More Americans Vaccinated Following Full FDA Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Credits for ABC News / Arielle Mitropoulos

Thousands of Americans have finally been persuaded to receive their first injection after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, new data reveal.

Initial data from the last seven days, according to an analysis by the new ABC News, shows that the average number of Americans receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States has actually increased slightly since the FDA announced approval. Indicates that you are doing.

Immediately before the announcement, the initial dose rate in the United States was stagnant. Due to the nationwide surge in new cases of coronavirus, more people started vaccination in July, but since then the average number of Americans receiving the first dose has decreased.

However, after Pfizer’s full approval, the number of Americans vaccinated with the first dose increased by 17% in the United States.

In the week prior to full approval, an average of about 404,000 Americans started vaccination daily. As of Monday, about 473,000 Americans were taking their first shots every day.

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Children’s Hospital in Boston and a contributor to ABC News, said:

There seemed to be no crazy rush of vaccinated people in the days immediately following approval, but this rise was significant enough to shift the country’s vaccination trend upwards.

“The survey initially estimated that far more segments of the population withheld full approval were the reason for the postponement, but we have not yet seen a rogue of newly persuaded people,” Brownstein said. I added.

Experts warn that while the uptrend is encouraging, there is still much work to be done to convince millions of hesitant Americans to be shot.

However, according to a newly released Axios-Ipsos poll, Americans have a record low vaccination rate, with only two in ten Americans being able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It states that the sex is low. ..

A poll conducted prior to the full FDA approval states that about one-third of unvaccinated Americans are more likely to be vaccinated if officially approved for use by the FDA. .. However, 6 out of 10 say they have not yet been vaccinated, even if approved by the FDA.

As another move that authorities expect Americans to fire, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory board, the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, took the approval one step further on Monday to bring Pfizer’s vaccine to people. 16 years or older unanimously approved for use

“Currently, we have a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine, and ACIP has added its recommendations. If you were waiting for this approval before vaccination, now is the time to be vaccinated and already complete. It’s time to join more than 173 million Americans vaccinated against, “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement Monday.

It is difficult to know for sure if this increasing trend will continue. For example, on Tuesday, the United States reported that a total of about 283,000 first shots were administered daily. This is well below the current 7-day average.

Immunization trends also remain volatile and highly vulnerable to the obligations imposed by the jurisdiction.

“FDA approval has many positive implications for vaccine deployment, but it does not replace the constant need for basic education on the interests of individuals and communities in immunization,” Brownstein said. Stated.

Full approval has made it easier for employers to require vaccines. Experts suggest that this may also be one of the factors behind the rise in vaccination rates. Last week alone, more companies and government agencies are demanding vaccination certification and end-of-risk.

For example, just hours after the full approval was announced, the Pentagon announced that it would begin preparing for mandatory vaccines.

“I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to tighten vaccine requirements to reach millions of people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement at the White House last week. “If you are a business leader, non-profit leader, state or local leader and are waiting for the FDA’s full approval to request vaccination, I now call on you to do it — it It makes sense to request a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19. “

As the United States suffers from the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, more and more businesses are demanding vaccination of their employees.

Currently, more than 101,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, and in the United States, the peak hospitalization peak has been steadily approaching since early January, when more than 125,000 patients were hospitalized at one time. A little over two months ago, less than 12,000 patients were being treated.

And nationally, nearly 94% of US counties currently report high community infections.

“Only 53% of the population is fully vaccinated, so if we want to limit the effects of the fall surge to reach the other side of this pandemic, we need to increase vaccination even further,” Brownstein said. Mr. says.