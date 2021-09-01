Health
Alberta Health Services requires employees and contracted healthcare professionals to be vaccinated with COVID-19
Alberta Health Services announced on Tuesday that it will require all health care providers (including doctors) contracted with employees to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19.
“Healthcare professionals have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect others, and for many, behind why they do what they do,” Dr. Verna Yiu said in a statement Tuesday. It’s the driving force behind it. “
“This necessary step is needed to protect patients, vulnerable and immunocompromised Alberta, and those who visit or work at AHS sites,” she added.
This policy applies to AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare, and Covenant Health workers, members of medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers, and anyone acting on their behalf.
All contract continuation healthcare providers and healthcare professionals who act on behalf of AHS meet the requirements.
Employees must be vaccinated a second time by October 16th in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the end of October.
“Immunization of front-line healthcare professionals is not new,” Yiu said. “For example, staff who are not immune to the flu may be relocated to other areas or have limited work.”
Staff are already required to submit immunological records for infectious diseases such as measles and hepatitis B.
AHS has more than 100,000 direct employees, and AHS subsidiaries have approximately 12,000 staff. Covenant Health has approximately 15,000 doctors, workers and volunteers.
The deadline is October 31st, and it is October 16th that a second dose must be taken to comply so that two weeks can be passed for complete immunization. Vaccine reservations are available the same day or the next day in the state and are well supplied according to Yiu.
She said the decision was made strictly by AHS and its leadership team.
“This is by no means politically driven,” Yiu said. “We made [Health Minister Tyler Shandro] know. But in the end, this was a systematic decision. “
AHS employees who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or because of protected land under Alberta human rights law will be “reasonably addressed,” the release said.
When asked to clarify what that meant, Yiu said he could move to a virtual care position.
Staff who refuse to fire but cannot provide vaccination exemptions will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
The policy document is to be finalized after consultation between the union and stakeholders.
This document also helps AHS leadership find out how many employees are already vaccinated. Currently, it is not the information currently accessible to AHS. However, Yiu said he expects health care workers to receive more vaccine than the general population, just like health care workers elsewhere.
Capacity concerns
In addition to vaccine requirements, Tuesday’s announcement also addressed concerns about the capacity of the current healthcare system.
Dr. Bradenmans, Associate Chief Medical Officer, said the North Zone now feels particularly struck by the surge in Grande Prairie’s Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.
“They had quite a few hospitalizations late last week, which resulted in the need to close the operating room, which affects about 45 non-urgent surgeries a week,” Manz said.
According to Manns, the rise continued over the weekend, with nine patients transferred to other hospitals.
He also said the hospital reopened its COVID-19 ward on Monday.
The early warning system used by AHS tracks mid-end to high-end forecasts.
“We are worried about the direction we are heading,” Manz said.
