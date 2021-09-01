Dementia Singapore rebranded and launched new initiatives such as resource portals, life support projects, community news and top stories

Singapore-A new initiative to support people with dementia and their caregivers will be rolled out and the Alzheimer’s Disease Association brand will be changed to Dementia Singapore.

Initiatives are resource portals, membership programs, comprehensive toolkits for businesses, and life support projects. President Halimah Yacob announced in a speech posted on Facebook on Wednesday (September 1st).

She added that the organization would also extend support for people with Alzheimer’s disease to people with other dementia-related conditions.

Dementia is a common term for a variety of symptoms, including loss of memory, language, and problem-solving skills.

Symptoms that cause these symptoms include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and frontotemporal dementia.

According to a 2018 survey by the Mental Health Institute, 1 in 10 Singaporeans over the age of 60 suffers from dementia. That is about 82,000 people.

The toolkit and resource portal will be available this month, and the membership portal and assisted living project are scheduled for November, Dementia Singapore told The Straits Times.

This toolkit provides a three-step framework for organizations to adopt more comprehensive practices.

The resource portal provides information to people with dementia, caregivers, professionals and the general public.

Membership programs take the form of mobile applications that aim to be a platform for caregivers and people with dementia to find resources. It also has a safe return feature to help you get home if you get lost.

Life support projects will be placed in blocks of residential board flats aimed at providing dementia care facilities and support so that people with dementia can continue to live at home.

Founded in 1990 as the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the organization was reopened by Madame Harima on Wednesday. This coincides with the beginning of the World Alzheimer’s Moon.

“These initiatives are a good first step and urge dementia Singapore to further assess the needs of the dementia community here and enhance its ability to work with the government to build a dementia-friendly society. “She said.

“We will continue to track the ever-changing trends and needs of long-term care for people with dementia,” said Jason Fu, CEO of Dementia Singapore.

It will also “lend out the voice of experts in the landscape of dementia care in Singapore and solidify our position in it.”

In his speech, Madame Harima said that the aging of Singapore’s population means an increase in the number of people with dementia.

Singapore’s 2020 census Last year, people over the age of 65 accounted for 15.2 percent of residents. It increased significantly from 9% in 2010.

“It is imperative to plan ahead to improve the capacity and capacity of dementia care and to implement quality programs to meet growing demand,” she added.

She says Singapore must strive to create a dementia-friendly society, which allows people with dementia to be understood, respected and supported, to move around the communities in which they live safely and easily, and to become self-reliant. He added that it is a society where people can lead a meaningful life. ..

Mr. Fu said: “All existing programs and services, ongoing community efforts, and other upcoming initiatives are more important than ever.”