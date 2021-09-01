Experts say COVID-19 may function as a “Trojan horse” for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Toronto-Experts say that the COVID-19 pandemic is a wave of increasing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease through the “troy horse”, a neurological symptom associated with long-distance COVID, also known as long-distance COVID-19. It warns that it may signal the arrival.

Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), which represents more than 100 Alzheimer’s disease and dementia associations, calls on the World Health Organization and governments around the world to invest in further research on the link between long COVID cases and dementia. I have.

In a press release, ADI explained that even before COVID-19, cases of dementia were projected to increase from 55 million to 78 million by 2030, and associated medical costs would increase to $ 3.5 trillion annually. bottom.

Experts now believe that the effects of COVID-19 on the brain could face an increased risk of dementia in millions of more people.

“Many dementia professionals around the world are seriously concerned about the link between dementia and the neurological symptoms of COVID-19,” ADI CEO Paola Barbarino said in a release.

“We will prioritize and invest more money in WHOs, governments and research institutes around the world to establish research and resources in this area, and will not be further overwhelmed by the oncoming dementia pandemic. I urge you to do so. “

Dementia is a general term for symptoms that affect memory and executive functioning. People with dementia may have difficulty remembering things, processing their thoughts, and making decisions in ways that interfere with their daily lives. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 747,000 Canadians live with dementia.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many who have survived the virus have reported persistent cognitive impairment. June Survey of 1,000 Canadians Those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 found that more than 80% of respondents had cognitive symptoms for at least 3 months, and almost half said they had symptoms for more than 11 months. ..

Other studies have shown that people hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced neurological symptoms, in one study across 13 countries. 82% reported neurological problems.

In addition, a new study revealed at a recent international conference of the Alzheimer’s Association found specific biomarkers associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in patients admitted with COVID-19.

A study examining plasma samples from 310 COVID-19 patients admitted to New York University Langone Health found biomarkers of nerve injury, nerve inflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease in COVID-19 patients who reported neurological symptoms. Researchers have observed that it was discovered at a higher level. ..

In its release, Dr. Arileza Atli, a leading dementia guru and part of a working group of scientists trying to study this issue, opened an opening for COVID-19 to thrive in dementia. He said he needs to be careful about how it can be provided.

“We are particularly concerned about the neurological symptoms of” long COVID-19 “such as loss of taste and smell, cognitive problems such as” brain fog “, concentration, memory, thinking and language problems. “I will,” said Atli. .. “COVID-19 can cause damage and coagulation of microvessels in the brain, immune dysfunction and hyperactivity, inflammation and, most importantly, the direct invasion of the virus into the brain via the sensory pathway. I have.”

He explained that when the “blood-brain barrier” is affected, it is similar to breaking the walls of a fortress.

“Simply put, if there is a fortress and the enemy pierces the wall, it may not be able to withstand current and future attacks,” he said. “COVID-19 opens the gate in the same way that a Greek soldier hiding in a wooden horse did. It gives you easy access to anything that could harm your brain.”

He added that we still have “a way to understand this,” but anything that compromises brain defense is more vulnerable to previously manifested neuropathy.

In the short term, experts say that the majority of people suffering from dementia are elderly and COVID-19 has killed so many elderly people that dementia levels are temporary around the world. I expect to see a decline. But they expect dementia to affect more and more people.

Further research on this issue is important to plan how to deal with the future increase in dementia patients, Barbarino said.

“People at risk of developing dementia need to know the potential effects of long COVIDs on brain health,” says Barbarino. “We need to be aware of the long-standing link between COVID and dementia, and we know that they self-monitor and track their symptoms. We need to take steps to protect ourselves. “