According to the CDC, taking ivermectin can cause serious illnesses such as hallucinations and seizures.





According to the CDC, patients with COVID-19 who are using the antiparasitic drug ivermectin in an attempt to cure an infection may be vulnerable to serious illness. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that overdose of Ibermectin can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, or cause hypotension and neurological problems such as loss of consciousness, confusion, illusion, seizures and coma. It states that there is a possibility. Health officials said in a report released last week that some overdose may lead to death as the CDC saw a rapid increase in ivermectin prescriptions. According to the CDC, from pre-pandemic baseline before March 2020 to August 13, prescriptions increased from an average of 3,600 to over 88,000 per week, a 24-fold increase. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Ivermectin Because it is used by humans and animals due to some parasites, head lice, and skin conditions, but not for the treatment of COVID-19. advertisement This product is typically used on large animals such as horses and cows that weigh more than 1,000 pounds. That is, high concentrations of drugs can cause overdose when taken by humans. Veterinary medicine can be sold over the counter. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everything. Stop,” the FDA recently tweeted. The CDC said calls to national toxicology centers related to ivermectin had increased five-fold from pre-pandemic to July 2021. According to the CDC, two patients who took the drug were hospitalized in at least two serious cases of side effects on ivermectin. One person took an injectable ivermectin drug in cattle to prevent COVID-19 infection. “The patient came to the hospital with confusion, drowsiness, hallucinations, tachypnea, and tremor,” the CDC said, adding that he had to stay in the hospital for nine days to recover. advertisement Another patient who took ivermectin tablets purchased online said, “I was confused and had a hard time answering questions and following orders,” the CDC said. They were taking 5 tablets daily for 5 days to treat COVID-19, but the strength of the tablets was unknown. The person recovered after quitting ivermectin. Medical Director, Sean Bernie South Texas Poison Center, Recently told KSAT The center received a total of 191 calls for ivermectin exposure in 2019 and 178 in 2020. So far this year, it has received 260 drug-related calls. According to Vernett, the majority of calls are about people taking ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. advertisement Read again:

