Covid survivors are more likely to have kidney problems, findings





Since the pandemic began, doctors have found people who have become very ill with Covid-19. Often experience kidney problemsIt’s not just the lung dysfunction that is characteristic of the disease. Large studies now suggest kidney problems May last several months after the patient recovers from the initial infection, And in some patients, it can lead to a serious life-long decline in kidney function. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, found that patients with Covid’s illness were initially more likely to have prolonged kidney damage. However, even people with a low severity of initial infection can be vulnerable. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a nephrologist and associate professor at Yale University who was not involved in the study, said: “And what was particularly impressive to me was that these persisted.”

The kidneys play an important role in the body, removing toxins and excess water from the blood, maintaining healthy blood pressure, and balancing electrolytes and other important substances. If the kidneys are not functioning properly or efficiently, water builds up, causing problems such as swelling, high blood pressure, and bone weakness. The heart, lungs, central nervous system, and immune system can be compromised. End-stage kidney disease may require dialysis or organ transplantation. The condition can be fatal. The new study includes data from 89,216 people who were positive for coronavirus between March 1, 2020 and March 15, 2021, based on records of patients in the Veterans Affairs Department’s health care system, and Covid’s. Not a patient. Within 1 to 6 months of infection, Covid survivors were about 35% more likely to develop renal damage or significantly reduced renal function than non-Covid patients, VA St. Louis Healthcare said. Senior author of systems and research. “People who survive the first 30 days of Covid are at risk of developing kidney disease.” Dr. Al-Ali, a nephrologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said.

Many people with impaired kidney function do not experience pain or other symptoms, so “what really matters is that people recognize that there is a risk and doctors who care for patients after Covid have kidney function and illness. It’s really about paying attention to, “he said. The two sets of patients in this study differed in that members of one group were all infected with Covid and members of the other group may have been in a variety of other health conditions. .. Experts warned that comparisons are limited. Researchers sought to minimize the difference with a detailed analysis that adjusted demographic characteristics, existing health conditions, drug usage, and a long list of whether people are in nursing homes. Another limitation is that patients in the VA study were predominantly male and Caucasian, with a median age of 68 years, so it is unclear how generalized the results can be. According to experts, one of the strengths of this study involves more than 1.7 million patients with detailed electronic medical records, making it the largest study to date on Covid-related kidney problems. That is. The results do not apply to all Covid patients, but for the study subjects, “there is a significant impact on the kidney health of Covid-19 survivors, especially those who become very ill during that time. . Acute disease “. Dr. C. John Sperati, a nephrologist and associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins, was not involved in the study. Other researchers have found a similar pattern. “Therefore, this is not the only study that suggests that these events occur after Covid-19 infection,” he added.

He and other experts said that even a small percentage of millions of Covid survivors in the United States would have significant health consequences if they developed persistent kidney problems. To assess kidney function, the researchers evaluated the level of creatinine, a waste product that the kidneys are supposed to remove from the body, and how well the kidneys filter blood. This is called the estimated glomerular filtration rate. According to Dr. Wilson, healthy adults gradually lose renal function over time in their 30s and 40s, falling to less than about 1 percent per year. Serious illnesses and infections can cause more serious or permanent loss of function that can lead to chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. A new study found that 4,757 Covid survivors lost at least 30 percent of kidney function the year after infection, Dr. Al-Aly said. This is roughly equivalent to “30 years of renal dysfunction,” says Dr. Wilson. Studies show that Covid patients were 25% more likely to reach that level of decline than those without the disease. A few Covid survivors showed a sharp decline. However, Covid patients were 44% more likely to lose at least 40% of renal function and 62% more likely to lose at least 50% than non-Covid patients. According to Dr. Al-Aly, end-stage renal disease, which occurs when at least 85% of renal function is lost, has been detected in 220 Covid patients. Studies have shown that survivors of Covid are almost three times more likely to be diagnosed than patients without Covid.

Dr. Al-Aly and his colleagues also noted a type of sudden renal failure called acute kidney injury. This was found by another study in up to half of hospitalized Covid patients. This condition can be cured without causing a long-term loss of kidney function. However, a VA study found that 2,812 Covid survivors suffered from acute kidney injury months after infection, nearly twice as often as non-Covid patients, Dr. Al-Aly said. Dr. Wilson said the new data support the results of a study of 1,612 patients conducted by him and his colleagues. Kidney function deteriorated significantly In the months after discharge than in people with acute kidney injury due to other medical conditions. In a new study, researchers didn’t directly compare Covid survivors with people infected with other viruses, such as the flu, so it’s hard to know if they’re really sick than if they had another terrible infection. It was difficult. before study However, according to Dr. Alary’s team, who examined many post-covid health problems, including kidney problems, people hospitalized with Covid-19 suffered from long-term health problems in virtually all medical categories, including cardiovascular. The risk of developing it was very high. Metabolic and gastrointestinal conditions than those hospitalized with influenza. All types of renal dysfunction measured in the new study were much more common in initially ill Covid patients, patients in the intensive care unit and those who experienced acute renal failure in the hospital. People who were less ill during Covid hospitalization were less likely to have prolonged kidney problems, but were still much more likely than non-Covid patients.

“The people at greatest risk are those who were really terrible from the beginning,” said Dr. Alary. “But in reality, no one can escape the risk.” The study found that even Covid patients who did not require hospitalization had a slightly higher risk of kidney damage than the general VA patient population. But the risk seemed very small, Dr. Sperati said, “I don’t know I’ll wear my hat.” Dr. Wilson said some Covid patients who did not require hospitalization were still quite ill and needed to stay in bed for days. He said they could have developed long-term renal dysfunction rather than those at the mildest end of the Covid spectrum. Doctors don’t know why Covid can cause kidney damage. According to experts, the kidneys can be particularly sensitive to inflammation and a surge in immune system activation, and common blood clotting problems in Covid patients can interfere with kidney function. Dr. Sperati said hospital Covid patients have a higher need for dialysis and appear to have more protein and blood in their urine than patients hospitalized for other serious illnesses. “Covid is probably a little more kidney-toxic virus,” said Dr. Wilson. “I think Covid Syndrome has long-term adverse effects on the kidneys.”

