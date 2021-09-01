Doctors say the surge in COVID makes it much more important to get a flu shot





NS. Louis (KTVI) — The surge in COVID-19 has made influenza vaccination more important than ever this year, says Missouri infectious disease experts. Doctors at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital are worried about the upcoming flu season and its impact on hospitals that are already being pushed to capacity limits due to the COVID-19 delta variant. Last year, the number of influenza decreased due to masking and people staying at home. If the mitigation strategy loosens, the flu season could skyrocket this year. “I’m personally very concerned that with less powerful mitigation efforts and the delta waves we have, it could be a pretty bad flu season or hospital use season.” Dr. Joan Jose said. Infectious disease specialist in the hospital. Colorado healthcare workers fight “compassionate fatigue” as COVID hospitalizations surge

“If you currently have a heart attack or stroke, go to the hospital to get the care you need. To make it possible and increase your chances of being able to do it even if you already have a delta wave. It is very important to do what we can to alleviate this year’s flu situation, “Jose said. All hospitals in the St. Louis region are currently prepared for the worst, but they want the best, Jose said. “So we have a plan for what happens if we start to get overwhelmed, we have a staffing plan if some of our staff are sick or out of the office, we I have a plan for how to test people when they bring in respiratory symptoms, “Jose said. Experts suggest that the best time to get a flu shot is early September, as the flu season usually runs from October to spring. Jose said he could be vaccinated against both influenza and COVID at the same time. Local hospital leaders go to Florida to help COVID hospitalization surge

“There are very good data showing that if you get the flu despite being vaccinated, the severity of the illness is much lower and the duration of the illness is shorter,” said Jose. increase. According to doctors, it starts and ends each year at different times of different strains and severity of influenza. They add that the best protection is ongoing mitigation efforts such as influenza vaccination and wearing masks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Last year’s influenza activity It was unusually low not only in the United States but also worldwide. From September 28, 2020 to May 22, 2021, 1,675 (0.2%) of the 818,939 respiratory tests in the United States were positive for influenza. 30.3%. “COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, staying at home, washing hands, closing schools, reducing travel, increasing ventilation in indoor spaces, physical distance, etc., have influenza incidence rates from 2020 to 2021. , May have contributed to the reduction of hospitalizations and mortality, “CDC said. “Influenza vaccination may also help reduce influenza disease during the 2020-2021 season.”



