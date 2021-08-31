Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, 62 new cases | Local News | Auburn, NY | Auburnpub.com

















COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County are approaching the mark of the century, with two more virus-related deaths on Monday. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, women in their 90s and men in their 80s tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of death. No other information about the incident was released. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 96 Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19. Six people died in August, the worst month for the county since the winter surge in December and January. The number of COVID-19 cases surged in August. There were 706 confirmed cases, the third most common in the pandemic month. This is almost a 10-fold increase compared to July, when there were 72 confirmed cases. There were 35 cases in August 2020. With the rapid increase in the number of cases, hospitalization is increasing. The trend continued on Monday, with the health department reporting 11 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. Six of them have not been vaccinated. Four of the patients are in their 90s, three are in their 70s, one is in their 50s, and three are in their 30s. It’s been almost seven months since I was hospitalized so often in Cayuga County. The total does not include residents who are hospitalized outside the county. New cases have been reported, even though the number of active cases has begun to decline slowly. The Ministry of Health said 62 new cases were found on Monday, 39 of which were vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated. The number of active cases is 211, a slight increase from 207 a day ago.

