Scrub typhus: Symptoms, treatment and prevention tips





Several cases of mysterious fever have been reported in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, especially in the village of Ko.

According to an Indian Express reportAgra Commissioner of Baseball, Amit Gupta, said some deaths have also been reported. These deaths, like dengue fever, are vector-borne diseases, but were caused by scrub typhus caused by bacteria rather than viruses. Scrub typhus Dr. Harish Chafuru, Senior Consultant and Chest Doctor at Global Hospital in Mumbai, explains that scrub typhus is a disease caused by a bacterium called scrub typhus. Also known as scrub typhus. It spreads to people by being bitten by infected Tsutsugamushi (nymph tick). According to the National Health Portal (NHP), scrub typhus is widespread in many parts of India, including the outbreak in the sub-Himalayan belt from Jammu to Nagaland. In 2003-04 and 2007, Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Darjeeling. Symptoms of scrub typhus Some of the common symptoms are fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes a rash. You may also notice “dark scab-like areas of scrub typhus,” mental changes ranging from confusion to coma or swollen lymph nodes, Dr. Chafle says. “People with severe illness can develop organ failure and bleeding, which can be fatal if left untreated,” the doctor adds. process Doctors say antibiotics are most effective when given shortly after the onset of symptoms. “Scrub typhus should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline can be used in people of all ages. People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly.” Prevention There is no vaccine to prevent scrub typhus. Here are some preventative tips recommended by Dr. Chafle: * Reduces the risk of developing scrub typhus by avoiding contact with infected scrub typhus. * When traveling to areas where scrub typhus is common, avoid vegetation and bushy areas where scrub typhus may be found. When spending time outdoors: * For exposed skin and clothing, use the external icon of an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contains DEET or other active ingredients registered for use against scrub typhus. * Always follow the product instructions. * Follow the instructions to reapply the insect repellent. * Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. * If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen before applying the insect repellent. If you have a baby or children: * Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, or mosquito nets on your crib, stroller, or baby carrier. * Do not apply insect repellent to children’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts or inflamed skin. * Spray insect repellent on your hands and apply it to your child’s face. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/scrub-typhus-symptoms-treatment-preventive-tips-7482706/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos