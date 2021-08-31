BC is in the “Unvaccinated Pandemic” and the latest modeling number is





British Columbia is currently in a “unvaccinated pandemic,” state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday. Henry, who announced the latest modeling numbers in his presentation, said he was successful in immunization last week. Especially for people under the age of 30 in the Interior Health and Northern Health areas COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Case rates continue to be high in areas of the state where immunization rates are low.















As of August 23, state data still show the highest number of cases in areas such as Kamloops, Caribou Chilcotin, and Nechaco, which have the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The story continues under the ad But the good news, according to Henry, is that some of the areas with the highest number of cases also have the highest increases in vaccination rates. “Vaccines make a difference. We don’t see the same type of spread we saw a few months ago,” Henry said. She added that the incidence of COVID-19 in Lower Mainland remains low and is leveling off in the Central Okanagan region. Exceptions are areas such as Creston, Nelson, Enderby and Vernon, which face challenges such as events such as heat and wildfires and the establishment of vaccine clinics, Henry said. According to state data from July 1st to August 26th, infection and hospitalization rates for unvaccinated individuals have risen sharply since around July 22nd, but the number of vaccinated cases is negligible. Is only increasing. See the full presentation of the latest BCCOVID-19 modeling numbers. Data showing hospitalization between unvaccinated and vaccinated populations.

read more: BC reports 1,853 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in 3 days. The story continues under the ad















For about 650,000 children who are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, Henry said the number of cases has increased slightly, which is “not so alarming.” Trend story How bad is Canada’s fourth COVID-19 wave?Let’s look at the data

Former child actor Matthew Mindler found dead at age 19 She said the hospitalization rate from birth to age 19 was very low, with seven children under the age of 10 hospitalized last month and one hospitalized in the ICU. At the same time, seven people were hospitalized in a group of 10 to 18 years old, and two were hospitalized in the ICU. Everyone has recovered. According to Henry, the current goal of the school to start is to get people over the age of 12 vaccinated, and health officials will contact the school’s board of directors and managers to set up a vaccine clinic. is. The story continues under the ad BC is a week away from the earliest start date. Step 4 of the resumption plan.. The criteria for moving to Step 4 is that more than 70% of people over the age of 18 have at least one vaccination in addition to a low number of cases and low hospitalizations. However, it is unclear if the state will move to Step 4 on September 7. Data showing COVID-19 results for people vaccinated in the state.

From July 30 to August 26, fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 15% of cases and 13% of hospitalizations, according to Henry, but deaths continue to occur primarily in the elderly. , Most of them are completely vaccinated. According to Henry, the majority of older people over the age of 90 are in long-term care, and unvaccinated people bring the virus into these high-risk environments. She added that this emphasizes the need for qualified adults to be immunized so that children cannot bring the virus into situations where there are people at higher risk. The story continues under the ad However, there were deaths among unvaccinated people in their 40s and 50s. read more: Interior Health continues to report the maximum number of new COVID-19 cases Overall, vaccines are making a difference in our state, Henry said Tuesday. According to the latest modeling, unvaccinated individuals are at a much higher risk of infection, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals.















On Monday, health officials reported 1,853 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Seven people died in three days. 769 cases were reported from Friday to Saturday, 581 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 503 cases were reported from Sunday to Monday. The story continues under the ad The Interior Health area continues to record the most new cases of any health area. Of the new cases, 707 were interior health, 295 were Vancouver coastal health areas, 531 were Fraser health areas, 178 were island health, and 142 were northern health. The state said that 76.4 percent of eligible British Colombians over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 84.2 percent received the first dose. – Use JonAzpiri files View link »

