Scientists warn that Covid will accelerate a “dementia pandemic”





The latest information on dementia Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to get the news of dementia first.

Scientists and psychiatrists have warned that the degenerative effects of the coronavirus on the brain will add fuel to the “dementia pandemic” and affect an estimated 80 meters by the end of the decade. Alzheimer’s Disease International, a global coalition of dementia associations, announced on Wednesday a dedicated working group to better understand the scale of the problem and recommend ways to combat it. Paola Barbarino, CEO of ADI, said: “But many dementia professionals around the world are seriously concerned about the link between dementia and the neurological symptoms of Covid-19.” Alireza Jahanbak, a cognitive neurologist and chair of ADI’s Medical and Scientific Advisory Group, continues: Invasion through the olfactory pathway. “There are still ways to understand this, but I know that anything that reduces cognitive reserve and resilience can accelerate the process of neurodegeneration and show early symptoms of neurological disorders such as dementia. We know. “ There is increasing evidence that Covid-19 can cause long-term brain damage. First, similar biochemical changes have been observed in some coronavirus and Alzheimer’s disease patients. This indicates neuronal damage and inflammation. Recommended Second, there is an increasing number of studies showing that many people with so-called long covids suffer from cognitive problems such as “brain fog” as well as memory, concentration, and language problems. That is. In most patients, such symptoms are expected to resolve spontaneously over time, but they can lead to progressive dementia. In addition to formal scientific research, clinicians such as Atri and Gill Livingston, professors of psychiatry at University College London, are seeing an increasing number of patients with unexpectedly fast progression of dementia after coronavirus. He said he noticed. To make matters worse, Livingston said: “Increased isolation due to covid and social distance is itself a risk factor for dementia. People lack cognitive stimuli that help delay the onset of symptoms.” Epidemiologists point out that Covid-19 is not uncommon among viral infections that cause progressive neuropathy. The 1918 Spanish flu increased the risk of survivors developing Parkinson’s disease two to three times, Barbarino said. Paola Barbarino of Alzheimer’s Disease International warns that “a pandemic of dementia is imminent” © Pete Jones / ADI

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 55 million people currently live with dementia and will increase to approximately 80 million by 2030 as the elderly population grows. Atli, who is also the director of the Bananasan Institute of Health in Arizona, said it’s too early to quantify the exact impact of Covid-19 on future cases of dementia, but “it can have significant implications.” “. “I’m sure this is a nasty and malicious virus, and some people get dementia sooner than they would otherwise.” “We called on WHOs, governments and research institutes around the world to prioritize and commit more funding to establish research and resources .. Further overwhelmed by the impending dementia pandemic. To avoid being done. “

