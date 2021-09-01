Alaska reports 801 COVID-19 cases and new records of hospitalization





Alaska reported the second highest daily count of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as state-wide viral hospitalizations hit record highs for the second consecutive day. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 801 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the state on Wednesday. Dashboard. Alaska recorded even more cases a day on December 4, with 906 cases. A state epidemiologist said in a public relations call Wednesday that the spread of the infection meant that it was difficult to identify a particular outbreak. “COVID is everywhere,” said Luisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist at the State Department of Health. “Events where people are close to others, where we see communication happen. And when there is so much activity, people can have three or four exposures. .. And it may not be clear where the source of their COVID was. “ By Wednesday, the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association reported that at least 166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state. This is more than any point in the pandemic, including the previous surge.Tuesday, state 152 people hospitalized for COVID-19 were reported, And on weekends, 151. Health officials say hospitals in Alaska continue to operate under unsustainable levels of stress, and severe staff shortages and the recent influx of COVID-19 patients pose significant capacity challenges. increase. Hospitals report long ER waiting times, sporadic postponement of surgery, and a workforce with exhausted burnout. Recent COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred among unvaccinated people. In July, 80% of virus-related hospitalizations involved people who were not completely vaccinated. [Unvaccinated Americans shouldn’t travel during Labor Day weekend, CDC says] Four new resident deaths associated with the virus were also recorded on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear how recently they occurred. A total of 435 Alaskans and 13 non-residents have died since the pandemic arrived in Alaska in the spring of 2020. In Anchorage, more firefighters were infected with COVID-19 amid a surge in incidents across the region, the Anchorage fire department said details were unknown. “Our workforce is a cross-section of our community, and as a result, cases within our employees are increasing,” said Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. “As a result of regular pre-work health checks, we saw an increase in responders complaining of symptoms and an increase in the number of members undergoing COVID testing.” The department did not respond to the number of cases reported among staff, or the number of currently active cases and which fire department. According to Boyd, the increased use of sick leave has not adversely affected the fire department’s response and has not reduced its services. The agency does not say what the immunization rate is, but “benefites the high workforce immunization rate among our first responders.” Anchorage police have not seen an increase in COVID-19 cases or police leave affecting operations, said Deputy Chief Gerald Aserin. If that happens, he said plans are underway to shift officers for details such as traffic and school officers to respond to patrol calls. The department does not track immunization rates among officers. By Wednesday, approximately 61% of Alaska Natives over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once, and 55% were considered fully vaccinated. Of all the tests conducted last week, 7.5% returned positive. Contributed by Daily News reporter Michelle Terio Boots. This is a developing story and will be updated.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2021/09/01/alaska-reports-801-covid-19-cases-and-a-new-record-for-hospitalizations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos