Minnesota COVID: Over 1,400 additional viral cases and 6 deaths, latest positive rate slightly reduced – WCCO

Minneapolis (WCCO) — As the state experiences a rise A groundbreaking case of COVID-19On Wednesday, health officials reported an additional 1,436 cases of the virus and 6 deaths. On the other hand, the latest positive rate has dropped slightly.

According to daily updates from the Minnesota Department of HealthThe state’s 7-day moving average positive rate fell 0.1% from 6.6% recorded on August 23 to 6.5% on August 24. The positive rate, which has been rising since then, fell to 1.1% in late June and remains “attention”.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 651,388 since the pandemic began, killing 7,817 people from the virus.

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 171 patients with the virus who needed an ICU bed and an additional 443 patients who needed a non-ICU bed. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 35,000 people have required hospitalization.

Regarding vaccination, more than 70% of people over 12 years old have been vaccinated at least once. 90% of the elderly are completely vaccinated.

More mass test sites have been set up in metropolitan areas to minimize the spread of delta variants.

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are also increasing among fully vaccinated Minesotan.

Back in May and June, the state considered just under 10% of weekly cases to be a breakthrough in vaccines. But now, the Minnesota Department of Health states that as of August 22, 29% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases were breakthroughs.

MDH says it’s happening because more people are vaccinated. Therefore, more cases will occur among vaccinated people.