”:”VQINBBN7RBHTBAUKCCUINSKMJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”79″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468208},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 17: Danzel Mullins, 34, found shot to death inside a car that was on fire in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. Investigators later released video of a car whose driver may have been involved in the crime, which happened in the 900 block of Cunningham Place.”},{“_id”:”6WBWZTJHGRB2PLUYJ67YQWZT6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”78″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468207},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 15: Joshua Evans, 36, killed in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store. Evans and another man were standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. Antonio Waller, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder. A second man was also shot.”},{“_id”:”4NCIXB6VLFG4HEYYJK2E2WOC2U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”77″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468206},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 13: Jahvarious Colvin, 15, shot to death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the BP station at 516 Lee Street SW in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. Marion Davenport was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with murder, according to police.”},{“_id”:”P7D2IFBM2VFLPIKU6PQ5BC6Q4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”76″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468205},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 12: Kenderrick Murphy, 23, shot July 4 on Hills Avenue in southwest Atlanta. He died eight days later and the case became a homicide investigation. The investigation continues.”},{“_id”:”T4ERUDSUK5DUDEQXX4EIJM2GBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”75″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1626121954721},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 9: Wendell Williams, 30, shot near the MARTA Five Points transit station. Officers responded to a call about a person shot on Broad Street, a pedestrian-only side street that connects to the MARTA station, around 2:20 p.m., according to Atlanta police. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”A’nisha Shavers (left) was killedTuesday morning and her mother, Alicia Baker, was injured, authorities said. The two women were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments about 1:30 a.m.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Atlanta Police Department”}]},”subtitle”:”ATl shooting”,”width”:1000,”creditIPTC”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”_id”:”UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/vPhCPVa2TRsdp3KKk521yT4ztE8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/vPhCPVa2TRsdp3KKk521yT4ztE8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/vPhCPVa2TRsdp3KKk521yT4ztE8=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/aF39W_5vBLs_0hzePbayAVtWotw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/UUYFEQUGAZC57AARY7T4MOU2TA.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”APD mother-daughter.JPG_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”XMWDAN2BNRFSJEB7QR6JPUGMN4″},”created_date”:”2021-07-06T22:44:57Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-06T22:44:57Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”HPFD64RTCRGHDNE5LVR3Z4GWGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”74″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1626121954720},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 6: A mother and her daughter were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments in northwest Atlanta about 1:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, where the daughter, 23-year-old A’nisha Shavers, was pronounced dead. Investigators said her mother, 44-year-old Alicia Baker, was involved in a fight with another woman, which may have led to the double shooting.”},{“_id”:”RXYJZXAZNZARJGOERVROW6AKYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”73″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1626121954719},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 4: Keon Yarber, 31 shot on 24 William H Borders Drive. Yarber had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”JEPMOIAHWJAMND74FZII74JIHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”72″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468201},”type”:”text”,”content”:”July 3: A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in the 600 block of McAfee Street, police said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out and many had arrived on scooters, according to police. One 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”TYDYK5KG4FAU5IW7P6TQXF4CLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”71″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468200},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 30: Mario Peterson, 43, was shot to death at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue shortly after midnight June 24. A suspect, Sequoyah Howard, 32, was later charged with murder. Peterson was a father of four and lived in Peoplestown, according to his online obituary.”},{“_id”:”JEPMOIAHWJAMND74FZII74JIHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”70″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468199},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 26: Bailey Dee, 20, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium building in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue, according to Atlanta police. He lived in Champaign, Illinois.”},{“_id”:”COTDCQT6VJEE5HHGTQFUJBTYKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”69″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468198},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 24: Encre Styles, 30, was shot on June 16 at a Chevron at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The case was later declared a homicide. Both De’Shant Hester, 24, and Tahliek Hester, 27, were later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”TLOOSXIAWVAO3J2WOYCEVVRLRQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”68″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1626121954716},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 23: Antonio Gregg, 37, shot to death in the 500 block of Boulevard, near Morgan-Boulevard Park. Gregg, shot in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, may have been targeted, according to police. Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.”},{“_id”:”4OIAN7FROVBSXLTM5ZKPHUJG2I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”67″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034222},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 23: One passenger, 35-year-old Kevin Fulton, was killed and another was critically injured after their rideshare driver opened fire outside a northeast Atlanta gas station, police said. The driver, Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.”},{“_id”:”VHVMAKJYGNBK7MP5U74N3UG3D4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”66″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 22: A double shooting at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex left one person dead and another injured, police said. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Central Park Place around 4:45 p.m. regarding a person shot, police confirmed. Malik Campbell, 30, died at the scene.”},{“_id”:”OGDOD2XF3BGWXNUJ2PTNK4J45A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”65″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034220},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 20: A 37-year-old man, later identified as Rasttish Fallen was shot and killed at 421 Boulevard NE, Atlanta police said. Police identified Eddie Jackson, 52, as the murder suspect and he surrendered the same day. Witnesses said Jackson and Fallen argued before shots were fired in the northeast Atlanta neighborhood.”},{“_id”:”ZT7EJPP53ND5NHCTOAKYEX5FZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”64″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623674132599},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 13: Corey Burnett, a 26-year-old man, died after he was found shot near a southeast Atlanta gas station in the 1600 block of Eastland Road. Investigators believe he was shot less than a mile away on Montvallo Terrace, according to a police report. Burnett lived in Lithonia, according to his obituary.”},{“_id”:”BBXXE4UWS5GAHP2ZD6MQB4XBCM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”63″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623418969598},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 11: Diamond O’Neal, 23, shot in northwest Atlanta. O’Neal was found in an apartment near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police said. After a man was found shot at a nearby gas station, officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment complex. On June 17, 28-year-old Vorquis Williams was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.”},{“_id”:”R5JKQMWOUBBZXPVHQBVEBRWVGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”62″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468190},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 4: Eddie Walker, 71, hit with a hammer May 25 on Herring Road in southwest Atlanta. Investigators found the hammer beside Walker, who was found in an abandoned home. He died June 1 and the case became a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect.”},{“_id”:”RTEB2AJMMRBEHCIPLT5J3YIQEY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”61″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622832895090},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 3: Courtney Lyons Jr., 21, shot on Perry Boulevard. Lyons’ body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments. He lived in Loganville, according to his online obituary. Two suspects, Marcayla Brianna Kemp and Billy Wells, were arrested and charged with murder three days later, jail records show.”},{“_id”:”NKSWRFP3MBF5FMBUGUD2MXC2FI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”60″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190781},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 2: Justine Bernard, 19, shot on Auburn Avenue. Bernard was shot while visiting Atlanta, according to police. Nyasia Reeves, a 20-year-old suspect, was arrested and charged with murder. Bernard was a student at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to the university.”},{“_id”:”HW3HLR5UMZCEBCZWYRANPBHWLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”59″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190780},”type”:”text”,”content”:”June 1: Ray Gibson, 29, on Harwell Road. Gibson was found shot in the parking lot of the Vue at Harwell apartment complex.”},{“_id”:”U4OYLYU6CZFVPD77XGHJ6Z56N4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”58″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190778},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 31: Michael Gary, 46, shot on Fairburn Road. Gary was killed in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments. The investigation into the shooting continues.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Calvin Jackson was a junior at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial High School, according to a GoFundMe page.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”GoFundMe”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”GoFundMe”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”GoFundMe”}]},”subtitle”:”Jackson”,”width”:697,”creditIPTC”:”GoFundMe”,”_id”:”CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/BJc2IOl_PjR5gHg9fMcmlWTIzac=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/BJc2IOl_PjR5gHg9fMcmlWTIzac=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/BJc2IOl_PjR5gHg9fMcmlWTIzac=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/wGVa8LC1FxL1acWnpP1vyPZmYew=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CSVITPM4CBATND2HMG6BVKSTJQ.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Calvin jackson 2.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”UD6D3KQK6JCDTCTNYPCIO25FAA”},”created_date”:”2021-06-02T16:19:12Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-02T16:19:12Z”,”height”:388,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”MILJHDN6MZDYFNNPB3KQDBPPYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”57″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190777},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 29: Calvin Jackson Jr., 17, shot on Parkway Drive. Jackson Jr. was shot in his own bedroom, according to his family and police. Jamarion Ivory, 18, was charged with his murder.”},{“_id”:”NIQM4PM2WRC55NWJJP7O57AJQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”56″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623110649793},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 28: Jaques Gresham, 26, on William H. Borders Drive Gresham was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood. He is survived by a young daughter, according to a GoFundMe page.”},{“_id”:”CC42BUCKMRG6ZHTLWLBB47GKG4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ER6WESPMU5DJ3POLFX4ADSZK6M”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”UZKDABTRERA67CIFUJCFEEZWUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”55″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190775},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 27: Jaquayon Gibson, 19, shot on Larchwood Road. Gibson died after being shot multiple times following a dispute in southwest Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”XB7BQTHDE5CSDKJU4S7PKATQHQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”54″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190774},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 22: Zechariah Tyrell Guyton, 19, shot at a house party on Lanvale Drive. Guyton was one of two shot at a southwest Atlanta home, but the other victim survived, according to police. Tarik Brown was later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”VN7ORGOJFZF7ZOG7N3WVYE656E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”53″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468178},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 14: Vernon Harper, 30, shot on Lang Drive. The father of two was killed while visiting a friend, according to investigators. He was killed during an argument. In June, James McClendon, 45, was charged with felony murder.”},{“_id”:”ZKQP7MFH7BHKXFJSCLNQDSLI2U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”52″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190773},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 17: Keith Sharpe, 43, shot on Piedmont Road. Sharpe was killed in the bathroom of the Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect.”},{“_id”:”2MJDSYF7DNHUPJ64MH3NIOLNZE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”51″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190772},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 17: Alan Turner, 29, shot on Metropolitan Parkway. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to Turner’s death at Metro Mart USA in southwest Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”GHDW36YURBDJVLRSJOOK7ECWQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”50″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468171},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 17: Alicia Merrell, 27, shot on Magnolia Way. Merrell was shot multiple times at an apartment complex, according to police. She was a mother of five. The investigation continues into her death.”},{“_id”:”EHHUGVEXLFCTJKW7RZDEYHVGGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”49″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190770},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 17: Mayco Rodrique, 38, shot on Ga. 400. Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car, according to police. The father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said. The case remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”XOBR43AZMFDQ5EICWJY736R7UA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”48″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628781690503},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 11: Tjvanish Brown, infant, died on Fulton Street. The newborn’s mother told police she awoke to find him cold to the touch, according to police. In May, the baby’s mother, Erica Brown, was arrested charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Tykeisha Dixon (left) and her husband Luke Henderson were reported missing from their Roswell apartment on Friday. Her body was found lying on a southern Illinois highway on Saturday morning, and Henderson has not been located.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:””,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Facebook photo”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Facebook photo”}]},”subtitle”:”dixon”,”width”:1000,”creditIPTC”:””,”_id”:”H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/n76kiW1qiP3qZLeV4PxnbJwYMUQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”TOHed2tmHo83nltdeInd”,”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/n76kiW1qiP3qZLeV4PxnbJwYMUQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/n76kiW1qiP3qZLeV4PxnbJwYMUQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/5temDwFspTD-QkH-TEyBvqrE8OY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/H2UJYLHG4BAOBFCMGVL2OO5IJY.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”dixon.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”SCRSVFDCVFGWDFP6IIGKXNHXSE”},”created_date”:”2021-05-13T17:34:48Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-13T17:34:48Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”GHDW36YURBDJVLRSJOOK7ECWQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”47″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468171},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 9: Tykeisha Dixon, 33, shot on North Avenue. Investigators believe the Roswell woman was shot in Atlanta and her body later dumped in Illinois. Her husband was later located in Washington and charged with her death.”},{“_id”:”XD3OA6CQC5HMBC6WSXGKOX2BF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”46″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190767},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 9: Lenwood Colbert, 58, shot on Forrest Park Road. Colbert was found shot inside a parked Ford Fusion, according to police. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A suspect, Jylan Nelson, was arrested in July and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”XD3OA6CQC5HMBC6WSXGKOX2BF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”45″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190767},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 9: Adrian Zavala, 54, shot on Jonesboro Road. Zavala was killed at the Colony South mobile home park, according to police. A suspect, Mucio Dolores Rodriguez Hernandez, was later charged with murder in the case, police said.”},{“_id”:”Z44UB7Y7GZGXFFM4U46L2523HU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”44″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190765},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 8: Dexter Calhoun, 63, shot on Emerald Avenue. Calhoun was shot inside his pickup truck and then crashed into a pole in southwest Atlanta. No arrests have been made in his death.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Atlanta police are seeking information in the weekend shooting death of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Atlanta Police Department”}]},”subtitle”:”diamond johnson”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/ZPsCeWjJklyxce3hB41caAd7ESs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/ZPsCeWjJklyxce3hB41caAd7ESs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/ZPsCeWjJklyxce3hB41caAd7ESs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/SbfkJNxntidzA8d-iYZ1GAm5NcE=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NG46SUA75BAVDOIWTGPSRQ7VLI.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”johnson, diamond.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”KTGARSSCEVDXRMBOSXHUB2UDCU”},”created_date”:”2021-05-04T11:10:32Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-04T11:10:32Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”EN3QQQFIHJAC5OG7VYCHYZ536U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”43″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190764},”type”:”text”,”content”:”May 1: Diamond Johnson, 15, shot on Glenwood Avenue. Johnson was shot near a busy shopping center across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. A woman, Elizabeth Parham, was later charged with her murder.”},{“_id”:”KGP6XROERFHC7AGB4RNC6LPWXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”42″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190762},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 29: Anthony Parker, 35, shot on Polar Rock Terrace. Six men were shot, but all but Parker survived following the incident at a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Ellenwood, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made.”},{“_id”:”TSWL76DYHJFMZPGHXL7A4GQ6WI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”41″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190761},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 29: Daylon Wilson, 21, shot on Chappell Road. Wilson was among seven people who were shot, killing two, in two separate incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart. The investigation continues into Wilson’s death.”},{“_id”:”C2E7A7ISRNHUZBBAIKGNJELF54″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”40″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190759},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 23: Michael Jones, 31, shot April 19 on Oakland Lane. Jones was one of five men shot at the Oakland City West End Apartments, but the others survived. It was declared a homicide investigation four days later. No arrests have been made in his death.”},{“_id”:”PIR2NIENPNBRLCG55HPIPYQ26U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”39″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190760},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 23: Jacobe Gilbert, 41, shot on Ruth Street. Gilbert was found lying in the middle of the road. No arrests have been made in his case.”},{“_id”:”6E4NIDVGNBH3PBSXCSCYR7LKQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”38″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190758},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 15: Stephon Middleton, 19, shot on Custer Avenue. Investigators believe Middleton, who was visiting from Ohio, was walking with another man and the two got into a car together. There were shots fired, and the teen’s body was dumped into the street. Derrion Johnson, 19, was arrested days later in Ohio and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”2KHXKWVEYRCJPFIKUPUKRD44AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”37″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190757},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 7: Tahji Williams, 30, shot on William H. Borders Drive. Williams was killed outside a business at Selena S. Butler Park along Borders Drive. A suspect, Frederick Goins, was later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”QQLLWYAY5FC33DB4DQGQDIO3ZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”36″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190756},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 4: Christian Manzanarez, 19, shot on Woodland Avenue. Manzanarez was found dead at a Lenox Road apartment complex, a few blocks from where he lived. A teenager was charged with his murder.”},{“_id”:”JAJXJETQSBGMFP6TZ6LIXZVC4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”35″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468156},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 31: De’Misha Williams, 22, was shot April 25, 2020, at a package store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Nearly a year later, the case was ruled a homicide and a suspect was arrested.”},{“_id”:”G7VQPTCQWJFNBFKSJOYWCORAMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”34″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190755},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 2: Michael Bowden, 39, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Bowden was killed at a northwest Atlanta intersection. It was the second fatal shooting at that intersection with Troy Street in the past six months. The shooting death remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”2V72MZLHMNBQ5AXAUQK5Q5PWGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”33″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190754},”type”:”text”,”content”:”April 1: Don Juan Weaver, 19, shot on Langston Avenue. Weaver was killed in front of a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Jonesboro, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”EB6MGK466VGYJII24GGS6YCQVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”32″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190752},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 29: Roosevelt Wood, 29, shot on Campbellton Road. Wood was shot repeatedly during an argument at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road. Six weeks later, a suspect, Damieon Rutland, was arrested in Oklahoma.”},{“_id”:”2MPRERGU7JCCBA5ZMMQYNPTYNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”31″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190751},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 26: Elexia Banks, 40, shot on Alexandria Drive. Banks was killed outside Deerwood Park in southwest Atlanta. In surveillance footage, a man can be seen standing next to a red vehicle and firing a gun before leaving the scene. The case remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”TGS2TQ2DERHH3BGSWG22RY32AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”30″},{“pos”:305,”comment”:”need report”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468151},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 26: Tariq Lockhart, 28, shot March 7 on Howell Place. Lockhart who lived in Memphis, died after being shot in the chest at a southwest Atlanta home. Another man was injured, according to police, and was later charged with Lockhart’s murder after the case became a homicide investigation on March 26.”},{“_id”:”2GBJ566FMNCRXAE6JM3RVASKGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”29″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 25: Claudly Pierre, 21, shot on Fairburn Road. Investigators believe Pierre may have been shot elsewhere before being taken to a gas station. Investigators later released surveillance images of the suspect. On June 14, 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols was arrested and charged with murder.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Metro Atlanta’ s spa shooting victims.nClockwise from top left: Yong Ae Yue; Xiaojie “Emily” Tan; Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez; Suncha Kim; Paul Andre Michels; Daoyou Feng; Hyun Jung Grant and Soon Chung Park”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Family Photos”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Family Photos”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Family Photos”}]},”subtitle”:”Spa shooting victims”,”width”:406,”creditIPTC”:”Family Photos”,”_id”:”Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/lbHnxMDqTHVkN7spkfBTSdZeaZc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/lbHnxMDqTHVkN7spkfBTSdZeaZc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/lbHnxMDqTHVkN7spkfBTSdZeaZc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/DdbolIl7rmYadQVa1FhbO631l9I=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Y6JTWKHNAZGHLGPSZZONWZMJEQ.JPG”,”version”:1,”originalName”:”Spa shooting victims 2.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”IH6ZVBYOTNGXLOGCSPNJBLASVQ”},”created_date”:”2021-05-14T17:09:51Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-14T17:10:22Z”,”height”:224,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”2GBJ566FMNCRXAE6JM3RVASKGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”25-28″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 16: Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Suspect Robert Aaron Young has been charged with eight counts of murder.”},{“_id”:”UEJAG5UTPJEYLPZAAJVIEQEPLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”24″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190748},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 13: Ronald Barner, 58, shot on Valeland Avenue. Barner was killed on a morning walk through this southwest Atlanta neighborhood. An arrest was later made in the case.”},{“_id”:”4PJWWQJGVVEPNFBICL4YSFKHV4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”23″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 12: Jerome Grant, 42, shot on Alfred Road. After Grant’s death, family members said a video of the killing was uploaded to Instagram by a witness. A suspect, Jerome Pazhedath, was later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”BJUX4VH2EJEHDOOQAGJTDCHDDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”22″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190746},”type”:”text”,”content”:”March 8: Justin Cody, 40, shot on Center Hill Avenue. Cody’s body was discovered in a vehicle that crashed and burned in northwest Atlanta following NBA All-Star weekend. Cody was an aspiring rapper known as Decatur Slim. In April, Michael Clark was arrested and charged with murder in the case.”},{“_id”:”3LP2PTMVAFD7RATJ554OAMUTTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”21″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190743},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 27: Antonio Holder, 53, shot on Moreland Avenue. Holder was killed during a fight outside an East Atlanta auto repair shop. Lashon Grace, 42, was arrested moments later.”},{“_id”:”WE3AT6PXCZA7LF5T66RMBEYJGA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”20″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190742},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 25: Solomon Howard, 33, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on the I-20 East ramp to the Downtown Connector. Alphonso McCoy, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”PTL5Y74KEFDVFN2376IG3RR24Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”19″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623050252580},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 21: Kemontae Wheeler, 25, shot on Flat Shoals Road. Wheeler was killed outside a Chevron gas station after a verbal dispute, according to police. Two suspects, Antonio R. Henderson and Torri D. Crowder, were both later arrested and charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”YEKNQEZMM5BLXPC4C7SJZDXNJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”18″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190740},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 17: Cornelius Morgan, 25, shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Morgan was known as Lil C, according to his obituary. A suspect, 32-year-old Johnathan Coleman, was charged with his murder in March.”},{“_id”:”OJCXUBBVY5ERTBTLZK3S4VOZ64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”17″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190739},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 17: Kenyata Broughton, 46, stabbed on Murphy Avenue. Broughton was killed at a nonprofit housing complex called Phoenix House. Troy Anthony Williams and Marlon Walker were both arrested in the case. Williams was charged with murder and Walker was charged with tampering with evidence.”},{“_id”:”UCKH34ICH5E35HAH4XUJF2K5NM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”16″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190737},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 15: Malika Westbrooks, infant, killed on Boulevard. Six-month-old Malika was not breathing when officers were called to her family’s apartment. She died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, according to police. Her step-father, Demarcus Dobbs, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”imageId”:null,”caption”:”Police searching for 12-year-old’s killer 2 weeks after he was shot”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:null,”licensable”:false,”subtitle”:”Police searching for 12-year-old’s killer 2 weeks after he was shot”,”ingestImageToAnglerfish”:true,”width”:640,”photographer”:null,”_id”:”FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/OSIGRNuO3o5g8UBYTBPNDd5ydpQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/OSIGRNuO3o5g8UBYTBPNDd5ydpQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/OSIGRNuO3o5g8UBYTBPNDd5ydpQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/JdgwZ2Pva4cF2XtmnVK6vQTLRKw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FVJO6VPX4BFVFID3VIV6ICSNDQ.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”t_fe20fe1d6ef942eea34b045a8f88284f_name_t_19b8ec64fc98456a90868c8154d3d3d8_name_david_mack_death.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”XQ7QLA36PBGVBDVGJ44TFMIYP4″},”created_date”:”2021-02-26T00:12:06Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-26T00:12:06Z”,”slug”:”Police searching for 12-year-old’s killer 2 weeks after he was shot”,”height”:360},{“_id”:”DGGLJXO2GRFUXAI3VJFNLNTJNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”15″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623422266581},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 10: David Mack, 12, was reported missing Feb. 9. The next day, his body was found along a creek bed between Shirley Drive and the John A. White Golf Course, not far from his home. He had been shot repeatedly. No one has been charged in the case.”},{“_id”:”UCKH34ICH5E35HAH4XUJF2K5NM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”14″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190737},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 10: Jarmel Jowers, 29, shot on I-85 southbound. Jowers was one of two men shot in a car shortly after 5 a.m. in Midtown. The other man survived. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”IA5FTJORRFFXBKD46RWVOYFZTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”13″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628781690465},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 9: Richard Caldwell, 33, shot on Greenhaven Drive. Investigators believe Caldwell was killed by a younger cousin after a fight escalated to gunfire. Adarious Caldwell was charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”PK2DTQC7EBBVPHBVJFZ5NCS4XM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”12″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 5: Floyd Henry, 35, was shot Dec. 28, 2020, on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta. He died from his injuries Jan. 9, according to his obituary. And on Feb. 5, Henry’s death became an APD homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.”},{“_id”:”OX5TAF3GOBDHHDKT2PJLWABJLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”11″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190733},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 3: Jahmal Hunter, 28, shot on Sawtell Avenue. Hunter was one of three found shot inside a car. The other two survived, according to police. The investigation continues in the case.”},{“_id”:”QIP5Q6AEL5EP3EF4S2YIRXB5KQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”10″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007676},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Feb. 1: Trelle Hough, 23, shot on Sylvan Road at a gas station. He was a father of three, including infant twins and a 1-year-old. In April, suspect Demetrius Stroud was arrested in Chattanooga, according to police.”},{“_id”:”DXZSWUKZF5AV5HEJ6PVEPZBZ7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”9″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007677},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 24: Brandon Hamilton, 44, shot on Piedmont Road. Hamilton was shot while driving his Rolls-Royce and crashed into a tree. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”JTQXHYYPDFCJ5KCDQWPG3NGBB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”8″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007678},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 20: Ja’Kendrick Taylor, 19, shot on Fairburn Road. Taylor was found after a passerby spotted a burning Chevrolet Impala. He lived in Douglasville.”},{“_id”:”4JDXILJDU5G2HJAB7KGDHTH4MM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”7″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190728},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 18: Walter Hamilton, 39, beaten to death on Metropolitan Parkway. Hamilton was found in the parking lot of a carwash. He had blunt force trauma to the head. Jimmy Nyambo, 43, was taken into custody within 24 hours of the discovery of Hamilton’s body.”},{“_id”:”PFCIGTXPUZAKNBPMOCE32JHGMQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”6″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623281791543},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 17: Michael Williams, 37, shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe Williams was killed in a murder-suicide inside an apartment.”},{“_id”:”QCCSGLYY4NGXNCMP4SASLBJFCU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”5″},{“pos”:209,”comment”:”need this report”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628781690456},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 13: Terrance Pickett, 40, was injured Nov. 13, 2016, in a southwest Atlanta parking lot on Bent Creek Way. On Jan. 13, 2021, his death was ruled a homicide, according to police. No arrests have been made.”},{“_id”:”4DMNS24AFJCCPJ2VGQ3Y7EEQQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”4″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190726},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 7: Deandre Houston, 29, shot on Luckie Street. Houston, whose friends called him Padre, was found dead outside the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”ZOMTB5X7X5E65ESDYYOQZK33O4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”3″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623362395096},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 6: Sheikh Sonko, 25, shot on General Truman Street. Sonko, who lived in Kennesaw, was found dead at a northwest Atlanta office park. No arrests have been made in the case.”},{“_id”:”2MEH3D4GT5HNLPENLAZ525ICIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”2″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190723},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 4: Ernesto Anderson, 32, shot on I-20 westbound and Capital Avenue. Anderson was shot in the head inside his car. The father of four later died from his injuries. No one has been charged in the case.”},{“_id”:”VTAXKYEA2REIFCTO56YHCOJNBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”1″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623125301726},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jan. 4: Jonathon Middlebrooks, 54, shot on King Alfred Drive. Investigators believe Middlebrooks was killed by his son, 24-year-old Joshua Middlebrooks. The younger Middlebrooks was charged with murder.”},{“_id”:”QCCSGLYY4NGXNCMP4SASLBJFCU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628781690456},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”IA5FTJORRFFXBKD46RWVOYFZTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628781690465},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UCKH34ICH5E35HAH4XUJF2K5NM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190737},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”DGGLJXO2GRFUXAI3VJFNLNTJNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623422266581},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UCKH34ICH5E35HAH4XUJF2K5NM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190737},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”YEKNQEZMM5BLXPC4C7SJZDXNJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190740},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”PTL5Y74KEFDVFN2376IG3RR24Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623050252580},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”WE3AT6PXCZA7LF5T66RMBEYJGA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190742},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”OJCXUBBVY5ERTBTLZK3S4VOZ64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190739},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”3LP2PTMVAFD7RATJ554OAMUTTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190743},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”BJUX4VH2EJEHDOOQAGJTDCHDDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190746},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”4PJWWQJGVVEPNFBICL4YSFKHV4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UEJAG5UTPJEYLPZAAJVIEQEPLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190748},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”2GBJ566FMNCRXAE6JM3RVASKGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”2GBJ566FMNCRXAE6JM3RVASKGU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”2MPRERGU7JCCBA5ZMMQYNPTYNA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190751},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”OWXTTDA4HBDB7GDQVEKSNSNMRE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007702},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”TGS2TQ2DERHH3BGSWG22RY32AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468151},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”EB6MGK466VGYJII24GGS6YCQVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190752},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”2V72MZLHMNBQ5AXAUQK5Q5PWGQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190754},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”G7VQPTCQWJFNBFKSJOYWCORAMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190755},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”JAJXJETQSBGMFP6TZ6LIXZVC4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468156},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”QQLLWYAY5FC33DB4DQGQDIO3ZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190756},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”6E4NIDVGNBH3PBSXCSCYR7LKQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190758},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”2KHXKWVEYRCJPFIKUPUKRD44AU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190757},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”KGP6XROERFHC7AGB4RNC6LPWXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190762},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”EN3QQQFIHJAC5OG7VYCHYZ536U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190764},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”Z44UB7Y7GZGXFFM4U46L2523HU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190765},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XD3OA6CQC5HMBC6WSXGKOX2BF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190767},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”TSWL76DYHJFMZPGHXL7A4GQ6WI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190761},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”5H6YESJPUBDX5M4Y5VT5JDJBWY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628879007716},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”GHDW36YURBDJVLRSJOOK7ECWQE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468171},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”ZKQP7MFH7BHKXFJSCLNQDSLI2U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190773},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XB7BQTHDE5CSDKJU4S7PKATQHQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190774},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”UZKDABTRERA67CIFUJCFEEZWUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190775},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”RTEB2AJMMRBEHCIPLT5J3YIQEY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622832895090},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”BBXXE4UWS5GAHP2ZD6MQB4XBCM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623418969598},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”NKSWRFP3MBF5FMBUGUD2MXC2FI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1622819190781},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”R5JKQMWOUBBZXPVHQBVEBRWVGE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468190},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”ZT7EJPP53ND5NHCTOAKYEX5FZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1623674132599},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”OGDOD2XF3BGWXNUJ2PTNK4J45A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034220},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”TLOOSXIAWVAO3J2WOYCEVVRLRQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1626121954716},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”VHVMAKJYGNBK7MP5U74N3UG3D4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”4OIAN7FROVBSXLTM5ZKPHUJG2I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1624476034222},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”COTDCQT6VJEE5HHGTQFUJBTYKE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468198},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”JEPMOIAHWJAMND74FZII74JIHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468199},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”TYDYK5KG4FAU5IW7P6TQXF4CLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468200},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”JEPMOIAHWJAMND74FZII74JIHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468201},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”FE4TZW4IXZAWBLWC2QT6UFGKPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468209},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XCD5RLTD3RB43F7PHZ5VC3IAUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468210},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”D3BODWN3TVCEPEM32FZ57TDSOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1628821468221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T20:57:02.993Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-06-11T10:00:00Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”},{“text”:”fulton county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T20:57:03.492Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlantas-2021-homicide-victims/EVKLI56XNFFXNDOQLDOG6K332U/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Family photo”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Family photo”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Family photo”}]},”subtitle”:”Man dies after being shot on Ga. 400″,”width”:950,”caption”:”Mayco Rodrique, 37, died on May 17, 2021, after being shot while traveling in a car on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/XF54EKDIEJGP5PHO5AJHZ4GEMI.JPG”,”height”:524}},”_id”:”EVKLI56XNFFXNDOQLDOG6K332U”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”MEN2LVB76JBWJNK7QRXFVTUZ24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862308},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An 18-year-old driver was killed and his passenger was injured late Monday night when a tractor-trailer smashed into their car, resulting in both vehicles bursting into flames, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”NIDRGKNRH5GEFCN3I6UOHFFZMM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862309},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jeremy Matthew Periera, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger riding with him was taken to a hospital with severe burns, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.”},{“_id”:”UMTE5EGIKJHQJLYJAMYVFAGX3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862310},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Periera had been driving a 2014 Nissan 370Z east on Ga. 20 in Bartow County about 10 p.m., according to GSP spokesman Lt. Mark Riley. For reasons that aren’t clear, a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction crossed the grass median and crashed into the front of the Nissan.”},{“_id”:”FGB66G4JGRBGDHYX5L4KVNTKU4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862311},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After the impact, the GSP said the Nissan “came to an uncontrolled rest” and caught on fire.”},{“_id”:”SRNN2VWYHJARNNMLL6XGQAAST4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862312},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The tractor-trailer kept going west in the eastbound lanes before it slid off the road and flipped over, Riley said. The truck then went down an embankment, hitting several trees, before it also caught on fire.”},{“_id”:”YOHRCBNWGVB4NM466WOMC26X4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862313},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Both the tractor-trailer’s driver and the Nissan’s passenger were taken to Floyd Medical Center.”},{“_id”:”R3WQFTEWI5AE3JFJ6HJMLM36II”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862314},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s not clear if charges are anticipated in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.”},{“_id”:”CZFY3DD54VF35EZB53GU2ZTA5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630435862315},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T18:57:40.928Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Teen driver killed, passenger injured in fiery crash involving big rig”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T18:57:40.928Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T18:57:41.574Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/teen-driver-killed-passenger-injured-in-fiery-crash-involving-big-rig/ZUNPD72BCFADDCXICXLBVGITFY/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ambulance 2″,”width”:800,”caption”:”Authorities said the tractor-trailer crossed over a median and hit the front of the teen’s car, causing it to catch on fire.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KMF6O6R4EVH4FDVYZDBY3MAWSA.jpg”,”height”:450}},”_id”:”ZUNPD72BCFADDCXICXLBVGITFY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”PPDAWXXVRFHU5POW5HAI5REGF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 21-year-old suspect accused of shooting a man inside a vehicle was in custody Tuesday, three days after the Clayton County incident, police said.”},{“_id”:”ZYJ7ECHCKVC37IYL4C3RWW54HM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630425728126},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Earl Douglas Dennard Jr., who lives in Jonesboro, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Clayton police Officer Jordan Parrish said. Dennard was arrested late Monday with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, according to police.”},{“_id”:”TUCTMZVM6BAUVL7T6ISNKDU2YM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UMNGEJDIDNC63A4YJBCVXJWW6Y”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Man inside car shot in head in Clayton County”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/just-in-man-shot-in-head-in-clayton-county/3IFSABBPTNDOLN5ISL4RILXHT4/”},{“_id”:”UOXU7PFTHNGBPFERV3MDOLC2GI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630425728128},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Jail records show Dennard was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond early Tuesday afternoon at the Clayton jail.”},{“_id”:”SYZD6IYSJ5ELRPHS7FURYU7D2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630425728129},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., investigators were called to the 1300 block of Chase Ridge Drive near Riverdale, police previously said. There, officers found a man behind the steering wheel of a vehicle who had been shot in the head.”},{“_id”:”737DF23JXBHBPLWDAS36ACNYTU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630425728130},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The man, whose name was not released, was alert while being taken to a hospital, according to police. No details were available about his condition Tuesday.”},{“_id”:”3CZBD7QRHRENBO446T6DVRB5ZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630425728131},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s the latest in a string of metro Atlanta area shootings involving drivers being struck while in their vehicles. At least 15 people have been killed in roadway shootings this year, according to police.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T16:23:15.369Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Suspect arrested after man found shot in head inside car in Clayton County”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T16:23:15.369Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”clayton county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T16:23:15.794Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/suspect-arrested-after-man-found-shot-in-head-inside-car-in-clayton-county/ZTEGXTLVW5E6PL4HXLNAIFKR7U/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Handcuffs”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Earl Douglas Dennard Jr., 21, was arrested late Monday after allegedly shooting a man in the head, Clayton County police said.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3AQMDN5O4ZBXXD5TULVB6Q3XFI.jpg”,”height”:507}},”_id”:”ZTEGXTLVW5E6PL4HXLNAIFKR7U”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”XDKB3MQGXFCYZCUORT6C3XE2MY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221148},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A lightning strike killed a lifeguard and injured seven other people late Monday afternoon at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”6PJBVMEYLBHW7DSN3GIKD2DVG4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221158},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. at the 21st Avenue Beach in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township in Ocean County, the township Police Department said.”},{“_id”:”L6WHQS3CDJBIHD32TJ3CNMGHCQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”O7QGXDMZHFFRJL5E56F6MY67LU”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”PL5AMZ2NUZFUVIF6QC3MDE2K6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221159},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Eight people, including four lifeguards, were hit by the lightning strike or were affected by residual lightning, the police said in a statement. The seven survivors were transported to area hospitals to be treated.”},{“_id”:”3IUGXM43HFC2LJZBNVNVMHIP2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221160},”type”:”text”,”content”:”New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement Monday evening on the death of the lifeguard and the others who were hurt.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.”,”address”:{“locality”:”Berkeley Township”,”region”:”NJ”},”caption”:”A lifeguard chair sits overturned on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike.”,”source”:{“system”:”arc i/o”,”name”:”Associated Press Photo Stream”,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”443b00b514804e31a7cdd4fbf5993cc1″,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Wayne Parry”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Lightning Lifeguard Killed”,”width”:3648,”_id”:”5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/0bT6Jn8QkSk2DM4400wkRVnK1CY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/0bT6Jn8QkSk2DM4400wkRVnK1CY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/0bT6Jn8QkSk2DM4400wkRVnK1CY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”expiration_date”:”2021-09-30T01:31:02Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/7-BLkEKtf4CgVBgaITPByrFLTkA=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5MR5HEVRDN5CKGUMRPH6SM2XY4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”443b00b514804e31a7cdd4fbf5993cc1″,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”3ROX5YGQG5FXJKUUGHLINTVM5Q”},”created_date”:”2021-08-31T01:31:07Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T01:31:07Z”,”slug”:”Lightning Lifeguard Killed”,”height”:2736},{“_id”:”NTUF5HOM7JCC5ILV5BCLY7NR4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221161},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.””