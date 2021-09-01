Residents died due to exacerbation of COVID-19 outbreaks in Esquimalt care homes – Victoria News





Residents of Sunset Lodge died as the outbreak of COVID-19 continued to worsen in Eskimalt’s long-term care facility. In a news release on Tuesday, Island Health confirmed that there was one resident death “related to the outbreak.” “Island Health would like to extend our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends, as well as the staff who continue to provide compassionate care during this difficult time,” said the Tuesday release. “We will not share any further details in order to respect the privacy of this person and his family.” Two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Monday update of health authorities. The case of these additional staff was the result of a test conducted on Monday. A total of 13 staff and 13 residents tested positive during the ongoing outbreak. Communication with residents, family and other staff is ongoing. Health officials said they are working with Salvation Army-owned care homes to respond to outbreaks and protect the health of all residents and staff. This includes suspending admission, transfers, and social visits during the outbreak. The movement of residents and staff is restricted, but the level of staff is maintained to provide resident care. All staff are required to use masks and eye protection. Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue. And twice a day, screening of all staff and residents continues. Island Health has an additional presence on the site to perform the additional actions required. Do you have any hints for the story? Email: [email protected] follow me twitter When Instagram, And like us Facebook. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Victoria

