



Studies suggest that snake venom could be used as a tool in the fight against coronavirus. Brazilian researchers have discovered that molecules in certain snake venoms slow reproduction. coronavirus In monkey cells. Discovery may be the first possible step towards creating a drug to fight the causative virus COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. image:

Researchers are working on samples in the laboratory of the Institute of Physics, University of Sao Paulo

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that cause respiratory infections. These can range from common colds to more serious illnesses. COVID-19 is caused by a new form of virus known as SARS-CoV-2. This study showed molecules produced by the jararacussu pit viper, one of the largest snakes of the pit viper. Brazil, Reduced the ability of the disease to grow by 75%. Rafael Guido, one of the scientists involved in the study, said: “We were able to show that that component of snake venom can inhibit a very important protein in the virus. “This is the first step in a long journey … the process is very long. “The component of the poison demonstrated in this study is that it has development potential. It’s a long way to go, we’ve taken the first step.” image:

Jaralux Snake

The study, published in the scientific journal Molecules, found that fragments are peptides, or chains of amino acids, that can connect to a coronavirus enzyme called PLPro. PLPro is essential for the virus to grow without damaging other cells. jararacussu grows up to 2 m (6 ft) in length and is found in Brazil, the coastal Atlantic Forest, Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina. Scientists added, “I’m afraid people will go looking for Jaraluxus all over Brazil, and I think it will save the world, myself, and their families.” “No. Is this an important discovery? No doubt, chasing animals is not how it is solved.” “The ingredients found are just a few of the poisons, and it is not the poisons themselves that treat the coronavirus at this time.” image:

This study showed that the molecules produced by the jararacussu pit viper reduced the disease’s ability to grow by 75%.

Researchers then evaluate the efficiency of various doses of the molecule and whether the virus can first prevent the virus from entering the cell. This is also according to a statement from the State University of São Paulo (Unesp), which was involved in the study. They wanted to test the substance in human cells, but did not give a timeline.

