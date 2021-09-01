Health
30 new COVID-19 cases in London on Wednesday, no deaths
Recent development:
What is the latest status in the London area?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths.
Since Monday, there have been 39 additional cases of delta variants identified in the region. Since late May, 406 cases of delta variants have been confirmed.
MLHU recorded 34 recovery and there were 245 known active cases in the area. The 7-day rolling average for a 1-day case is 26.
The London Health Sciences Center says it is treating 13 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There are no more than 5 critical care patients.
Less than 5 staff members in the hospital network are positive and are in quarantine.
Over 75% of eligible residents are double vaccinated
According to MLHU, more than 75% of the region’s population over the age of 12 is currently fully vaccinated with COVID-19. Currently, more than 717,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the area.
“Even if we cross the 75% threshold, it’s not enough to keep ourselves and our most vulnerable people safe this fall and winter,” said a local health officer. The official, Dr. Chris McKee, said. “I still have something to do.”
The Health Unit hosts two pop-up clinics on Wednesday:
- Mason Building Place, 1st floor near Mall Entrance 3, available until 7pm
- Dandas Place-Market Lane, between Dandas and Covent Marketplace, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm
The second clinic will be available Thursday at Masonville Place from 11am to 7pm
Visit the MLHU website for a complete list of this week’s pop-up walk-in clinics. here..
COVID-19 update across the region
Southwestern Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no new deaths. Elgin-Oxford currently has 26 known ongoing cases.
Huron Perth Public Heath reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday with no deaths. There are 20 known active cases in the area.
