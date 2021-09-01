Health
Northland Hospital is approaching capacity due to a surge in COVID cases and delayed vaccination rates
Last week there were 273 new cases in the county, and St Mary’s Hospital has doubled the number of severe COVID cases in the last two weeks.
Duluth, Minnesota-Local health leaders say Delta variants are starting to overwhelm the system, just like last year. Today, healthcare workers are starting to burn out and have been fighting the virus for much longer than last year’s expectations, supported by the number of people in the area who refuse to vaccinate.
“It was working like a sprint in the first place, but it was really a marathon,” said Dr. Harmony Tiner of St. Luke’s. “And, as any sprinter tells you, you can’t run a marathon at that pace.”
Last week, there were 273 new cases in the county, up 52% from the previous week. So far, 118,000 people in the county have been vaccinated at least once.
“That’s 59% of our total population and 69% of our population over the age of 16,” Westbrook said. “Not enough.”
Doctors, nurses and health officials are demanding vaccinations and masks as the community continues to grow in St. Louis County and elsewhere while families prepare to send their students back to school.
“None of us want to be in this situation,” said Amy Westbrook, director of public health at the county. “But I’m here, and I’ll be here again.”
There are some groundbreaking cases in which fully vaccinated people become infected with COVID, but Westbrook states that it represents only 0.5% of new cases and is asymptomatic or less severe. I did.
Fully vaccinated individuals account for .03% of hospitalizations. However, delta variants can spread, so it is advisable to mask them indoors.
“We will continue to encourage people who are eligible to be vaccinated to look for a vaccine,” Westbrook said.
Dr. Andrea Berland, Department of Emergency Department, Essential St Mary’s Hospital, has confirmed that the number of patients with severe COVID has doubled in the last two weeks. And once again, the virus didn’t care about age.
“My team and I have taken care of many people younger than me, including children with severe COVID cases,” said Dr. Beland. “This is really anxious to me, as one of my coping mechanisms over the past year and a half has been to think,’at least the kids are okay.’ “
People under the age of 18 need parental consent to get a shot, no matter how much they want.
Infectious disease doctor Tiner said less fighting power against those who refuse vaccination can be of great help, as there are disagreements about vaccines and they may divide families. rice field.
“It’s an emotional issue, it’s really almost a political and religious issue, and I think it’s something we need to get rid of some sort of weight,” Dr. Tiner said. “I think the most effective thing is to listen to people who have decided not to get vaccinated yet. Open your ears and ask why.”
Doctors, on the other hand, say that most beds are filled with unvaccinated patients.
Like last year, both Essentia and St. Roox are approaching capacity. And employees say they are starting to burn out.
However, that does not mean that patients should postpone medical care. “Postponing healthcare doesn’t help us,” said Dr. Beland. “When we finally meet you, you get sick by postponing health care.”
And for nurses like Emily Meyer at Grand Itasca Clinic Hospital, what she misses most is her passion for seeing and caring for patients.
“I want you to take masking, social distance, hand washing, and vaccination very seriously,” Meyer said. “So you can go back to caring for the patient with the family surrounding the patient.”
