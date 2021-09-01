Michigan reports 4,494 new COVID cases and 91 deaths-an average of 2,247 per day





Detroit – Michigan reported 4,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. This averages 2,247 cases over the last two days. The Wednesday update brings the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan to 951,192, including 20,347 deaths. These numbers have increased from 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths. As of monday.. The deaths announced on Wednesday included 36 people identified during a Vital Records review. Tests increased to about 20,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 9.14% as of Monday, Slightly higher than last week. The positive rate has been steadily rising since the lowest end of June. hospitalization It has increased by 231% since July 1st. advertisement Incidents are on the rise again in Michigan. Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 1,901 on Monday. This has increased significantly since the beginning of July. The average number of deaths over the seven days on Monday was 17. The state fatality rate is 2.2%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 39,500 on Wednesday. Michigan Reported is more than 9.5 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Sunday 65.8% of 16 or more residents received at least one dose in the meantime 57.1% of 12 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated. advertisement According to Johns Hopkins University 38 million cases have been reported in the United States,Above Viral reported deaths of 632,200 people.. World wide, 5 billion vaccinations Administered, Includes over 363 million doses in the United States alone. In the world, 213.9 million people confirmed infected and more than 4.4 million died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher. Total of new daily Michigan COVID-19 since July 27: July 27-1,762 new cases (number of cases in 4 days)

July 30-2,250 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

August 3-2,605 new cases (number of cases in 4 days)

August 6-3,962 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

August 9-2,720 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

August 11-2,786 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 13-3,127 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 16-3,554 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

August 18-2,690 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 20-4,197 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 23-3,920 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

August 25-4,326 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 27-3,958 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

August 30-5,020 new cases (number of cases in 3 days)

September 1-4,494 new cases (number of cases in 2 days) Michigan’s latest COVID-19 data:

