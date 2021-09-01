Commerce City Residents Hospitalized for West Nile Virus – CBS Denver





Commerce City, Colorado (CBS4)– A resident of Commerce City tested positive for West Nile virus. The Tri-County Health Department was notified of the incident on Monday. The individual experienced West Nile virus fever. This usually includes fever and other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Those who test positive for West Nile fever will be released from the hospital and will continue to recover at home. read more: Auckland Elementary School in Denver under “operational closure” after COVID exposure This latest human case of West Nile virus 15 human cases so far this year With 7 people who need to be hospitalized. West Nile virus was found in 11 counties in Colorado. This includes the front range Adams, Arapaho, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson, Larimar and Weld counties. “We fully understand that the last thing everyone wants to do is worry about another virus,” said Brian Hlavacek, director of environmental health at the Tri-County Health Department, in a statement. I am. “Fortunately, there are simple steps we can all take to reduce the chance of getting a West Nile virus.” read more: Colorado School District Makes Door-to-Door Visits To Increase Student Registration According to Tri-County Health, the best protection against West Nile virus is to follow the four Ds: Drain the water standing around your home every week. Don’t forget to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, gutter clogging, rain tubs, toys and puddles.

DUSK and DAWN are the most active times for mosquitoes. Limit your outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

DEET is an effective ingredient for finding insect repellents. Other repellents, including picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or paramentandiol, are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow the instructions on the product label carefully.

In areas where mosquitoes are active, wear long-sleeved and trouser dresses and hats. It is to be careful of dawn and dusk hours, drain standing water, dress to cover up, and use DEET or insect repellent. Other news: Police investigate bar case, including Arapaho County Sheriff Tyler Brown Some people wonder if mosquitoes can carry the coronavirus, CBS4 reported about it in the past, experts say it’s very unlikely..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/08/31/west-nile-virus-commerce-city-mosquito/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos