Health professionals are paying attention to COVID-19 cases in children





Tampa, Florida — — As students move on to yet another week in school, public health professionals are closely watching how COVID-19 affects their children. Doctors in the Tampa Bay area even get a glimpse behind the scenes while treating children on the front lines. In a video shared on social media, Tampa General Hospital staff delivered live testimony during this pandemic. “We are all quite traumatized,” said Victoria Holland, an ICU nurse. “It’s annoying to see people die all the time or reach out to their families because of illness. Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t have time to help them, but we’re the best we can. I’m doing my best. Please ensure your safety. “ TGH has released another video of “COVID Chronicles 2.0”. In this video, doctors and nurses also shared the reality of COVID-19 with their children. Dr. Minal Arson, a hospitalist and assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics, said: “Many teenagers need a lot of oxygen. Children are sick with this.” Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida at the College of Public Health, examined cases of COVID and hospitalization of children. He explained that the adult population has fewer cases, but the pediatric population has more cases. “Of course, among children under the age of 12 who cannot be prevented with the COVID-19 vaccine, children aged 12-19 have increased by 45% and over the past two weeks by 58%,” said Dr. .. Salemi. Salemi explains that children are much less likely to be hospitalized than adults, but currently about 70 new children are hospitalized daily with COVID-19 confirmed. “All other conditions are the same. Sending children back to school and being around each other, we see for both true community expansion, school expansion, and increased testing behavior. You are more likely to do it. ” Salemi. “Therefore, for all these reasons, we would have expected more cases in this population.” At Johns Hopkins All Children, the hospital states that most patients with COVID looking through an emergency center can manage their symptoms at home. Fortunately, vaccination rates have risen somewhat in the 12+ age group, said Dr. Alison Messina, head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “I think it would be helpful if the vaccine became available to children over the age of five, preferably later this fall, which is really great because it can treat most of the entire school-age population,” said Dr. Messina. Says.



