Ontario reported 656 new COVID-19 cases, and data cleanup killed an additional 13 people.

Ontario reports 656 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The number of cases on Wednesday increased by 525 from the previous day. The total number of cases in the state is currently 566,206.

Of the 656 new cases recorded, data show that 397 are unvaccinated, 52 are partially vaccinated, 152 are fully vaccinated, and 55 are vaccinated. I showed that.

According to wednesday report, 158 were recorded in Toronto, 76 in the York region, 59 in the Peel region, 50 in Windsor-Essex and 30 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health departments reported less than 30 new cases in state reports.

With an additional 13 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,516. However, the Ministry of Health said five of the deaths occurred last week and the remaining eight occurred more than a week ago.

Hospitalization in Ontario

In Ontario, 339 patients in the general ward of COVID-19 (up 3 from the previous day), 163 in the intensive care unit (up 5), and 135 in the ventilator ICU (up 4). Reported.

State officials recently announced that they would begin including the vaccination status of people hospitalized for COVID-19 as part of them. Daily COVID-19 data report. They said new datasets will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

According to the latest data, of the patients in the general ward with COVID, 157 were unvaccinated, 14 were partially vaccinated and 36 were fully vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 89 were unvaccinated, 6 were partially vaccinated, and 12 were fully vaccinated.

At the peak of the third wave, the worst wave of hospitalization, the state saw as many as 900 patients in the COVID ICU. A total of 5,625 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 29,001 have been admitted to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to state data.

Vaccination, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, 34,703 vaccines (13,201 on the first shot and 21,502 on the second shot) were administered on the final day.

Over 9.9 million people are fully immunized with two doses, which is 76.4 percent of the eligible (12+) population. The initial dose range is 83%.

Meanwhile, 550,829 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 97 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 650 from the previous day.

There are currently 5,861 active cases in Ontario, compared to 5,868 the day before, to 5,140 on August 25. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 701, the same as yesterday, at 625 last week. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 200.

The government said 27,572 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. We currently have a backlog of 12,846 tests waiting for results.

The test positive rate on Wednesday reached 2.9%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 2.4%.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the UK). The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (currently named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 146,341 variant case. This has not changed since the previous day.

B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,501 variant cases. It has not changed from the previous day.

P.1 VOC “Gamma”: 5,222 variant cases, unchanged from the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 10,543 variant case. It has increased by 764 from the previous day.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.

Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

282,231 are male, an increase of 294 cases.

There are 280,127 women, an increase of 337 cases.

There are 15,367 people under the age of 4 and an increase of 33 cases.

There are 27,182 people, 5-11 people, an increase of 67 cases.

50,330 are between the ages of 12 and 19 with an increase of 70 cases.

There are 213,509 people, 20-39 people, an increase of 250 cases.

There are 160,118 people, 40-59 people, an increase of 155 cases.

74,161 people are 60-79 people, an increase of 64 cases.

25,439 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 18 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 5

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 90

Reported deaths between ages 40-59: 627 (+4)

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 3,078 (+2)

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,715 (+7)

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,794 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from the previous day. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 6 outbreaks in housing, a decrease of 2 from the previous day.

The ministry also said that there are currently 30 active cases among long-term care residents and 17 active cases among staff, each increasing by 1 and 3 on the final day. Indicated.