},{“_id”:”XBIACS7ELBCHRDNXI5XUONVWQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221162},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Asbury Park Press reported that the lifeguard was 19 years old.”},{“_id”:”GV3PMPRLDJDP5GBTQNR4UY6VVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221163},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mayor Carmen Amato said in an email: “This is a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore.”},{“_id”:”R6IXCMNUKFB25EQEIGFAK7LXGY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221164},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater.”},{“_id”:”GDAJQWKPABDBNG5C7UEMM4PVJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221165},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“On behalf of myself and our entire community, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man.””},{“_id”:”A4YCF65KMFGDPGTVS5FPCQKBBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630424221166},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The township beaches will be closed to swimming Tuesday through Thursday because lifeguards and other beach staff will have those days off and crisis counselors will be made available for staff, police said.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T15:50:03.578Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Lightning strike kills lifeguard on Jersey Shore; 7 others survive “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T15:50:03.578Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”natworld.ajc”},{“text”:”teamrich”},{“text”:”ccd”},{“text”:”ccd-al”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T15:50:04.017Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/lightning-strike-kills-lifeguard-on-jersey-shore-7-others-survive/GPNEUOFT6BFALIHWCINAEQKARE/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Wayne Parry”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Lightning-Lifeguard Killed”,”width”:3648,”caption”:”A note left with flowers is seen placed by a lifeguard chair on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured Monday by a lightning strike.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2HXEV6WRIRBCRMBOBX2KVNJSD4.jpg”,”height”:2736}},”_id”:”GPNEUOFT6BFALIHWCINAEQKARE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6RN276USUNHGPD45ZMIKFVAS4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two men were critically injured in a shooting outside a Clayton County apartment complex Tuesday morning, police said.”},{“_id”:”D54VB4ZXRVHFDDJZP2ASC454DY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630412606712},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The victims were lying in the front yard of a building at the Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road west of Jonesboro when officers arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m. According to Clayton County police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish, the men were responsive before being taken to a hospital.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”caption”:”The victims were lying in the front yard of a building at the Riverwood Townhouses on Tuesday morning.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”org”:”Atlanta”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”name”:”John Spink “,”description”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”,”lastName”:”Spink “,”role”:”Multimedia Photojournalist”,”education”:[],”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”instagram”:”jspink1″,”expertise”:”15,3″,”suffix”:”Sr.”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”,”personal_website”:”http://www.spinkphoto.com”,”beat”:”Atlanta Now”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-26T20:45:48.012Z”,”byline”:”John Spink”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”,”longBio”:”John Spink is a multi-media photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners, WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio. John is the 2020 National Press Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year for the Southeast Region and a recipient of various distinguished journalism awards as a photojournalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John was a member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk disaster.”,”languages”:”English”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”John”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[{“name”:”Winner of the 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016 Atlanta Press Club’s Award of Excellence.”},{“name”:”National Press Photographer Association’s Southeast Region Photographer of the Year 2020. Runner up 2019 & 2018″},{“name”:” Best Portfolio 2018 and 1st Place Spot News – AP Georgia Press Media Editors Awards. “},{“name”:”Winner of the 2015 Photo of the Year – AP Georgia Associated Press Media Editors Awards.”},{“name”:”Member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse”}],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”location”:”Atlanta”,”middleName”:”J”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”clayton shooting”,”width”:1987,”_id”:”COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/bqQp0e_9ASnI6FnWmYHboWOC7UA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/bqQp0e_9ASnI6FnWmYHboWOC7UA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”takenOn”:”2021-08-31T07:35:22Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/bqQp0e_9ASnI6FnWmYHboWOC7UA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/dL185WXB_mfgS0tYNntJ8NT6PUY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/COHDUVDGTJFFRE2CBRNAJ4DPNU.JPEG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”clayton 2.JPEG”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”UUSU4NLVNRCUNEJJMGI6XTFTNM”},”created_date”:”2021-08-31T12:29:08Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T12:29:08Z”,”height”:1072,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”HZYP7VZLCJGTLBM4T72TIXSRME”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630412606713},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“At this time, we’re in the very early stages of our preliminary investigation,” Parrish told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “So, yes, we are looking for suspects, but we don’t have much to go off being that the victims were in critical condition at the time of arrival.””},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630422861680}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1432689298369880073?s=20″,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”BZTPYFTUQFE6ZD4EJQ24H5YKGE”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”John Spink”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1432689298369880073″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”,”width”:550,”html”:”

WATCH: UPDATE – 2 in critical condition after shooting at #Clayton County apartments- https://t.co/ECMw4clOBP pic.twitter.com/VfDoXHBthg — John Spink (@johnjspink) August 31, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1432689298369880073?s=20″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630422861680},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”DKFJNDZQQZFKVHF3WMGDRRIKB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630412606715},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Detectives were still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It was not clear if the victims were residents of the complex, or why they were shot, Parrish said. Both are adults, but their ages are unknown.”},{“_id”:”RRGUDYTE3JBJDIYXQEBLQ5HNOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630414166980},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’re looking at all angles, looking for anything that we can hone in to ascertain persons of interest, to be able to come up with a suspect, or multiple suspects,” he said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Clayton County police do not have much to go on Tuesday morning after two people were shot on Flint River Road. The victims are in critical condition, police said. “,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”org”:”Atlanta”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”name”:”John Spink “,”description”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”,”lastName”:”Spink “,”role”:”Multimedia Photojournalist”,”education”:[],”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”instagram”:”jspink1″,”expertise”:”15,3″,”suffix”:”Sr.”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”,”personal_website”:”http://www.spinkphoto.com”,”beat”:”Atlanta Now”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-26T20:45:48.012Z”,”byline”:”John Spink”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”,”longBio”:”John Spink is a multi-media photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners, WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio. John is the 2020 National Press Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year for the Southeast Region and a recipient of various distinguished journalism awards as a photojournalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John was a member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk disaster.”,”languages”:”English”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”John”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[{“name”:”Winner of the 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016 Atlanta Press Club’s Award of Excellence.”},{“name”:”National Press Photographer Association’s Southeast Region Photographer of the Year 2020. Runner up 2019 & 2018″},{“name”:” Best Portfolio 2018 and 1st Place Spot News – AP Georgia Press Media Editors Awards. “},{“name”:”Winner of the 2015 Photo of the Year – AP Georgia Associated Press Media Editors Awards.”},{“name”:”Member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse”}],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”location”:”Atlanta”,”middleName”:”J”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”clayton shooting”,”width”:2060,”creditIPTC”:”JOHN SPINK / [email protected]”,”_id”:”7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/TcPUB6cEzdEaFSxsKp5adxKqUMY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/TcPUB6cEzdEaFSxsKp5adxKqUMY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”takenOn”:”2021-08-31T07:30:08Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/TcPUB6cEzdEaFSxsKp5adxKqUMY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/xmVV-frPtTwKK6gbfcqMRjXpSnc=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7JMUPN6PPFBT7HSFUPNZWBJA5Q.JPEG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”clayton 3.JPEG”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”7SL7RL2KZBDFNGVZU66QLPKHJQ”},”created_date”:”2021-08-31T12:29:08Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T12:29:08Z”,”height”:1113,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”CXOKFF6RWBFELEGDKP5WCG55KM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630412606716},”type”:”text”,”content”:”― Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-31T13:01:36.874Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2 in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County apartments”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T10:59:55.879Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”clayton county”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T15:14:22.442Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/breaking-2-in-critical-condition-after-shooting-at-clayton-county-apartments/OP6D4MRYAVF3VH56PUYBZGJFRU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”JOHN SPINK / [email protected]”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”org”:”Atlanta”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”jspink1″}],”name”:”John Spink “,”description”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvtlUebyaE0Mw1UnEu8q-w”,”lastName”:”Spink “,”role”:”Multimedia Photojournalist”,”education”:[],”affiliations”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”bio”:”John Spink is a multi-platform photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio”,”instagram”:”jspink1″,”expertise”:”15,3″,”suffix”:”Sr.”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/johnjspink”,”personal_website”:”http://www.spinkphoto.com”,”beat”:”Atlanta Now”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-26T20:45:48.012Z”,”byline”:”John Spink”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/dd680975-8e23-4fd8-b69a-7101ef326460.png”,”longBio”:”John Spink is a multi-media photojournalist with the breaking news team. He provides compelling photos, video and audio from breaking news events for the AJC and media partners, WSB Channel 2 Action News & WSB Radio. John is the 2020 National Press Photographers Association’s Photographer of the Year for the Southeast Region and a recipient of various distinguished journalism awards as a photojournalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. John was a member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk disaster.”,”languages”:”English”,”org”:”ajc”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/JohnSpinkAJC/”,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”John”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[{“name”:”Winner of the 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016 Atlanta Press Club’s Award of Excellence.”},{“name”:”National Press Photographer Association’s Southeast Region Photographer of the Year 2020. Runner up 2019 & 2018″},{“name”:” Best Portfolio 2018 and 1st Place Spot News – AP Georgia Press Media Editors Awards. “},{“name”:”Winner of the 2015 Photo of the Year – AP Georgia Associated Press Media Editors Awards.”},{“name”:”Member of the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The Kansas City Times & Star awarded for Local Spot News Reporting for the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse”}],”custom_ajc_phone”:”404-526-5425″,”location”:”Atlanta”,”middleName”:”J”,”_id”:”john-spink”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”subtitle”:”clayton shooting”,”width”:2376,”caption”:”Clayton County police are investigating after two men were critically injured in a shooting at the Riverwood Townhouses on Tuesday morning.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6WWDJAD2XNCQ5EQ3M5U46JEUNE.JPEG”,”height”:1428}},”_id”:”OP6D4MRYAVF3VH56PUYBZGJFRU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”VNNTGSDCKRAJ3FLLDRA6ZB5QIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”State investigators are looking into three separate shootings involving law enforcement officers that happened within a 10-hour span Sunday — including two within a mile of each other in Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”LGV52RIL3JDRFNSWRQLKFSK5OI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457301},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The shootings in Atlanta bookended the violent day, resulting in one man being killed and another hospitalized. In the first, officials said a man swinging a metal pipe was left in critical condition after he was shot by an Atlanta police officer. Later, police said another man armed with a gun was shot to death during a confrontation with officers near Georgia Tech.”},{“_id”:”XC7YKA7KZNCMXCBTRNTEKAMLNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351038527},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The GBI was asked to investigate both incidents, which are among the 68 shootings involving police officers the agency has been requested to probe this year. By the same time last year, the GBI had opened 66 investigations into officer-involved shootings and finished the year with 96 cases.”},{“_id”:”D6S62O5SR5AFHEW57AF666H3MQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576127},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The incidents come as Atlanta police and local leaders are fighting to reduce violent crime, which has had a hold on the city for more than a year. Homicides in 2020 skyrocketed to the highest point in two decades, and the deadly trend has continued in 2021 with Atlanta reaching 100 murders before the end of August.”},{“_id”:”RFX5F6BSAREXLEB6OOH2JSBUUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576128},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While the homicide count continues to climb, shootings involving Atlanta police officers have declined. Including Sunday’s incidents, the GBI has attributed just four of the shootings they’ve been called to investigate this year to Atlanta police, down from nine this time last year.”},{“_id”:”GFNQLZPFOVCUXLJLQFD4FPMQ4A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457316},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The first of Sunday’s shootings began with a report of a man with a pipe near the intersection of Peachtree Place and Juniper Street in Midtown, deputy police Chief Charles Hampton told reporters at the scene. A witness flagged down an officer about 5:30 a.m. and said the man had been hitting passing cars with the pipe, the GBI said in a news release.”},{“_id”:”V2MNJCIMXJEZRIFOVYPH33ECPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630335930313},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The officer learned the man had also hit another person with the pipe, “causing non-life-threatening injuries to the citizen,” the GBI said. Authorities said it is not clear what prompted the man to start swinging the pipe.”},{“subtype”:”facebook-video”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576131}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/210542194445802/&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-video”},”_id”:”L4VFGGC6KRDERJDWNZ6JEASBFQ”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”City of Atlanta Police Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/160302503980620″,”width”:500,”html”:”

n

Zone 5 Officer Involved Shooting nPeachtree Street at Peachtree Place Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Sunday, August 29, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/210542194445802/&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576131},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-video”,”version”:”1.0″,”height”:261},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”EICJWSWA3ZAKHB32HU2CHWISU4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630245769952},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The officer got out of his patrol car and approached the man who was holding the pipe, the GBI said. The officer gave the man “numerous verbal commands,” but he did not comply and started walking toward the officer.”},{“_id”:”L3GNBGCKKBDXFNZS4SAWGKSGOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630335930317},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The officer discharged his taser, which did not stop the man from advancing with the pipe,” the GBI said. “The officer discharged his firearm, striking the man.””},{“_id”:”KX3FXEZY5BC5HIBFVS47SX6AFE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630335930318},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hampton said the officer fired at the man several times. He was taken into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition Monday. His name has not been released.”},{“_id”:”R7F3XLDYNFE6JMPE6IBXJJEWSQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630252881078},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The person hit with the pipe was also taken to Grady for an arm injury, Hampton said, and the officer who fired the shots was not injured. The deputy chief said the officer’s body-worn camera was turned on and surveillance cameras in the area may have captured the moments leading up to the shooting.”},{“_id”:”MD2MD66KMFFIRPOCTKNWE23LEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630329948788},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We will be obtaining those videos to see if they captured any of the incident,” he said.”},{“_id”:”S2676NLFGNH3NF2BTEKFEXKHLY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351038536},”type”:”text”,”content”:”By 10 a.m., the GBI was en route to another shooting involving officers in Clinch County on the Georgia-Florida line. Investigators said 50-year-old Tracy Alan Guess was shot by a Homerville police officer after taking another officer’s Taser and trying to stun him with it.”},{“_id”:”KT6LTCSGCRCB7HPB5VPDAMF64Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351038537},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Guess was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.”},{“_id”:”6XV5BBDHJFEMTBX4GCKBWSOCTM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”WWTPFRW2XFENRBCSSNRMWGPTVM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”GBI: Man shot by South Georgia police after grabbing Taser, stunning officer”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/gbi-man-shot-by-south-georgia-police-after-grabbing-taser-stunning-officer/MMWJIORIXZCYTDOWASMZSKZT2Q/”},{“_id”:”467WARQCA5FLPAGILVDES7NDF4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457309},”type”:”text”,”content”:”About 2:40 p.m., another police interaction in Atlanta ended in a shooting when an armed man got out of his car and activated the slide on his weapon, police said.”},{“_id”:”WR56AING2VGDBIFRLW5HQN26YI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630329948790},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Officers from multiple agencies were called to Home Park Avenue near the Georgia Tech campus after receiving reports of an armed person who intended to harm himself, Atlanta police said in a statement. Georgia Tech police and Georgia State Patrol troopers were already on the scene when Atlanta police negotiators arrived “in an effort to de-escalate the situation,” the city agency said.”},{“subtype”:”facebook-video”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576142}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/546903069950495/&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-video”},”_id”:”5ZVB6LSS7RBF7CQJPA33FXZ2ZE”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”City of Atlanta Police Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/160302503980620″,”width”:500,”html”:”

n

Officer Involved Shooting n10th & State StreetnDeputy Chief Timothy Peek Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Sunday, August 29, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/546903069950495/&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630356576142},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-video”,”version”:”1.0″,”height”:261},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”5ULBNPOR6JDCXP6BX5WT7SV63Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457312},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Gray Bell, 40, of Roswell, attempted to leave the scene when police arrived, the GBI said in a statement Monday, but troopers boxed him in with their cars.”},{“_id”:”2VG7TIDJTRGTDIIYKYTKJNCWTM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457313},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When officers began approaching the man’s car, he pulled out his weapon, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. Bell was given “multiple verbal commands” to drop the gun, but did not comply, according to Peek.”},{“_id”:”OATFILKBFVGYXM43JPKNTBMGVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457314},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As officers continued to approach him, Bell got out of his car and chambered a round in the gun, the GBI said. At that point, the troopers and an Atlanta officer fired, striking Bell, the state agency said.”},{“_id”:”UJCSWYJZGZG53BYA6OMJAASZKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630327457315},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bell was taken to a hospital but did not survive.”},{“_id”:”6ENXQWESV5CLPDXRQSQ226NL2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The earlier shootings involving Atlanta police officers this year were on June 30 and July 25, both of which were fatal.”},{“_id”:”2XHD4C2U5JBQRJM6MSJBJBP7WE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta, was killed in late June after allegedly opening fire on two officers inside a Midtown apartment building. One of the officers, Khuong Thai, was struck twice by gunfire. Other officers returned fire, killing Humbles.”},{“_id”:”CI23KNLGT5DTVBVUJVT4JLIRSQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Less than a month later, 38-year-old Gabriel Parker was killed after two people started shooting into a crowd and an Atlanta officer answered with gunfire, the GBI said. The incident happened during a reunion for former tenants of the Bowen Homes public housing project.”},{“_id”:”5GW3VM4YW5HWNKD5I4AXA3LYPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”R47LMINBKZGW7K6KJFY4SKOSOQ”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T21:54:55.694Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2 officer shootings on same day bring 2021 total to 4 for Atlanta police”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-29T12:11:10.965Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”intown atlanta”},{“text”:”fulton county”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-neighborhoods.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T21:56:05.970Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/breaking-gbi-investigates-shooting-involving-atlanta-police-officer-in-midtown/OJWYYDU7YZFUZFT6XR4K77SLGQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-30-2021/t_86b857058c984f9da5ab413005410746_name_t_0c115051ea464b50b2075af718ec8c14_name_GSP.PNG”},”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WSBTV Videos”}],”by”:[{“org”:”WSBTV Videos”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near GA Tech campus”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-30-2021/t_86b857058c984f9da5ab413005410746_name_t_0c115051ea464b50b2075af718ec8c14_name_GSP.PNG”}}}},”_id”:”OJWYYDU7YZFUZFT6XR4K77SLGQ”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”7ES5IEUX4FFEJFISS65USXEGAM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630359117417},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T21:33:42.270Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”WATCH LIVE: AJC Community Conversation | Top educators discuss COVID”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T21:33:42.270Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T21:35:03.618Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/watch-live-ajc-community-conversation-top-educators-discuss-covid/CHTYBAEUKJDVPBE4ASCTCKCE7M/”,”_id”:”CHTYBAEUKJDVPBE4ASCTCKCE7M”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WAQ5LVTDRZAT7JGBPJ7B5RMEDE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240711},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A northeast Georgia jury awarded $200 million to a Florida family whose 7-year-old son was killed in a 2014 boating accident on Lake Burton.”},{“_id”:”OUBUMKRWTNDRNNDOIWUBADUFTE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240712},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On Saturday, a Rabun County Superior Court jury found that Malibu Boats West Inc. and Malibu Boats LLC failed to warn users of a safety hazard in one of its models of water-skiing boats. It also found that Dennis Ficarra of Seneca, South Carolina, was negligent in driving the boat.”},{“_id”:”KYZJ7F5GJBHO7E553SRHXGR36E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240713},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ryan Batchelder, of Lake Worth, Florida, was killed when his family’s rented boat took on water on Lake Burton in Rabun County in July 2014. Batchelder later collided with the boat’s spinning propeller.”},{“_id”:”O6FPLTXPF5BE5GWU2RCTOQJM64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240714},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Batchelder family filed a civil product liability lawsuit against Malibu in May 2016.”},{“_id”:”HGEN5YJXORFNBKA7DPX7K6I7EU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240715},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Drew Ashby, a Marietta-based attorney for the family, said the state court jury wanted to send a message to Malibu and the boating industry that they must take safety issues more seriously.”},{“_id”:”Z7KRVPWGGBBPTKSN2YW2KEQO6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240716},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The jury imposed “meaningful punitive damages in order to get the attention of Malibu, which badly needs change when it comes to user safety,” he said.”},{“_id”:”PDTK2NCB2NFZXMR4XQNCN7VKXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240717},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bobby Shannon, an Atlanta attorney for Malibu, said the company is reviewing the case and has not decided whether to appeal.”},{“_id”:”FQV7G5QPGZGW5BVNMSYTQPRY7I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240718},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The boat rented by the Batchelder family had been used for 14 years by its previous owner and never had any safety issues, Shannon said. The family used the boat for three days before Ficarra arrived and had no safety issues. Ficarra’s operation of the boat caused the accident, he said.”},{“_id”:”X7PNAY54JVDWLBBJPAMMEGVTXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240719},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The jury applied $140 million of its award to Malibu and $60 million to Ficarra, who was driving the boat at the time of the accident. However, Ficarra was not a defendant and the $60 million can’t be collected from him, Ashby said.”},{“_id”:”6FUCQ55YJNC5NPF7QB7Q5FB3EE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240720},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Awards in product liability cases are typically lower than $200 million. In 2019, a California jury awarded $80 million to a man who claimed the weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.”},{“_id”:”KRPOXZVNCNB5HD52HGJ5GUFOTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630352240721},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Large awards are often reduced. In 2002, a Los Angeles jury awarded $28 billion against Philip Morris in a tobacco damages case. After years of appeals, the amount was reduced to $28 million.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T20:50:08.662Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Georgia jury awards $200M to family of child killed in boat accident”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T20:50:08.662Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/georgia-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”description”:”This page does not exist”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”This page does not exist”,”site_title”:”Georgia News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Georgia News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Georgia News”,”_id”:”/news/georgia-news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2012,”default”:2012,”SectionMap”:1152,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2002,”ComposerNav”:1085}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/georgia-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/crime”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”No”,”site_description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Crime and Public Safety”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime & Public Safety”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2010,”default”:2010,”SectionMap”:1150,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopicsBar”:1004,”ComposerNav”:1083}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/crime”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/business”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Business”,”description”:”Atlanta business news, Georgia company news, blogs and videos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/business”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta business news, Georgia company news, blogs and videos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Business news and updates”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Business”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Business”,”_id”:”/news/business”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2006,”default”:2006,”SectionMap”:1039,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2005,”ComposerNav”:1079}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/business”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”business”},{“text”:”teammike”},{“text”:”courts law”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”},{“text”:”business-economy.ajc”},{“text”:”for-savannah-morning-news”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T15:55:38.516Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/georgia-jury-awards-200m-to-family-of-child-killed-in-boat-accident/7DROIVTJDRCXPKPICFYUO5EY6Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Community Lens”,”width”:4032,”caption”:”A Florida family was awarded $200 million by a Rabun County jury on Saturday. The family sued a boat manufacturer for not adequately warning about safety flaws in one of its boats. The family’s 7-year-old son was killed in a 2014 boating accident on Lake Burton, shown above.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/UHYB25LYNVF2FEC65R6YMGI7LY.JPG”,”height”:3024}},”_id”:”7DROIVTJDRCXPKPICFYUO5EY6Q”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”RCKTLLWI5BCDLHNCJKKT437DYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Police are searching for two men accused of shooting a woman inside a passing vehicle in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night as they fired at another person.”},{“_id”:”YPJR7P6EWZHQNNLZVZ2LNCCRXE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052007},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspected shooters Monday afternoon and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. One man can be seen sporting a white T-shirt and light blue jeans, while the other seems to be wearing a black hoodie with pink lettering and dark pants.”},{“subtype”:”youtube”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630354539088}},”provider”:”https://www.youtube.com/oembed?maxwidth=560&maxheight=340&url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmRsNYmGsyA&ab_channel=AtlantaPoliceDepartment”,”type”:”youtube”},”_id”:”ODJUPJIVUJGHXPYDWFWEEVQVXE”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”provider_url”:”https://www.youtube.com/”,”title”:”Shooting Suspects from 300 Ted Turner Dr on 8/28/21″,”type”:”youtube”,”thumbnail_url”:”https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZmRsNYmGsyA/hqdefault.jpg”,”version”:”1.0″,”thumbnail_height”:360,”author_url”:”https://www.youtube.com/c/atlantapolicedepartment”,”width”:560,”thumbnail_width”:480,”html”:” “,”_id”:”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmRsNYmGsyA&ab_channel=AtlantaPoliceDepartment”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630354539088},”provider_name”:”YouTube”,”height”:315},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”RASNNCUP7RBOHFF7NQWXL4UTUQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052009},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta police were called to Baker Street near the 300 block of Ted Turner Drive and found a woman who had been shot. She was alert and was taken to the hospital. A man was also grazed by the gunfire but didn’t need medical assistance, authorities said.”},{“_id”:”S6TVHRP44JEOTLTXEEG4YLKZUA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052010},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The suspected shooters are believed to have been firing at another person, but police are unsure why gunfire erupted, spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.”},{“_id”:”45DWJKY3Y5GHBMFS6PHLMXMMOU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052011},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The female victim was not involved, just in the wrong place,” Avery added.”},{“_id”:”F5K3IBEHFNB2HM7HAJHFFTT2KI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”342NMN6CBZECDDXZ7WBACKU5JE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Woman grazed by bullet while sitting on MARTA bus in NE Atlanta”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/woman-grazed-by-bullet-while-sitting-on-marta-bus-in-ne-atlanta/4LP7KZPWWFBSDK7JUNZEB2HIYQ/”},{“_id”:”JWMM4NNOFJH6PMYP52EF4E4T7U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052013},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Just three days prior, a woman sitting aboard a MARTA bus near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Piedmont Road became the latest victim of Atlanta’s surge in gun violence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The preliminary investigation showed the gun was fired outside the bus and the bullet tore through the windshield, grazing the woman’s neck, a MARTA spokeswoman said.”