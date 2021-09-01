COVID-19 cases and quarantine in Mississippi kindergarten to high school students continue to grow





Last week, nearly 4,000 Mississippi kindergarten-to-high school students were quarantined for more than 24,000 students, teachers, and staff because they were positive for coronavirus and may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Mississippi Department of Health’s Tuesday report added that numbers were affected by hurricane Aida and school closures. Of the 669 schools reported by 71 of 82 Mississippi counties, 330 COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in schools throughout the state between August 23 and 27. According to a report by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday..23,450 students in quarantine 5% of the public school population.. Since the beginning of the school year, the school has had a total of more than 880 outbreaks of coronavirus. More than 13,700 students tested positive for the virus. From August 16th to 20th, the Mississippi Department of Health reported that more than 28,000 students were quarantined throughout the state, accounting for 6.5% of the public school population. That week, there were over 5,700 new COVID-19 cases among students. Over 900 teachers and staff were positive and 1,100 were quarantined. August 16-20:More than 30,000 mistaken students, teachers and staff were quarantined after potentially infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Data released by the Mississippi Children’s Foundation About children and COVID-19 who showed an increase in youth infections after the virus sneaked into the state in March 2020. In the first week of August 2020, the average number of children hospitalized in Mississippi for COVID-19 was less than five. The average for August this year was about 15. According to reports, coronavirus-related pediatric hospitalizations were highest in August 2021. The University of Mississippi Medical Center, home to the state’s only children’s hospital, had 22 COVID-19 pediatric patients on Tuesday morning. State health officials have contributed to the rapid rise in the lack of school mask mandates combined with highly contagious delta mutants. Data from the Children’s Foundation show that wearing a mask is 80% effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. In addition to wearing masks, health officials are encouraging qualified young Mississippian cultures (aged 12+) to be vaccinated. About 20% of people between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated, and 25% of people between the ages of 16 and 17 are vaccinated. Health sector data Showed Tuesday. Since the pandemic began Mississippi Health Department recorded Infectious diseases in 12,711 cases from infants to 4 years old and 58,119 cases from 5 to 17 years old. A total of six Mississippi children have died from coronavirus-related causes. There is no broken heart curriculum:Smith County 8th grader who died in COVID-19 leaves a mark Do you have a health story? Or health related tips? Send it to shaselhorst @ gannett.com, Twitter (@HaselhorstSarah) or call 601-331-9307.

