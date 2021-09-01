New data show that 15 million Covid vaccine doses have been discarded in the United States since March

According to government data obtained by NBC News, US pharmacies and state governments have discarded at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since March 1. This is far more than previously known and is probably underestimated.

According to data released on Tuesday, four national pharmacy chains each reported more than one million wasted doses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention In response to a request for public records. Walgreens reports that it was the most wasteful of all pharmacies, states, or other vaccine providers, with nearly 2.6 million wasted times. CVS reported 2.3 million wasted doses, Wal-Mart reported 1.6 million, and Rite Aid reported 1.1 million.

Data released by the CDC are self-reported by pharmacies, states, and other vaccine providers. This is not comprehensive and does not include the reason why some state and federal providers were missing and the dose had to be discarded. As an example of missing data, the CDC states that Michigan’s wasted doses since March are only 12, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday that the state had 257,673 doses since December. He said he had discarded it.

The number of discarded doses remains a small fraction of all vaccines administered in the United States.

In general, there are several reasons why a vaccination site should mark a dose as wasted. For example, vial cracks and vaccine dilution errors, freezer malfunctions, and overdose doses in vials. Disposal reports can also occur if the vial contains a lower dose than it should.

Data on wasted doses show that more contagious delta variants are rapidly spreading throughout the United States. Vaccination as many people as possible And it’s spurring plans to start offering booster shots to people who are already vaccinated — as many countries around the world have. Vaccinated a small number of their residents, if any..

Sharifah Sekalala, an associate professor of global health law at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, said: Infectious disease inequality.

“Much of the south of the world is unvaccinated. The African Continent is still below 10%. That’s a big inequality and it’s really a problem.”

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in an email that the percentage of Covid vaccine waste remains “very low, which is as much as possible among federal governments, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers while reducing vaccine waste. Evidence of a strong partnership to vaccinate people. System. “

Nordland said: “