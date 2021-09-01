Health
NSW Covid Update: Beregicrian Flags “Much Normal” with 70% Vaccination Rate in Mid-October | Coronavirus
New South Wales has the potential to open pubs, restaurants, stadiums, hairdressing and other services to fully vaccinated people by mid-October.
Premier Gladys Berejikrian By mid-October, when the state was expected to reach the 70% double-dose milestone, which gives liberty to vaccinated residents, life would feel “very normal.”
The state reported 1,116 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Four women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s have died. At that time, they were all hospitalized.
“Everything we’ve long missed, whether attending a public event or drinking a drink, if you’re fully vaccinated and the state has achieved its 70% double dose target. Expect to do that, “says Beregikrian.
It follows Beregicrian’s previous prediction that October will be the most difficult time for the state’s hospital system.
She again refused to see what modeling by NSW was health Say “it changes every day” about the number of possible cases or to release it.
“Obviously, New South Wales has always taken a responsible approach, but the national plan is to expect to go out and eat with two doses of 70% and attend public events. You can expect it, a service you can’t expect now, “she said at a media conference at 11:00 am.
