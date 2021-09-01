Doctors say you don’t have to worry about a slight increase in vaccinated patients





Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported recent rise Vaccination Those who need to be hospitalized due to severe illness COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), But public health professionals are adding context to the increase. The vast majority of people currently being treated by SMH doctors are not receiving injections, but doctors said they understand the concerns and questions people have about how long vaccine protection will last. Every Monday after August 16th, SMH shares a breakdown of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in vaccination status. From last week to this week, doctors have seen significant changes from 28 vaccinated out of a total of 274 COVID patients to 47 vaccinated out of 277 inpatient COVID patients. I did. Last week there were 1 in 48 ICU vaccinations and 1 in 36 ventilator vaccinations, but this week it has increased to 7 out of 68 ICU vaccinations and 5 out of 50 vaccinations. rice field. The total number of people using a ventilator. Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease expert at Sarasota Memorial, explained in a Facebook post Monday what these numbers mean. “Just looking at the raw numbers without considering the underlying vaccination rate can give a false impression,” he said. Related: Widow recommends vaccine at funeral for St. Pete police officer who died of complications of COVID-19 As explained in some social media, Dr. Gordillo said that six out of seven ICU vaccinated people are 65 years of age or older, three of whom are at health risk and others. The three said their immunity was weakened. He also said, “There were two of the seven cases. [where] COVID played a role as a contributor to hospitalization, but both had other major problems leading to ICU admission. “ Dr. Thomas Unnash, a USF health epidemiologist, explained why it is important. “So most of the people who were really sick were vaccinated, but they never responded to the vaccine, so they were really sad organ transplant patients, or patients with autoimmune disease.” Said Unnasch. “You had to look for antibodies in their serum. They are virtually unvaccinated because they don’t have antibodies. They just didn’t react.” more: COVID-19 hospitalization falls to Florida for the first time in 8 weeks Public health experts said the chances of a breakthrough infection are higher now that more people are vaccinated. But they say they don’t think it’s a knock on the shot. Doctors emphasized that all three vaccines provide much better protection from severe illness and death than when not vaccinated. Dr. Gordillo shared online that the SMH graphics show that vaccine protection is really strong. “After being vaccinated, the chances of being hospitalized are dramatically lower than if you were infected and unvaccinated,” Unnasch said. Doctors said they didn’t want to see people go to the hospital with COVID-19, so vaccines are important to prevent it. Doctors said qualified people with suppressed immunity should receive a third dose to help protect them.

