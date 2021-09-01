Covid-19 and children: data showing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths





In contrast to early pandemic studies, children can be infected like adults. According to the CDC The Covid-19 infection rate in adolescents aged 5 to 17 years was as high as that in adults aged 18 to 49 years, and higher than that in adults aged 50 and over.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 4.8 million Covid-19 cases have occurred in children since April 2020, accounting for about 15% of all recorded cases in the United States. last month, Number of new weekly cases It soared to a level close to the peak.

In areas where vaccination rates are lower than average across the country, there are more cases of Covid-19 among children. In Mississippi, where only 37.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in children has increased by 29% in the last two weeks.

Total hospitalizations have also risen to rates that were not seen before the vaccine was readily available. The average hospitalization of Covid’s children surged in early 2021 and remained high.

This is expected, said Dr. Sean O’Leary, Vice-Chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases Commission. “This reflects the infectivity of the delta mutant and what happens to the unvaccinated population as the infection continues,” he told CNN. Children are increasingly experiencing the effects as the pandemic continues and vaccine eligibility remains withheld. The data available show an increase in child hospitalization as a share of all hospitalizations. This may be due in part to the availability of vaccines for people over the age of 12, but in cities like San Francisco, where vaccination rates are 19.6 percentage points higher than the national average of 52.4%, hospitals Hospitalized children fit a consistent profile. Susanne Lee, head of the Benioff Children’s Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco, said: With the surge in hospitalizations across the country, medical facilities are overloaded and facing shortages. Many pediatric units have reached capacity because they are looking up at the influx of child Covid patients. Out-of-season epidemic of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) .. Hospitals often plan additional staffing during the winter flu season, but the late summer onslaught of Covid-19 cases caused an unexpected shortage of medical staff in many parts of the country. “”[Hospitals] There are all sorts of plans to make sure that the right staff are in place. So having a curved ball, like in the summer RSV season, causes problems in itself, “says Dr. O’Leary. Dr. Sarah Combs, an emergency physician at the National Hospital for Children in Washington, DC, is optimistic about the effectiveness of safety measures. “I understand that you have anxiety, but I think you should accept it in some ways,” she said. .. “It’s very easy to get tired or tired of doing the same old, the same old things. [precautions]But that’s when we relaxed … we open our eyes wide and go back to school. “ When the students return to school Proven mitigation is needed To protect children who remain vulnerable to pandemics and are responsible for their uncontrollable decisions.

