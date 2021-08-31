Residents of Kalamazoo County urged attention to mosquito-borne diseases





Kalamazoo County, Michigan – Residents of Kalamazoo County need to be aware of the spread of mosquito disease. The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said in a news release that Eastern Encephalitis (EEE) was found in a mosquito pool in Barry County and horses in Livingston County this summer. Related: The first Michigan mosquito found in Eastern Equine Encephalitis in 2021 No EEE has been reported in Kalamazoo County, but residents should still take precautions, the agency said. “To infect the virus, you just eat a bite of the infected mosquito,” said Van Johnson, chief of environmental health. “I highly recommend limiting the amount of time people spend outdoors between dusk and dawn. This is the main feeding time for mosquitoes.” Diseases such as West Nile virus and Jamestown Canyon virus were also previously discovered in Michigan, the release said. If people are outside between dusk and dawn, they should take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes, Release said. These precautions include the use of insect repellents, including DEET, the use of long pants and shirts outdoors, the use of mosquito nets to cover strollers and baby carriers, and the use of nets or fans in outdoor dining areas. It will be. The standing water needs to be emptied because it is the place where mosquitoes spawn, Release said. Ripped window screens should be repaired to keep mosquitoes outdoors, and outdoor lighting should be minimized after dark, Release said. “In Michigan, mosquito-borne diseases will continue to be at risk until late autumn, when nighttime temperatures are constantly below freezing,” Johnson said. Other articles on MLive: The first 2021 Michigan case of eastern equine encephalitis found in a horse in Livingston County Bucket toilet and garbage on the Kalamazoo River downstream of the homeless camp FBI agent charged with assaulting his wife heads for a jury trial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2021/08/kalamazoo-county-residents-urged-to-use-caution-against-mosquito-borne-disease.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

