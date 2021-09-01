As more cases occur in class, Alaskan health officials recommend vaccines to students over 12 years of age







A fifth grader at Nunaka Valley Elementary School in Anchorage is engaged in activities on the morning of August 17, 2021. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media) Children are returning to school, and districts throughout the state are busy responding to COVID-19 outbreaks and, in some cases, closing schools due to the spread of the virus. Anchorage School District reports more than 500 infectious diseases Since the beginning of the school year In mid-August, and many parents are at stake about potential exposure. on Tuesday Alaska StoryColeman Cutchins, a clinical pharmacist and member of the state’s COVID response team, said children as a whole continue to experience mild symptoms of COVID-19 and have lower hospitalization rates than adults. But he emphasized that anyone over the age of 12 should be vaccinated. “It’s important to remember that this virus is damaging all of us. The easiest way to get out of this virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Katins said. I have. Related: Alaskan children account for an increasing proportion of state coronavirus cases Dr. Michel Lofer, a pediatrician in the Anchorage area, said at the show that he saw an increase in the number of children infected with COVID-19 during the summer. This is partly due to the highly contagious delta variant. Although children are unlikely to go to the hospital with the virus, she said they are at risk of long-term consequences from getting sick. “Contains Myocarditis This can limit the sporting activities of competitive athletes, “Lofer said. “And the long COVIDs we hear in adults, and mostly in children, look like post-concussion syndrome.” [Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.] Raufer said he has more encounters with parents who oppose vaccination than ever before. However, she continues to advocate vaccination of qualified children as it is the best defense available against COVID-19 and its potential effects. Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 12 are still underway. Raufer said he hopes that at some point this winter, young children will be vaccinated. “So I just instruct my parents to keep and implement all the other measures they can take to keep their children safe, such as masking in public and school and avoiding high-risk situations. “She said. Last year’s social isolation is also likely to have long-term implications for many children, Lofer said. Therefore, ensuring that children return to school safely should be a top priority for parents. Related: COVID-19 hospitalization records burden Alaska’s health care system

