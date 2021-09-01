The combination of monoclonal antibody therapies reduces hospitalization for patients at high risk for COVID-19





Mayor Clinic researchers found that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab is an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody treatment that sends high-risk patients from the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. I found that I could keep it away. Approximately 1,400 patients were enrolled in the study, of which 696 received drug combination therapy between December 2020 and April 2021, and an equivalent cohort did not. In addition, their condition was assessed 14, 21, and 28 days after treatment, with significantly lower hospitalizations in the treatment group at each time point. The findings showed that on day 14, 1.3% of the treated group was hospitalized, compared to 3.3% of the treated group. On day 21, only 1.3% of those who received treatment were hospitalized, compared to 4.2% of those who did not receive treatment. In addition, at the end of the 28th, 1.6% of treated patients were hospitalized, while 4.8% of untreated patients had a 60% to 70% reduction in hospitalization for treated patients. Means. Among the patients who were later hospitalized, the ICU admission rate and mortality rate were low. “Repeat, this real-world study found that patients at high risk due to a variety of comorbidities were not hospitalized with this combination of monoclonal injections when infected with mild or moderate COVID-19. It suggests that there is a chance of recovery, in other words, they will recover safely at home. “ A previous study analyzing 2335 Mayo Clinic-treated patients from November 2020 to February 2021 found that the use of bamuranibimab reduced hospitalization for high-risk patients by 40% to 60%. It was suggested. According to the authors of the study, ICU admission and mortality were significantly lower with monoclonal antibody therapy compared to the outcome of 2335 untreated patients. “The overall conclusion at this point is that monoclonal antibodies are an important therapeutic option for reducing the effects of COVID-19 in high-risk patients,” Razonable said in a press release. reference The combination of monoclonal antibody therapies reduces hospitalization for patients at high risk for COVID-19. Mayo Clinic. August 30, 2021. Accessed on August 30, 2021. https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/monoclonal-antibody-treatment-combo-reduces-hospitalization-among-high-risk-patients-with-covid-19/

