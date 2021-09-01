Health
Influenza is expected to circulate more than this year due to less COVID precautions
in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.
Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.
However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.
Dr. Arnold Monto, a world-renowned influenza expert University of Michigan According to the Faculty of Public Health, influenza was very difficult in normal years, and this year was certainly not normal.
Since our summer is their winter, experts generally look to the Southern Hemisphere to help predict the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere. But this year, Monto said the flu epidemic was less common in the Southern Hemisphere.
“Australia and New Zealand are completely isolated from the rest of the world,” Mont said. “They haven’t seen the flu season for two winters right now. In South Africa, COVID outbreaks are common when infected with flu, and flu is rarely seen.”
The lack of data makes it more difficult to select strains for this year’s influenza vaccine. Especially because the decision had to be made in March. This year’s flu shot includes two updates, but it’s still unclear how well it really matches the flu virus that is prevalent this winter.
“The flu identification came from the tropics, not from the usual places,” Monto said. “The main thing we’ve seen worldwide with influenza is type B, which we don’t consider to be the predominant strain.”
Monto said he had seen the flu virus infect the United States a few months ago and could “take off” in the winter season.
It is no exaggeration to say that other viruses have returned in unexpected patterns as COVID precautions have been withdrawn.I’ve seen the United States rare Summer surge in the case of infant RSVEspecially in the south.
“Obviously the virus is there, waiting, and I don’t know exactly what causes the spread,” Monto said.
The best protection against the flu is to get a flu shot. Experts recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October.
COVID booster shots are also expected to be recommended by then, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that individuals can receive both flu shots and COVID booster shots at the same time. However, if you don’t want to get them at the same time, you can leave them at least 14 days apart.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/good-health/2021/09/01/flu-expected-to-circulate-more-this-year-due-to-fewer-covid-precautions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
