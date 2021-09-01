Health
Dementia Singapore rebranded and launched new initiatives such as resource portals, life support projects, community news and top stories
Singapore-A new initiative to support people with dementia and their caregivers will be rolled out and the Alzheimer’s Disease Association brand will be changed to Dementia Singapore.
Initiatives are resource portals, membership programs, comprehensive toolkits for businesses, and life support projects. President Halimah Yacob announced in a speech posted on Facebook on Wednesday (September 1st).
She added that the organization would also extend support for people with Alzheimer’s disease to people with other dementia-related conditions.
Dementia is a common term for a variety of symptoms, including loss of memory, language, and problem-solving skills.
Symptoms that cause these symptoms include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and frontotemporal dementia.
According to a 2018 survey by the Mental Health Institute, 1 in 10 Singaporeans over the age of 60 suffers from dementia. That is about 82,000 people.
The toolkit and resource portal will be available this month, and the membership portal and assisted living project are scheduled for November, Dementia Singapore told The Straits Times.
This toolkit provides a three-step framework for organizations to adopt more comprehensive practices.
The resource portal provides information to people with dementia, caregivers, professionals and the general public.
Membership programs take the form of mobile applications that aim to be a platform for caregivers and people with dementia to find resources. It also has a safe return feature to help you get home if you get lost.
Life support projects will be placed in blocks of residential board flats aimed at providing dementia care facilities and support so that people with dementia can continue to live at home.
Founded in 1990 as the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the organization was reopened by Madame Harima on Wednesday. This coincides with the beginning of the World Alzheimer’s Moon.
“These initiatives are a good first step and urge dementia Singapore to further assess the needs of the dementia community here and enhance its ability to work with the government to build a dementia-friendly society. “She said.
“We will continue to track the ever-changing trends and needs of long-term care for people with dementia,” said Jason Fu, CEO of Dementia Singapore.
It will also “lend out the voice of experts in the landscape of dementia care in Singapore and solidify our position in it.”
In his speech, Madame Harima said that the aging of Singapore’s population means an increase in the number of people with dementia.
Singapore’s 2020 census Last year, people over the age of 65 accounted for 15.2 percent of residents. It increased significantly from 9% in 2010.
“It is imperative to plan ahead to improve the capacity and capacity of dementia care and to implement quality programs to meet growing demand,” she added.
She says Singapore must strive to create a dementia-friendly society, which allows people with dementia to be understood, respected and supported, to move around the communities in which they live safely and easily, and to become self-reliant. He added that it is a society where people can lead a meaningful life. ..
Mr. Fu said: “All existing programs and services, ongoing community efforts, and other upcoming initiatives are more important than ever.”
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/community/new-initiatives-including-resource-portal-and-assisted-living-for-dementia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]