},{“_id”:”TDOX6VJECJHW5NWJQATQPXSUYE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KR7Z6C45MBAQDK27RQPH6SQ5WI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”‘Put the guns down’: Atlanta police plead with community to help fight crime”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/put-the-guns-down-atlanta-police-plead-with-community-to-help-fight-crime/EPXPTBMIYBEZ5NYG25P5QWTB34/”},{“_id”:”UZ2C6OJMBFF2NFXBNS6IGMTLYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052015},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Both shootings come just over a week after Deputy Chief Charles Hampton stood outside Atlanta police headquarters and begged the community to play a role in reducing crime. Echoing a sentiment that police have stressed for months, Hampton said people need to find alternative ways to handle arguments. He pleaded with residents to talk through or simply walk away from fights before they escalate to gunfire.”},{“_id”:”JLZGYGSEW5GXZM7H47DZ43HG6E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052016},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Put the guns down … and let’s just be decent human beings,” he said at the time.”},{“_id”:”2ETU5EYTBRGQ3F6SSMENEI27PI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052017},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting or who can identify the two men seen in the video is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.”},{“_id”:”6SR5KUQXKBF45K4AXZOA46SELI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052018},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”},{“_id”:”ZK3TX67YV5FUFDPUVZ3XHO25KA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630351052019},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T20:38:42.284Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2 men sought, accused of shooting woman in passing car in downtown Atlanta”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T20:38:42.284Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news/crime”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/news”,”default”:”/news”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/news”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”No”,”site_description”:”Crime in Atlanta: News and issues about crime, criminals, police and personal security in metro Atlanta. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta Crime and Public Safety”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime & Public Safety”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Crime & Public Safety”,”_id”:”/news/crime”,”ancestors”:{“TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/news”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2010,”default”:2010,”SectionMap”:1150,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2010,”TopicsBar”:1004,”ComposerNav”:1083}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news/crime”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”Intown Atlanta”,”description”:”Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods”,”site_title”:”City of Atlanta News and APS School News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Intown Atlanta”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Intown Atlanta”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“SectionMap”:1154,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2006,”ComposerNav”:1053}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/atlanta-intown”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/neighborhoods/north-fulton”,”parent”:{“default”:”/neighborhoods”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/neighborhoods”,”name”:”North Fulton County”,”description”:”News of north Fulton County, Ga., including Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/north-fulton”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”/neighborhoods”,”default”:”/neighborhoods”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”/neighborhoods”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”News of north Fulton County, Ga., including Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”North Fulton County News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”North Fulton County”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”North Fulton County”,”_id”:”/neighborhoods/north-fulton”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/neighborhoods”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:2012,”default”:2012,”SectionMap”:1011,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2011,”ComposerNav”:1071}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./neighborhoods/north-fulton”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”atlanta city”},{“text”:”fulton county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T20:38:42.681Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/2-men-sought-accused-of-shooting-woman-in-passing-car-in-downtown-atlanta/J6TARGIS4JBC7LR3U4GPSSJM6Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Atlanta Police Department”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Atlanta Police Department”}]},”subtitle”:”Bakker street shooting suspects”,”width”:813,”caption”:”Police released footage of two men Monday afternoon who are believed to be connected to a non-fatal Saturday night shooting.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6VZETAN3M5EYJK3DM3OPM3B7FM.JPG”,”height”:407}},”_id”:”J6TARGIS4JBC7LR3U4GPSSJM6Q”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”S7MWCDLCMVDARDYCBEHAFWQH5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630350607514},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Have fun this holiday weekend, but do it safely, law enforcement authorities say.”},{“_id”:”5FAMIYITWBDRHNGJFC7OFG72OQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041828},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Troopers and motor carrier officers will be focused on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in a statement. “We want everyone to enjoy celebrating the holiday this weekend, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority.””},{“_id”:”PGHLJ5R4F5DIJJYB4CJWFXG2IE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”GWBZEVZT5RFAFIAFNQDSE6RCG4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Heading to the lake? Know the laws to have safe fun in the sun”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/heading-to-the-lake-know-the-laws-to-have-safe-fun-in-the-sun/N4RWUXIDXFALHGNTBOXWN6DBO4/”},{“_id”:”LC7HS3ZJGBD63NU3PD25OVIBBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630350607517},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In 2020, car crashes killed 21 people during the three-day Labor Day weekend, more than doubling the number of deaths during the previous year’s holiday, the Georgia State Patrol said.”},{“_id”:”MYM55TINSRFTRBYMDV42PAKAMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041831},”type”:”text”,”content”:”During last year’s Labor Day weekend, GSP investigated 13 crashes that killed 15 people. Various agencies around the state investigated the other deadly crashes.”},{“_id”:”4XEQ4CLGPNATRIVICMA5FQL5FA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041832},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Troopers also investigated 418 crashes, which resulted in 242 injuries. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 9,226 citations, 10,411 warnings, and arrested 319 motorists for driving under the influence.”},{“owner”:{“id”:”ajc”},”address”:{“locality”:”Flowery Branch”},”caption”:”Game Warden Corporal Dan Schay (L) and Kevin Goss perform a safety check on a pontoon boat on lake lanier Friday, May 21, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”,”source”:{“system”:”AJC Freelancer”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/aajc 052621 lanier safety-4.jpg”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“60a69f3332e43b56457346d7″],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Steve Schaefer”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”The DNR is hosting a media event on boat/water safety at Lake Lanier”,”width”:1620,”_id”:”IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/WJ9Ht4FKzDxqYYsT-zO5gsWCHFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”60a69f3332e43b56457346d7″,”keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/WJ9Ht4FKzDxqYYsT-zO5gsWCHFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-05-21T00:00:00Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/WJ9Ht4FKzDxqYYsT-zO5gsWCHFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/_k0XScJl-nXB6dXwYBR26AAEQZY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/IZZLYDMLFRUMPSLPSQ5X6UDSEI.jpg”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/aajc 052621 lanier safety-4.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”5LGRV3H6IJH4DHPIKAAN4HFJ5M”},”created_date”:”2021-05-21T20:43:03Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-05-24T21:01:35Z”,”height”:1080},{“_id”:”4ZPWS7XUXVGJFG2IU7P6X4WMVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041834},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will also be out in force for the weekend, patrolling state lakes to enforce safe boating, including boaters under the influence. During Memorial Day weekend, four people drowned in state waters, the DNR reported.”},{“_id”:”MGY2NJ546FB37KT5JTURFLXRMM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol isn’t a new problem. But the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) says the pandemic has led to a rise in substance abuse, and that’s dangerous with more drivers on the road for the holiday.”},{“_id”:”IRTX7X3CX5BTPNVKOGYULZF64U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041836},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Labor Day weekend is a great time to get together and celebrate the unofficial end of summer,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in an emailed statement. “As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, Americans need to keep safety top of mind when behind the wheel. Every single death and injury in an impaired driving crash is preventable. Enjoy the waning days of summer — but do it safely.””},{“_id”:”SX4Z3BYOT5APDBGA3UTGIUNNRY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041837},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing its part to ease weekend travel. The agency will be restricting construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Lane closures will also be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation areas.”},{“_id”:”BPGEWBXXPFHIFO4DAGIEQBXRL4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041838},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In metro Atlanta, traffic jams are expected to begin as early as noon Friday, GDOT said. Expect more traffic on Sunday and Monday, and the Tuesday morning commute could be slower than normal, experts advised.”},{“_id”:”65QWUGRF6FC7FGT3VUHKD6ZSIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041839},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This year, we anticipate traffic volumes will be closer to what we experienced in 2019 as Georgians head out on the roads this Labor Day weekend,” Andrew Heath, GDOT’s state traffic engineer, said. “With this heavier traffic in mind, we encourage travelers to plan their trips ahead, practice safe driving behaviors and most of all enjoy their holiday weekend as safely as possible.””},{“_id”:”KCASNVLHARGNZEO7RAMJX7FSZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VVUZ5XNKSVDL7MAN54E2TMZF7A”},”type”:”divider”},{“_id”:”LUFRCCFYOFDZ5AP5Q24N6ULSSM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041841},”type”:”text”,”content”:”STAYING SAFE OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND“},{“_id”:”6TICLY3ZHJBCHJ43JW334N246U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041842},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Whether traveling on the road or hitting a local lake for boating, experts say take these precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.”},{“_id”:”KWQ5FWJPJBETPGSLJ4DDDFSZJA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041843},”type”:”text”,”content”:”1. Plan ahead. Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle or boat repairs have been made. Have a first-aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.”},{“_id”:”S5XBEHKRTNCCFJOFWKMGLYVULA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041844},”type”:”text”,”content”:”2. Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.”},{“_id”:”G5YNYMZOJVEIJBZV23TWKMW6GQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041845},”type”:”text”,”content”:”3. Do not drive impaired. That’s whether in a car or a boat. Designate a sober driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend, or family member to help you get home safely.”},{“_id”:”TV6B4KQLTFE4HOEYFMVZVANFSM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041846},”type”:”text”,”content”:”4. Buckle up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats. If on a boat, those under 13 need to wear life preservers.”},{“_id”:”7ROTKMGRJZAQNIEM22U5VPOV6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041847},”type”:”text”,”content”:”6. Pay attention. Limit your distractions, and never use electronic devices to text or surf the web while driving. The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cellphones while driving. Be aware of your surroundings while on waterways.”},{“_id”:”ZKFED7BBJ5CZZJUVTSWVFO3KDQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041848},”type”:”text”,”content”:”7. Wear a mask. And practice social distancing while in public places such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and other inside places. Continue these practices on beaches and parks.”},{“_id”:”YAI47Z7D5JF7NHHCGI4BHY3H7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630353041849},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Sources: Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the American Red Cross“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T20:21:49.949Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Labor Day weekend: Expect packed Georgia roads, lakes despite pandemic”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T20:21:49.949Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”for-savannah-morning-news”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T21:42:52.970Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/labor-day-weekend-expect-packed-georgia-roads-lakes-despite-pandemic/5A2VJ5EY3RGCFFSANM6T5ECJKQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”HYOSUB SHIN / AJC”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”I-285/Ga. 400: Get ready for colossal traffic james”,”width”:4697,”caption”:”Labor Day weekend is likely to mean more traffic on metro Atlanta interstates beginning Friday around noon. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/GBCMFEWT4B2CSIJSGWI6LAKVNQ.jpg”,”height”:2837}},”_id”:”5A2VJ5EY3RGCFFSANM6T5ECJKQ”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”A3MXXEUJCFH5FBNHEQ4HZULEAM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”MT6XXWD2XVACRO4R5DCVUW6TFM”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”5764VS52BNDDRAZKRSSI4BAHP4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594809275138},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Breaking news coverage from our news partner Channel 2 Action News.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T17:19:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp to give update on COVID-19″},”first_publish_date”:”2020-07-15T10:49:53.422Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T17:19:34.262Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/watch-breaking-news-livestream/FDLUQWVCL5A4RFBZKJDO7Y35FM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaking news”,”width”:1180,”caption”:”Breaking news coverage from our news partner Channel 2 Action News.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NAWY4CO7JFGHVEJE7HE4KVWYGA.png”,”height”:748}},”_id”:”FDLUQWVCL5A4RFBZKJDO7Y35FM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LOZTADZO6FGAFB7NZRTIDAME3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One man was shot by South Georgia police and another is on the run after a traffic stop led to an intentional car crash and a frightening struggle Sunday morning, according to the GBI.”},{“_id”:”TMG3GKPB7ZCLJBGT6BB4CEMOJE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057222},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state agency said an officer in Clinch County responded with gunfire when 50-year-old Tracy Alan Guess grabbed another officer’s Taser during the fray and tried to use it on him. Samuel Reginald Thornton, 42, who was with Guess when the incident began, ran away before officers could take him into custody.”},{“_id”:”T32NL3RJ4ZFILDAKQHMPBFECYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057223},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The incident began with a 911 call reporting two “suspicious persons” sitting in a car on Thelma Highway in Homerville, the GBI said. Homerville is about 35 miles from Valdosta.”},{“_id”:”V5AJIPFSPJFOBBYR3J2OVGTLEY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057224},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Homerville officers and Clinch deputies encountered the car on Frank Sessoms Highway about 10 a.m. and tried to stop it, officials said. However, when the officers tried to make contact, Guess drove away.”},{“_id”:”DNR4HHSR7JD4LCI6JNKTER7ZR4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057225},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He drove on Ga. 122 for about five miles to Cogdell, where he rammed his car into a Clinch deputy’s patrol vehicle, the GBI said. Thornton, who was in the passenger seat, got out and ran off.”},{“_id”:”HXIBJVKC7JC7RNDWPFKE5MUSUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057226},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Officers attempted to take Guess into custody,” the GBI said. “Guess was tased several times; however, it was ineffective.””},{“_id”:”IBRK44G7X5GRJA527YXIDJE5JE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057227},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At one point, Guess took one of the officer’s Tasers and used it to stun another officer, the GBI said. The officer who was being stunned fired, wounding Guess in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.”},{“_id”:”5P7VON6LOBBAHJCGVQ2QFTCMZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057228},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with information on the incident or details on Thornton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Homerville police at 912-487-5306.”},{“_id”:”XEY6CFLKTJCUPBTJKDBERLUWIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057229},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The GBI is investigating the incident, which is among the 68 shootings involving police officers the agency has been asked to look into this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.”},{“_id”:”R7DO6WQSVVCBTBMQPW2BQ3HOQE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”DH5XYBDQAJA6XE2YDOLAJ6DQBM”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”QNQ6NUZNZ5FGXDPND5G44J6TJU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630342057231},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T17:00:57.399Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”GBI: Man shot by South Georgia police after grabbing Taser, stunning officer”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T17:00:57.399Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T17:00:57.768Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/gbi-man-shot-by-south-georgia-police-after-grabbing-taser-stunning-officer/MMWJIORIXZCYTDOWASMZSKZT2Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Cop car”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Investigators said the man drove away from a traffic stop and rammed his car into a deputy’s patrol vehicle before police could arrest him.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/LOO7CCLKSFFJPN6FFBVBMJJ34E.jpg”,”height”:450}},”_id”:”MMWJIORIXZCYTDOWASMZSKZT2Q”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”P2SMGCDYNBH53BNSURAWNZ2BPI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two men accused in an April burglary are now accused of killing three animals at the Cobb County home, according to police.”},{“_id”:”K3NGLQMOHVHYVBJDDIHYSM5JPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630332633588},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Portland Roberson and Michael Bell were each charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, arrest warrants state. They are in addition to charges related to the April 29 burglary.”},{“_id”:”JL6KL2RP7JGI3BKIZ5L3BKARWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630332633589},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Windows and doors were destroyed during the burglary, and a rooster and two chickens were found dead at a home near Powder Springs, police said. Necropsies performed at the University of Georgia determined all three animals had been intentionally killed.”},{“_id”:”Z5IATFR2OVEUPKL3GTYBVUPWOM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630332633590},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The rooster died after being shot with a 9mm gun, according to investigators. The two chickens were both bludgeoned to death, warrants state.”},{“_id”:”U3BST6DDYRGWVNKCG7MO2MFZCU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630332633591},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Said accused did bludgeon to death the chicken causing multi-organ hemorrhage, multiple fractures of the liver, and rib fractures on the right side of the chest, as evidenced by the necropsy performed by the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory,” warrants for both Roberson and Bell state.”},{“_id”:”U74ERZP3Y5AXBGBVSEQZ3DGBPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bell allegedly spray-painted multiple walls and surfaces with swastikas, sexual symbols and names of friends, according to police. “},{“_id”:”IABZRNQQAZDAVIZA3DL7LJO3SA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630333663531},”type”:”text”,”content”:”On May 7, both suspects were charged in connection to the burglary. Both Roberson, of an Acworth address, and Bell, who lives in Marietta, were charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, warrants state. The bond for each was set at $25,000. “},{“_id”:”U74ERZP3Y5AXBGBVSEQZ3DGBPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Bond was set at $10,000 for Roberson and Bell after being charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a second warrant states. “},{“_id”:”TJY7NNQV2BETTKEZ4M4CPEEKKA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630333663533},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Neither Bell nor Roberson were in custody Monday, according to Cobb jail records.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-30T15:38:11.191Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police: Duo killed 2 chickens, rooster during Cobb home burglary”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-30T14:51:44.006Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”cobb county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T15:38:11.435Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/police-duo-killed-2-chickens-rooster-during-cobb-home-burglary/E3HS2GBYSJHRNEMQA55CWY7HAI/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Handcuffs”,”width”:800,”caption”:”Two men were each charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly killing two chickens and a rooster during a burglary, according to Cobb County police.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/3AQMDN5O4ZBXXD5TULVB6Q3XFI.jpg”,”height”:507}},”_id”:”E3HS2GBYSJHRNEMQA55CWY7HAI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”VZJNHWAXGNE7XBTFLRTL3XY2DI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253752},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While the Gulf Coast is braced for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, the metro Atlanta area will have warm, dry weather for the second half of the weekend.”},{“_id”:”77CB56HOCJCZXB4HB3TIU7E43M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253753},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Sunday will be partly cloudy in Atlanta, with temperatures topping out about 90 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologists. The area will stay dry throughout the day, with no chance of rainfall, Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.”},{“_id”:”432LF47BYBBIVHSKF5YHA7LSFA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253754},”type”:”text”,”content”:”However, that’ll change starting on Monday as Georgia begins to see the impacts of Hurricane Ida moving through the Southeast, she said.”},{“_id”:”R33OYDQK6VCDDKMZMTNI32EY7E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ZKVE5W7HU5CTRJZYSZJD4WD3RY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/intensifying-cat-4-hurricane-ida-to-hit-louisiana-on-sunday/NKNVMF6L3BCS5IEUIPJD4VBM6Q/”},{“_id”:”UKTHEBPMMNEZTMHQYBSAUW2WLI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253756},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ida made landfall just before noon Sunday on the coast of southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. The “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm is bringing winds at speeds greater than 150 miles per hour and “life-threatening” storm surge as it moves up from the mouth of the Mississippi River, the NHC reported.”},{“subtype”:”twitter”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”DIS4YOA5VRA6RLXCCLKW24JAYI”}},”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1432024656932794373?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet”,”type”:”twitter”},”_id”:”55SCA5WYB5EGJLN6CVA6KMNFBI”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”National Hurricane Center”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”type”:”twitter”,”version”:”1.0″,”url”:”https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1432024656932794373″,”author_url”:”https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic”,”width”:550,”html”:”

1155 AM CDT: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iHdKMGk0tq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

nn”,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1432024656932794373?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”DIS4YOA5VRA6RLXCCLKW24JAYI”},”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”height”:null},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”6W3DHDBCQ5BV7ETF4R7TAHRIEE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253757},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The storm grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast, according to The Associated Press. As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph in five hours. The system is set to arrive on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.”},{“_id”:”OAH55MMDZVAWFMU4XPCDOOAARM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253758},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The majority of the Southeast will be soaked with rain as the remnants of the hurricane move through Mississippi and Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will climb to 60% in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday as Ida brushes past Georgia.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”sunday wt”,”width”:1792,”creditIPTC”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”_id”:”NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/HEJu67SZd1OH5O2BH_FJWLx2iWs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/HEJu67SZd1OH5O2BH_FJWLx2iWs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/HEJu67SZd1OH5O2BH_FJWLx2iWs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/ocQt7Ipgn-ASfMM54JdrGNKSBVM=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/NB2GIRU4OZGBXHH7FQT4RSYBYA.png”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Image from iOS.png”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”7DSRCCNDZ5HXFPPTWGMIEP4OWA”,”iptc_title”:””},”created_date”:”2021-08-29T13:01:10Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-29T13:01:10Z”,”height”:828,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”2PXRFJDLBNFDXLMIWZLWPXENH4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630254691163},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Atlanta Braves will host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park at 1:20 p.m., adding extra traffic volume around the junction of I-75 and I-285.”},{“_id”:”W443UWMQVVGEJD6VL4DIKD3G4I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630254691164},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Elsewhere on the Perimeter, a major change to traffic patterns will be in full effect at the interchange between I-285 and Ga. 400, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two new ramps from I-285 East onto Ga. 400′s northbound and southbound lanes will be open by 9 a.m. Sunday.”},{“_id”:”AVPHEVAGYVCRZM3M47RZDMLNEA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630254691165},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Further north on Ga. 400, there will be overnight ramp closures this weekend at Northridge Road for safety improvements. In Fulton and DeKalb counties, I-85 North will see overnight lane closures for restriping. Also on I-85, watch out for lane closures headed south at Cheshire Bridge Road for bridge rehabilitation work.”},{“_id”:”DACH4TAHU5G3PIJIP6QXZPEHRU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630254691166},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.“},{“_id”:”N5L2KXISKNDD7P35VKIMVKP7YM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253761},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.“},{“_id”:”PNI6U555IBDLHJYRT2DME4UZUQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253762},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.“},{“_id”:”H3QUB5MX2VC7POO4HFPWOL5WQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630243253763},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-29T17:25:37.735Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm, dry conditions in metro Atlanta as Gulf states brace for Hurricane Ida “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-29T13:06:19.782Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”ajc top news”},{“text”:”weather”},{“text”:”traffic”},{“text”:”atlanta-news-metro.ajc”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-29T17:25:41.855Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/sundays-weather-traffic-warm-dry-conditions-in-metro-atlanta-as-gulf-states-brace-for-hurricane-ida/QL4DJ2QUMJCWBKRJGFPWGWNRNE/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Channel 2 Action News”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Channel 2 Action News”}]},”subtitle”:”sunday wt”,”width”:625,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/RBWKXCE4NJAZXFWUHF65JTMERA.png”,”height”:349}},”_id”:”QL4DJ2QUMJCWBKRJGFPWGWNRNE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ORWLMB43UZHF5LYRVXPPWVGBEY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 20-year-old man accused in a July homicide was arrested Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.”},{“_id”:”5IHI6SZWSBDBJEQX7IYOPBVIZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630194221036},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Tremayne Latner, who lives in Decatur, was charged with malice murder in the July 9 shooting death of Naeem James, investigators said. James was killed on Salem Trail in Lithonia.”},{“_id”:”TFT4XI5C45E5PA43KH5LBK37TI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630194221037},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Latner had been on the run since the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on Marietta Street in Atlanta and taken to the DeKalb jail. The Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta police and the state Department of Natural Resources assisted with the arrest, the sheriff’s office said.”},{“_id”:”U46HNPTSSBHVLL4AW2BCCJPCDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630194221038},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Latner was being held without bond late Saturday, booking records showed.”},{“_id”:”UW7GV3DE4JDHXLTKTVY4HHYS5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630194221039},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”7CTCUFACZJE2FLTV65WJ4WEDEQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630194221040},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-08-28T23:54:32.690Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”After 7 weeks on the run, suspect in DeKalb homicide arrested “},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-28T23:54:32.690Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”news.naviga”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T23:54:33.145Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/after-7-weeks-on-the-run-suspect-in-dekalb-homicide-arrested/TYQ2MGLLNJFBPDYQLYMXRPIRPM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office”}]},”subtitle”:”DeKalb homicide suspect arrested”,”width”:1000,”caption”:”Tremayne Latner, 20, of Decatur was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/Q5AHJC764VCHFI5JBTQTV6RFDY.jpg”,”height”:563}},”_id”:”TYQ2MGLLNJFBPDYQLYMXRPIRPM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”PGFCDBR4KBCRFH4Z4IGBLJYWWU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Leila L’Abate waited more than six hours Saturday to get her COVID-19 vaccine.”},{“_id”:”AT2RUBSUYFAHDIPQADT5VEE3PM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179472},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The 61-year-old East Lake resident said she had already contracted the virus last year, but figured it was time to get vaccinated as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, filling up intensive care units at hospitals across the country.”},{“_id”:”W3NWO5R3GJHF3KR6RNFXS4MHJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179473},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Her daughter, a University of Georgia senior, had urged her for months to get the shot. And DeKalb County offered a $100 incentive to residents who got inoculated Saturday at the Mall at Stonecrest.”},{“_id”:”XOKZRJTBG5FSDH7QNLV3KZESLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179474},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The line from the parking lot stretched all the way to the I-20 off-ramp by the time L’Abate pulled up about 8 a.m. She was the 978th person in line.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{“locality”:”Stonecrest”},”caption”:”DeKalb residents wait for their COVID-19 vaccines outside the Mall at Stonecrest on Saturday. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”,”source”:{“system”:”AJC Freelancer”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”wires”,”source_id”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/aajc 08xx21 covid peak-3.jpg”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[“612a82f8f039220fd8043011″],”seo_keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AJC Freelancer”,”category”:”wires”},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Steve Schaefer”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtype”:”Wires”,”subtitle”:”Stonecrest vaccinations photo”,”width”:3000,”_id”:”4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/RAOG6Wl2E4VoKTQRSrrLvc4CdUw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”comments”:[],”iptc_job_identifier”:”612a82f8f039220fd8043011″,”keywords”:[“AJC Freelancer”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/RAOG6Wl2E4VoKTQRSrrLvc4CdUw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-08-28T00:00:00Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/RAOG6Wl2E4VoKTQRSrrLvc4CdUw=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Iw_BBJflgIhZ8aMN3RfrgcyX1vA=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4M7GN4CPJYQGEQZOQMTRN7U4F4.jpg”,”version”:2,”originalName”:”s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/aajc 08xx21 covid peak-3.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”4NDFVMBXMFAT3HQA7564TFYTAQ”},”created_date”:”2021-08-28T21:02:13Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T21:31:50Z”,”height”:2000,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”M4PFKWXPOFEAFFA6DFYQHB5KKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179476},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“There were a lot of people who had gotten their way earlier than I did,” said L’Abate, who suffers from asthma and has a couple other comorbidities.”