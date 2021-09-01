Fayetteville responds to a strange rise in ivermectin as COVID-19 “healing”

Jessica Gillis usually stocks up on the anthelmintic product ivermectin in the stables at Hope Mills.

That is also good. Ivermectin is starting to get harder to find and its price is rising. This is because, contrary to the advice of federal health authorities, many people buy horse products in hopes of treating COVID-19.

Gillis, owner of Circle M Farms, says he has heard rumors that ivermectin may help COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year. She recently looked up ivermectin from an online supplier.

“All sources are backordered,” she says. “Previously it was about $ 2 or $ 3 for ivermectin tubes, but now it’s about $ 7 or $ 8.”

Brenden Newton, manager of Tractor Supply Company on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, said interest in ivermectin began to swell during the pandemic.

Recently, his anthelmintic inventory was quickly sold out. On Monday, the shelves were almost naked.

But Newton said sales are up and down. Often, employees are chilled by posting signs near the anthelmintic that they are not for human consumption.

“Then they usually don’t buy it,” he said. “They really shouldn’t do that,” he added.

Ivermectin has become attractive to some people who are skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. Radio and social media personalities, especially those who are politically right-winged, endorse this product.

Includes nationally renowned people, such as Tennessee radio host Phil Valentine, who encouraged Facebook followers to hire a “speed dial doctor to prescribe ivermectin.”