Understanding Prostate Cancer | Health

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in men and is the second most common cause of cancer death in men after lung cancer. September has been designated as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to pay attention to this very common form of cancer that affects so many men.

The prostate is a gland of the male reproductive system just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It is about the size of a walnut and surrounds part of the urethra that drains urine from the bladder. The prostate gland produces fluid that makes up part of the semen.

Prostate cancer is common in older men. It is more likely to occur in men with a family history of prostate cancer and in African-American men. Other risk factors include smoking, overweight, and inability to exercise adequately.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it is estimated that there were 1,561 new cases of prostate cancer in Jamaica in 2020. It is recommended that prostate cancer screening begin at age 40. Screening is available through a rectal exam (DRE) by a clinician in a medical facility and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test (a blood test that measures markers of prostate disease).

procedure

To perform a DRE, the doctor uses a gloved finger and inserts a few inches into the rectum to check the prostate. The prostate-specific antigen test is a blood test that measures the level of PSA in the blood. Many men with prostate cancer have elevated levels of PSA. However, PSA can also be elevated by less serious causes such as benign prostatic hyperplasia and infections.

Further tests are needed to diagnose cancer. Additional tests that doctors may recommend for diagnosing cancer include ultrasonography of the prostate and biopsy of the prostate. A biopsy is the removal of a small piece of the prostate gland to look for abnormal cells.

Treatment of prostate cancer depends on many factors, including age, overall health, and the growth and spread of the cancer at diagnosis. Some men with slow tumor growth do not need immediate treatment, while others do not.

Common treatment options include careful follow-up or watchful waiting (regular tests and tests to assess new signs and symptoms) and radiation therapy (high-energy X-rays used to kill cancer cells). , Chemotherapy, surgery (including excision of the prostate) and hormone therapy.

Signs and Symptoms:

It is important to note that prostate cancer is usually asymptomatic in the early stages. Men can have prostate cancer and have no symptoms until the cancer has progressed. At that stage, it can no longer be easily cured.

Symptoms of Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer

-It takes a long time to start urinating

-Frequent urination

-Painful urination

-The flow of urine is interrupted or the flow of urine is weakened (it becomes a trickle and does not flow continuously).

-Incomplete empty or double urination (after urination, there is a sensation that the bladder is not yet empty and you may need to urinate immediately)

– Urinary urgency

– Blood in urine

– Blood in semen

– And if it progresses, acute urinary retention (stopping water)

What are the treatment options for prostate cancer?

Treatment options depend on:

• Stage of illness

• Degree of disease epidemic

• Patient age

• Patient preference

• Treatment availability

• Presence of comorbidity (existing condition that may require treatment) that may determine life expectancy for the patient.

Treatment of prostate cancer

The three most common treatment options for prostate cancer detected by screening are:

• Surgery (surgical resection of the prostate)

• Radiation therapy

• Active monitoring (regular monitoring of prostate-specific antigen testing)

Care should be taken in some situations where the risk of treatment may outweigh the benefits of treatment

Standby is adopted.For example, in careful follow-up, life expectancy is

Shorter and observed as symptoms and symptoms progress, this guides treatment options.

Source: Jamaica Cancer Society; Ministry of Health and Wellness. See below for more information. https://ncdip.moh.gov.jm