},{“_id”:”LWJEH242UJG6LO2KLB6D5Q2WTY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179477},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said more than 100 residents were lined up as early as 4:30 a.m., eager to get the vaccine and the $100 prepaid debit card that came with it. By the time county officials closed the line at 1 p.m., there were at least 750 people still waiting, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”},{“_id”:”YUN4ZJVILJCHPJLXVPFAWMUQIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”IGXKEYMMZNCIPKWE6IV5ZUMJ5U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”DeKalb’s $100 incentive drives more than 1,100 vaccinations in one day”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/dekalbs-100-incentive-drives-more-than-1100-vaccinations-in-one-day/Z6YN4HVENVF4VBRRNIGFMEYSPE/”},{“_id”:”LWJEH242UJG6LO2KLB6D5Q2WTY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179479},”type”:”text”,”content”:”L’Abate was one of more than 2,500 people vaccinated on Saturday, which saw the biggest turnout of any vaccine drive the county has held. It was the fourth time DeKalb offered a financial incentive to get the shot using federal stimulus dollars allotted to the county.”},{“_id”:”5NX7FJO6GZBHTETX5ASFMI47GM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179480},”type”:”text”,”content”:”County officials say about 47% of eligible DeKalb residents have been vaccinated already. But Thurmond’s short-term goal, he said, is to get that figure above 50%. While several states and local governments across the country have held lotteries or other giveaways to try and get vaccine numbers up, DeKalb County is the only local government in Georgia embracing a large-scale effort offering financial incentives to the general public.”},{“_id”:”VLPI45GAF5HATDLQRMKHT2XY24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179481},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thurmond said spending $100 on a gift card is far cheaper than paying off a hospital bill or a funeral.”},{“_id”:”ONR7YTFSZNE7RP7Z26OVWNJIXQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179482},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The average cost to hospitalize a COVID patient in America is $30,000,” he said. “This is an investment. It’s a preventative health strategy. It’s not a bribe; it’s just good public policy.””},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”DeKalb County officials administered more than 2,500 vaccine shots during Saturday’s drive.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County government”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County government”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”DeKalb County government”}]},”subtitle”:”Vaccine drive”,”width”:3456,”creditIPTC”:”DeKalb County government”,”_id”:”E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/bqYoucnY2lKeTSjpi8xHy6ICXXQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/bqYoucnY2lKeTSjpi8xHy6ICXXQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/bqYoucnY2lKeTSjpi8xHy6ICXXQ=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/iM87wpejt6fXlPp5xNGq9fThpvY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/E3KDVJHIKBC25AQBAJ2LOLVD6I.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Vaccine Drive 2.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”OVDNQSLG4ZF4LGNGD2A7CZXN7Y”},”created_date”:”2021-08-28T22:12:11Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T22:12:11Z”,”height”:2304,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”LWJEH242UJG6LO2KLB6D5Q2WTY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179483},”type”:”text”,”content”:”L’Abate put off getting the vaccine, partly because of misinformation within her social circle and also because she assumed she still had some immunity left over from the last time she contracted the virus.”},{“_id”:”665TGN23TRBFVGCK6HW2UTB4MQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”Z5S7V5VAKZCWLNQ7JPCCX6ZWEQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”‘I just can’t go through this again’: Why mom changed her mind on COVID vaccine”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/talk-with-trusted-doctor-helps-teacher-overcome-vaccine-hesitancy/EBJHDSTCXVHMTOCVB3UMUMNJT4/”},{“_id”:”SAS2EYGD3JE6NA2YYSPEBS6MP4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179484},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“As more and more things come out, it seems the delta variant is not only more contagious, but also more deadly,” she said.”},{“_id”:”FHPNGHJT35BLPG7LOP25IHBATI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179485},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The county had spent about $200,000 on incentives going into Saturday’s massive vaccination drive, but that figure more than doubled by the end of the day.”},{“_id”:”T6KA3KRA7JF6NFUSCPQ2J43NLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179487},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We haven’t capped it as of yet, but our mission is to increase the percentage of DeKalb County residents who are vaccinated,” Thurmond said. “We’re going to continue to invest in this strategy until we have herd immunity.””},{“_id”:”UWDAUOFJCVDXXDV2IJHMO4NZBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179488},”type”:”text”,”content”:”L‘Abate ended up getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine about 2:15 p.m. While she’s grateful to have gotten her first shot, the self-described herbalist said she probably would have scheduled an appointment elsewhere had she known she’d miss her Saturday morning plant swap.”},{“_id”:”5J6R67Q6UZCFTLR454ZMLF7LPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630187179489},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I didn’t think there was any way it could take that long,” she said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Saturday’s drive was the fourth event where DeKalb County officials offered financial incentives for residents to get vaccinated.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County government”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”DeKalb County government”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”DeKalb County government”}]},”subtitle”:”Vaccine drive”,”width”:3456,”creditIPTC”:”DeKalb County government”,”_id”:”REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/m14HOHtoic0pPNr3gkgH7zOqFvU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/m14HOHtoic0pPNr3gkgH7zOqFvU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/m14HOHtoic0pPNr3gkgH7zOqFvU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/LF76e67sKDRsp-2tHfYbmiRwIfk=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/REQ7EHIRYVFUJCFIFRKTHZ5CAI.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Vaccine drive 1.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”G3PUAECJNJFFVM62RCJVZPK2SY”},”created_date”:”2021-08-28T22:13:15Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T22:13:15Z”,”height”:2304,”image_type”:”photograph”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-28T22:26:05.376Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”DeKalb vaccine drive draws more than 2,500 to Stonecrest mall”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-28T22:26:05.376Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”dekalb county”},{“text”:”coronavirus”},{“text”:”news.naviga”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T11:19:25.414Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/dekalb-vaccine-drive-draws-more-than-2500-to-stonecrest-mall/OP7D63YKRVBJJGA2EJKXP5FY3Q/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Steve Schaefer”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Stonecrest vaccinations photo”,”width”:3000,”caption”:”People wait in line to receive their COVID vaccinations at the Mall at Stonecrest on Saturday, August 28, 2021. One DeKalb resident said she ended up waiting more than six hours for her first dose. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZYFUFFWM4QX4SJKEMXG2NQ4JFM.jpg”,”height”:1954}},”_id”:”OP7D63YKRVBJJGA2EJKXP5FY3Q”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LU6J7YHICJEHZPANDRY7GJZEBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A man was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in Clayton County, according to police.”},{“_id”:”5NRHW6TE2JDUFIDCL6TGW6GTUY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896473},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Investigators were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 1300 block of Chase Ridge Drive near Riverdale, Clayton County police said. There, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot in the head, police said.”},{“subtype”:”facebook-video”,”referent”:{“referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896474}},”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video/oembed.json/?url=”,”service”:”oembed”,”id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ClaytonCountyPD/videos/367981861461534/&locale=en_US”,”type”:”facebook-video”},”_id”:”FSADKF3O6RAKZKXXBWOYRUBYDY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Clayton County Police Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/340481876058238″,”width”:500,”html”:”

n

Breaking News: One Person Shot in Vehicle Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Saturday, August 28, 2021

“,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/ClaytonCountyPD/videos/367981861461534/&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896474},”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”type”:”facebook-video”,”version”:”1.0″,”height”:281},”type”:”oembed_response”},{“_id”:”UT5GSJZDBRG6BAI7ZBIV5PRPOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896475},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The man, whose name was not released, was alert while being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. No further details were immediately available.”},{“_id”:”SQWTXA4WCJGE3NXTKLFL6LVEKM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896476},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 770-477- 3550.”},{“_id”:”WQL4KXF6DBA2BJUKS5FL6KCCIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896477},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The shooting is the latest in a string in the metro area involving drivers being shot while in their vehicles. At least 15 people have been killed in roadway shootings, according to police.”},{“_id”:”SRYXB2U7FZD7LBKNGARNBRHEZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630189896478},”type”:”text”,”content”:”— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.”}],”display_date”:”2021-08-28T20:02:49.554Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Man inside car shot in head in Clayton County”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-28T20:02:49.554Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“AmpNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:null,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”LoggedOutMenu”:null,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/”,”section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles – Atlanta Journal-Constitution”,”site_title”:”Atlanta GA News | Top News Page”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”News”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“AmpNav”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”LoggedOutMenu”:[],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopicsBar”:[]},”order”:{“AmpNav”:1001,”default”:1001,”SectionMap”:1018,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1001,”ComposerNav”:1131}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/news”,”name”:”News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”breaking-news.ajc”},{“text”:”crime-news.ajc”},{“text”:”publicsafety.ajc”},{“text”:”atlanta-now”},{“text”:”teamjennifer”},{“text”:”clayton county”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T22:31:50.793Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/just-in-man-shot-in-head-in-clayton-county/3IFSABBPTNDOLN5ISL4RILXHT4/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”subtitle”:”police lights”,”width”:1200,”caption”:”A man was shot in the head inside a vehicle Saturday in Clayton County, according to police. FILE”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/NI72APZZ7ZLWZ22G7NF3ZPUOWI.jpg”,”height”:640}},”_id”:”3IFSABBPTNDOLN5ISL4RILXHT4″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”G472XVGPUJENNMSQCXRG6SCQQY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1593365483154},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 66-year-old bus driver was found dead in the parking lot of her Fairburn private school Friday afternoon following what officials are calling a “tragic accident.””},{“_id”:”GUCBAJYMMJACZINKKBCER37OPY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630159557835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Police believe the driver stepped off the bus in the Landmark Christian School parking lot when the vehicle rolled forward, pinning her underneath.”},{“_id”:”UP4J5IFFAFFJRJILZ2URXHHW5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630168189505},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The driver was identified Saturday morning as Fairburn resident Sandra Goodman. The school’s leader called her a “beloved staff member” who adored the students she brought to school each day.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Sandra Goodman”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Contributed”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Contributed”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Contributed”}]},”subtitle”:”Sandra Goodman”,”width”:1000,”creditIPTC”:”Contributed”,”_id”:”7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/tj6pHbvK1lq0qPxYo9jdEl7ALQM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/tj6pHbvK1lq0qPxYo9jdEl7ALQM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/tj6pHbvK1lq0qPxYo9jdEl7ALQM=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/xBzNQ0ieMzLzA73V0HANCEeAvLw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7IX7UUV7KZDQDETZ5SGROTNS6I.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”sandra goodman.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”RJ3OI3W7WJF4NA5KZZDLHPCY2U”},”created_date”:”2021-08-28T19:48:04Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-28T19:48:04Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”RGAPGTKLLBGENFZBIRQGO5UXTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630168189506},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“She was awesome,” Head of School Jason McMaster told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just an all around lovely person.””},{“_id”:”3SFWMIEJZRE2XOTTQKDSLDV23E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630168189507},”type”:”text”,”content”:”McMaster said Goodman came out of retirement two years ago to work for the private school. Before that, she worked 30 years as a bus driver for Fulton County Schools. She loved her students, McMaster said, and always asked them great questions. Goodman is survived by her husband, Ray, and her three adult children.”},{“_id”:”RIMFWBISPBBFLADGVLWPNSDD7I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630178279028},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ray Goodman, who still works as a school bus driver in Fulton County, brought his wife lunch Friday afternoon and had the chance to spend some time with her before her death, McMaster said.”},{“_id”:”4DRKIXTGNJDBVDK4F4ZE5VAY6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630103815384},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Please pray for the family and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” he said. “Our hearts are broken as we share in this loss with them. We will be doing everything we can to love and support them through this.””},{“_id”:”QNNY5HGENJFMVII4XATHL2ODBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630103815385},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Officers were called out to the gravel parking lot near the school’s sports facility about 3:30 p.m. and found Goodman underneath the bus, Fairburn police spokesman Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said. Police initially believed she was experiencing mechanical problems with the bus and crawled underneath it to check out what was wrong.”},{“_id”:”ABZQV2SZ5ZAGHHZT6MFF2KJYME”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630168189510},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It was later determined she left the bus in gear before stepping off. The vehicle then rolled forward, trapping her underneath. Officials said Goodman was killed instantly.”},{“_id”:”DTEZY2HJZRDW7JUJRETS6YEQSI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630157198897},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Police tape and patrol vehicles surrounded the bus in the school’s parking lot Friday afternoon as the investigation into the driver’s death got underway. The Georgia Department of Public Safety conducted two inspections of the 2-year-old bus but no mechanical issues were found, Bazydlo said Saturday morning.”},{“_id”:”OLVLYD3UKFEZTCIYASFAJYTFKQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630178279033},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Shortly before she was killed, Goodman texted Landmark’s transportation director and said she was having issues with her emergency brake, police and school officials said. The director called to see if everything was OK, but did not get a response from Goodman.”},{“_id”:”TK2JE7SG3BGPFBEJLQR7KVMRE4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630157198899},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I don’t know if this was some kind of mistake made by the driver or some kind of error that was made, but the inspection of the bus that was conducted — everything was fine,” Bazydlo said Saturday.”},{“_id”:”HPWAMIRQIVB65DHNHBQ2MIRXBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630101513644},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No students were aboard the bus at the time of the accident, but McMaster said grief counselors are available for those who would like to speak with someone. Authorities also said they are reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot to get a better understanding of what happened.”},{“_id”:”XN2WVZJ265DDVLMPNIYMDMMR5Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630178279036},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s just awful,” McMaster said Saturday afternoon.”},{“_id”:”52KQUHGYCVALBLDE55N63QD2RU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1630156023105},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In a statement, Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our pr