



Health officials in Illinois have associated nearly 200 COVID-19 cases with two events: a teenage church camp and a men’s conference. Also, the number of people who may have been exposed is much higher and may come from multiple states. An organization held a five-day teenage church camp and a two-day men’s conference in June, and has since been associated with a surge in post-investigation cases by the Illinois Public Health Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States as follows. Report Monday. The CDC did not appoint an organization. As of mid-August, 180 COVID-19 cases were associated with those who attended or had close contact with one of these events, according to the CDC. Most of those cases, 122, were due to attendees, 87 were infected with COVID-19 during the camp and 35 were infected during the meeting. Most of those cases, 104, were unvaccinated people. Only five were hospitalized, no one was vaccinated and no deaths were reported. However, officials say more than 1,000 people in at least four states could have been exposed through the two events. The report points to these cases as examples of the dangers of hosting large-scale events with little or no safeguards. Participants in both events did not need to be vaccinated and the organizers did not need to be tested before participants were admitted, the report said. After traveling together in large numbers by bus, about 300 teens aged 14 to 18 attended the camp. According to the CDC, they lived together for a week, ate, and interacted with other campers. It’s unclear if a mask is needed, but the report did not include the mask in the list of items to pack for the week. Similarly, another 500 people attended the men’s conference, but didn’t even need a mask, CDC says.

