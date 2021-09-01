One Alcoholic Beverage Increases Risk of Arrhythmia, Studies Suggest





Single alcoholism drink Researchers have found that it is associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of atrial fibrillation or arrhythmias. Survey results published in Annual report of internal medicineAccording to the University of California, San Francisco, it seems inconsistent with the perception that alcohol can be “heart protection.” The study, funded by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, involved 100 participants, most of whom were white men, and 56 had at least one episode of atrial fibrillation. I did. “A single drink is enough to increase the risk, contrary to the general belief that atrial fibrillation is associated with high alcohol consumption,” said Gregory Marcus, a professor of heart disease at the University of California, San Francisco. I think there is. ” statement. “Our results show that the occurrence of atrial fibrillation may not be random or unpredictable,” Marcus said. “Alternatively, there may be identifiable and correctable ways to prevent episodes of acute cardiac arrhythmia.” The results also associated at least two drinks with a more than three-fold increase in risk of atrial fibrillation over the next four hours, and identified a correlation between blood alcohol levels and an increased risk of arrhythmias. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Atrial fibrillation, often referred to as AFib or AF, is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia to be treated. Arrhythmias are heartbeats that are too slow or too fast. Or in irregular cases. “ Some Alcohol Consumption May Benefit Heart Disease Patients, Research Suggestions The researchers conducted the study by recruiting patients from the UCSF Heart Disease Outpatient Department who drank at least one alcoholic beverage per month. The study excluded, among other things, people with a history of substance or alcohol use disorders. Participants were tasked with wearing an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor for approximately four weeks and pressing a button when drinking a standard-sized alcoholic beverage. They were also equipped with a recording alcohol sensor and had regular blood tests showing alcohol consumption over the past few weeks. According to UCSF, study participants averaged about one drink a day during the study. According to UCSF, sensor readings were unaffected, but the study was limited in that participants could forget to press the monitor or neglect to press it “due to confusion.” bottom. The sample did not include the general population, but was limited to patients with established atrial fibrillation. “… this is the first objective and measurable evidence that correctable exposure can have a profound effect on the likelihood of an atrial fibrillation episode,” Marcus added in part. I did.

