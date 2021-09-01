The first human case of West Nile virus outbreak in Massachusetts this year was a woman in her 80s from Middlesex County – CBS Boston.

Boston (CBS) – A woman in the 1980s is the first human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year, the state announced Wednesday.

According to the Public Health Service, she is likely exposed in Middlesex County, which is currently at moderate risk levels.

The state did not identify the woman or the town in which she lived.

“There has been no change in risk levels associated with this finding. There were no WNV-related deaths this year,” DPH said in a statement.

Deputy Public Health Commissioner Marglet Cook said the risk of West Nile fever is slowly increasing this year. However, later in the season, heavy rains in July and recent heat have increased the population of Culex pipiens, which is known to be prevalent in West Nile fever, officials said.

Last year, there were five human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts.

The virus is usually transmitted by being bitten by an infected mosquito. It can cause mild fever and more serious illnesses such as encephalitis and meningitis.

According to DPH, most infected people are asymptomatic, but people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of serious illness.

West Nile virus was first identified in the United States in 1999. Click for more information. here..