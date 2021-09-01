Universities require COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approvalExBulletin

Switch captions Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

A week after the FDA announced full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the decision opened the door for universities to request the vaccine on campus.

As the new academic year began, about 100 universities across the country added mandates after FDA approval. At the University of Richmond, students must take at least their first dose by September 8. At Central Michigan University, students can opt out of vaccine requirements, but if they opt out, they must submit a weekly COVID-19 test.

The University of Louisiana system also requires vaccines for students enrolled in nine educational institutions. Joseph Savoie, president of UL Lafayette, wrote to the campus community that FDA approval is a “standard for drug safety and efficacy.” The University of Minnesota has also enacted vaccine requirements, citing FDA approval as a “significant milestone in pandemic management.”

Many of these schools have previously said they are waiting for FDA approval to announce their vaccine requirements.

“The full FDA approval gives leaders a lot of comfort to demand this and keep communities, employers, employees, faculty and staff safe,” said Ohio, who had a vaccination obligation. Says Christina Johnson, President of the State University. It was announced last Tuesday.

In Ohio, public schools and universities were banned from requesting the COVID-19 vaccine under an emergency use authorization. For Ohio, that meant a lot of waiting. The plan was implemented and communications and emails were pre-created. All of this was done in anticipation of receiving a notification from the FDA.

When the FDA issued full approval, Ohio announced the mandate the next day as more than 65,000 students at the school were welcomed back on campus. Students should now take their first dose by October 15th. If you miss the deadline, you will need to take classes online.

Johnson says the FDA’s approval “means the world to me.” With the increasing number of COVID cases in central Ohio, being able to need a vaccine is a big part of her strategy to keep the campus open and safe.

“We’ve always seen this through a public health lens, not a political lens,” she says. “Vaccines have been around for decades and decades. We know they work. We know they keep people safe. So it’s our responsibility to get the vaccine. is.”

Vaccination on campus

Currently, more than 800 universities have adopted COVID-19 vaccination requirements to allow students and staff to return directly to campus, but most institutions, with or without requirements, are students. We strongly encourage or encourage you to: Get vaccinated.

New research on COVID safety on university campuses Annual report of internal medicine High immunization rates have been found to be the only and most powerful determinants of campus safety this fall.

Studies have shown that universities with campus vaccination rates above 90% can return to pre-COVID campus activities without seeing a viral infection. This is consistent with current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggesting that fully vaccinated campuses can return to full face-to-face learning without masking or social distance. doing.

The CDC also states that encouraging vaccination is the best way to slow the spread of the virus on university campuses.

Universities, regardless of obligation, tend to have higher vaccination rates than the state average. About 73% of the campus community was vaccinated before the mandate was announced in Ohio, says university president Johnson, compared to about 48% of Ohio’s population. Often there are places on campus to vaccinate and receive positive messages from sources trusted by students.

“Game changer”

Rylie Martin is an assistant director of the College Crisis Initiative, an effort to collect data on university COVID-19 vaccination requirements at Davidson College, North Carolina. She calls FDA approval a college “game changer.”

“FDA approval is like having them cross the finish line to increase student immunization rates,” explains Martin.

Despite a strong federal Court of Appeals ruling in favor of mandates at Indiana University, it wasn’t just the politics that blocked schools — there was uncertainty about the legality of demanding vaccines under an emergency use authorization. bottom.

However, according to Dorit Reiss, a law professor at UC Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, who studies vaccine obligations, FDA approval further strengthens its legal basis.

“Vaccine mandates at the university level are actually legal, which is in line with other cases,” she says. “Challenging college missions will be very, very difficult.”

The backlash against the state of emergency of the vaccine is the strongest debate she has seen in her anti-vaccine research, and removing that debate makes a big difference in public perception.